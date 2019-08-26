VCA Launches Network of VCA Pet CancerCare™ Centers

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Aug. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- VCA Animal Hospitals announced today the launch of its network of 35 VCA Pet CancerCare™ Centers across North America. At VCA Pet CancerCare Centers, multidisciplinary oncology teams will design individualized treatment plans for pets using the latest in medical health care technology to create the most efficient treatments available, which are often less invasive with fewer side effects, so pets remain comfortable throughout treatment.

According to a survey conducted by VCA, 58% of pet owners would do everything possible to make the lives of their pets more comfortable if diagnosed with cancer. There are two primary goals behind the creation of the VCA Pet CancerCare™ Centers initiative. First, to enable greater accessibility of world-class treatment to help improve the quality of life for our pets. Secondly, to cultivate open lines of communication and collaboration between oncologists, primary care veterinarians and pet owners, making a pet cancer diagnosis a more manageable condition and understandable process for pet owners.

"At VCA Pet CancerCare Centers, we are leading cancer care into a hopeful new era with longer lifespans and improved quality of life," said Dr. Zack Wright, Director of Oncology at VCA Animal Diagnostic Clinic in Dallas, Texas. "Our dedicated oncologists across the network are committed to working with primary care veterinarians to make advanced cancer care accessible to pet owners, with the goal always being extended, high quality of life for our patients."

VCA Pet CancerCare Centers will be treated under the guidance of board-certified oncologists who have years of advanced training and experience in their area of specialization, including medical oncology, radiology, and surgery. Our multidisciplinary oncology teams will design individualized treatment plans for each patient using the most advanced and efficient therapies available – from chemotherapy and radiation therapy to surgery and immunotherapy.

For a full list of VCA Pet CancerCare™ Centers, please visit: vcapetcancercare.com.

About VCA Animal Hospitals

VCA Animal Hospitals operates more than 930 small animal veterinary hospitals in the U.S., Canada and Brazil. The hospitals are staffed by more than 6,300 fully qualified, dedicated and compassionate veterinarians to give pets the very best in medical care, of which over 600 are board certified specialists who are experts in areas such as oncology, cardiology, emergency and critical care, and surgery for animals. VCA Animal Hospitals provides a full range of general practice services to keep pets well and specialized treatments when pets are ill. For more information, please visit VCAhospitals.com or follow on Twitter @vcapethealth and facebook.com/VCAAnimalHospitals/.

SOURCE VCA Animal Hospitals

Related Links

http://www.vcapetcancercare.com

