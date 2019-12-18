VCA Animal Hospitals Offers Free 24/7 Live Chat with a Veterinarian for Holiday Emergencies

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- VCA Animal Hospitals will be providing free 24/7 live chat with a veterinarian to its clients this holiday season. Clients will be able to chat with an on-call veterinarian any time of day or night without having to leave their house.

24/7 live chat, available to all VCA CareClub members year-round, will be available to all general practice VCA clients, meaning anyone who has visited a VCA Animal Hospital nationwide for primary care in the past year, and they will have real-time access for animal emergencies during the holiday season.

"As part of our ongoing efforts to make pet health easy and accessible, we are proud to offer free 24/7 live chat to all VCA clients during this holiday season," said Dr. Rochelle Low, VP of Medical Operations at VCA. "I think it will give peace of mind during the already stressful holiday season. For example, if a dog gets into chocolate, with our 24/7 live chat you can get guidance as to whether treatment is needed."

Committed to constantly improving the standard of care for more than 900 hospitals throughout the U.S. and Canada, VCA Animal Hospitals is providing this special holiday offer to say thank you to their loyal clients and pets with direct access to an on-call veterinarian to answer any and all pet health and wellness questions in minutes.

"We want to say 'thank you' to our loyal clients," said Dr. Low. "Our clients and their pets truly are at the heart of our business."

The free 24/7 live chat will be available to all VCA clients until January 2, 2020. To download the myVCA app, click here.

About VCA Animal Hospitals

VCA Animal Hospitals operates more than 920 veterinary hospitals in the U.S., Canada and Japan. Staffed by more than 4,500 fully qualified veterinarians, including over 600 are board certified specialists who are experts in areas such as oncology, cardiology, emergency and critical care, and surgery for animals, all dedicated to give pets the very best medical care. VCA Animal Hospitals provides a full range of general practice services to keep pets well and specialized treatments when pets are ill. As part of the Mars, Inc. family of brands, VCA is committed to its purpose—A BETTER WORLD FOR PETS®.

For more information, please visit VCAhospitals.com

