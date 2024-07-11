VC33 ENERGY LTD Started Operations of a 13 MW Gas Power Plant in Guatemala

MIAMI, July 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ENERGY33, a US-based energy project developer and engineering company, collaborated with VPower Group and City Peten to develop a 13 MW natural gas power plant at City Peten's gas production facility in Peten, Guatemala and signed a 15-year energy sales contract beginning in May 2026 with AMM, Guatemala's energy administrator. This project was developed to take advantage of environmentally friendly natural gas-based power, replacing existing coal and heavy fuel resources that have traditionally supplied a portion of power generation throughout much of the year in Guatemala. The power plant began selling energy to the spot market in April 2024 and attained the classification as an "Efficient Firm Energy Plant" in June 2024.

ENERGY33 led the project's development, overseeing its financial, technical and legal structuring, and facilitating the collaboration among the partners. City Peten, a key player in Guatemala's Hydrocarbons Exploration Sector, is providing the gas from its Peten facility. VPower Group, a global leader in engine-based decentralized power generation, contributed power generation equipment and assumed responsibility for the operation and maintenance of the power plant.

Jason Lee, the CEO of VPower, acknowledged "ENERGY33 played a pivotal role in the project development, implementation and strategic guidance of the electricity market to bring this project to fruition and secure the 15-year energy sales contract."

According to Brett Hall, the CEO of ENERGY33, "We are proud to work with great partners like City Peten and VPower Group to develop projects with clean natural gas that replaces electricity produced with coal and heavy fuel and has a positive environmental impact to the power sector in Guatemala."

About ENERGY33:

ENERGY33 is a company specialized in identifying, structuring and developing power generation investment opportunities in LATAM and offering engineering services in the energy sector. ENERGY33 is technology & fuel agnostic and uses its strong engineering capability to assess and develop projects using natural gas, associated gas, cogeneration, renewables, hybrids with batteries and other complex forms of clean power generation. For more information visit http://www.energy33.com.

About City Peten:

City Peten leads Guatemala's Hydrocarbons Exploration Sector with over 45 years of experience in Latin America. City Peten began development of the Ocultun gas fields in Peten in 2006. The current production is 6.5 MMSCF/day with plans to increase production to 23 MMSCF/day.

About VPower Group:

VPower Group International Holdings, headquartered in Hong Kong, has specialized for over two decades in delivering gas and diesel gen-sets and power generation systems across more than 20 countries in Asia, Latin America, Europe, and Africa to support industrial operations and community development.

