Vaxinano Secures €6 Million in Funding to Advance Nasal Vaccines to Clinical Trials

LILLE, France , Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vaxinano, a pioneering biotech company specializing in the development of prophylactic and therapeutic nasal vaccines, has successfully raised €6 million in a funding round. The round was led by TCD Capital, Captech Santé, Nord France Amorçage (NFA), Wiseed and a group of business angels, with additional support from BPI France. This investment will enable Vaxinano to propel its flagship vaccines and immuno-therapies targeting leishmaniasis, toxoplasmosis, and colibacillosis into clinical trials.

Thanks to its Stellar-NP nanoparticle technology, Vaxinano is developing a new generation of highly stable, adjuvant-free nasal vaccines, designed to deliver effective and long-lasting responses to the most challenging pathogens, including parasites, viruses, and bacteria. The platform has demonstrated preventive and therapeutic efficacy across multiple species and a wide range of infectious diseases, highlighting its potential to revolutionize the vaccine field by improving safety, ease of administration, and cost-effectiveness while twenty million people still died from infectious disease every year in the world.

Jonathan Stauber, CEO of Vaxinano, stated: "This funding round marks a major milestone for Vaxinano to commercialize the vaccine platform and prepare our vaccines to enter the clinical phase. We are thrilled to have the support of such a prestigious group of investors. The funds raised will allow us to build an internationally renowned leadership team and advance our promising vaccines, addressing unmet medical needs " Didier Betbeder, founder and CSO added: " The Stellar-NP technology has the potential to revolutionize the vaccine landscape by providing more effective and cost-efficient solutions in a context of emerging pandemics."

Vaxinano is a French-based biotech company developing nasal vaccines to address unmet needs in infectious diseases. Its innovative platform is based on an adjuvant-free formulation and offers high stability, enabling global distribution. In less than three years, Vaxinano has developed versatile mucosal vaccines, both prophylactic and therapeutic, against zoonotic diseases such as leishmaniasis, toxoplasmosis and colibacillosis to protect Humans, livestock, pets, and protected species through its WildVax conservation program.

