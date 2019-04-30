VCA Releases First Ever Social Impact Report

LOS ANGELES, April 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- VCA, a leading provider of pet health care services delivered through over 800 veterinary hospitals in the U.S. and Canada, has released an impact report examining its recent corporate social responsibility initiatives and triumphs. The report is the first in the hospital's new series of annual reports, highlighting how VCA is dedicated to its philosophy of caring for everyone it serves. By committing to these recurring impact reports, VCA aims to bring transparency to its animal welfare efforts.

"We always strive to change lives for the better, and in the process, our own hearts are forever transformed, inspiring us to work ever harder for the pets who deserve nothing less than the very best we can give," said Bob Antin, Co-founder and CEO at VCA. "We care. Since our founding in 1986, our unflagging commitment to pets has inspired us to go to ever greater lengths to ensure their health, safety and happiness."

One of VCA's overarching goals is to better the lives of animals across the United States and Canada through philanthropic outreach. In 2018, VCA raised annual donations to $1 million and provided over $1 million in pre-adoption medical care to animal welfare organizations across the U.S. During disasters including the California Woolsey Fires and Hurricane Florence, over 100 VCA hospitals immediately responded to the crisis. VCA worked with emergency crews to evacuate animals, who were provided no-charge health exams and vaccinations to give them the chance to reconnect with their family.

"As a California resident, it was shocking to see the devastation in both the Northern and Southern parts of the state. The one shining part of this terrible time was hearing about all the people at VCA that were working their tails off to make sure pets, regardless of being a client or not, were safe, healthy and given a chance at life," said Brandon Antin, VP of Social Responsibility and Innovation at VCA. "Whether doctors were performing lifesaving procedures, technicians and assistants were making pets comfortable, or the leadership was making sure our teammates were okay, I can honestly say that all our efforts made me proud to be on the VCA team."

In addition to animal welfare, VCA is dedicated to the success of current and future veterinarians. "Attracting the best and brightest to the veterinary profession, and preparing practitioners for its challenges, is a VCA priority," said Doug Drew, President, VCA Animal Hospitals and Petcare Services. In 2018, VCA awarded scholarships to over 700 students to help address the growing shortage of veterinary professionals. The hospital network emphasizes empowerment and takes active steps to demonstrate this commitment. In addition to recently partnering with Pride Veterinary Medical Community, the impact report results show that women hold significant leadership roles at VCA, including 460+ female Medical Directors and 750+ female Managers.

Moving forward, VCA strives to further devote itself to pets and healthcare professionals, continuing to put resources toward advancing the veterinary profession and bettering the lives of animals everywhere.

To read the full impact report visit https://www.vca.com/vca-impact/.

About VCA

VCA is a leading provider of pet health care services in the country delivered through more than 900 small animal veterinary hospitals in the U.S., Canada and Brazil, a preeminent nationwide clinical laboratory system that services all 50 states and Canada (Antech Diagnostics), the leading animal diagnostic imaging company in the market (Sound), and Camp Bow Wow (CBW), the nation's Premier Doggy Day and Overnight Camp® franchise, an Inc. 5000 company. In 2017, VCA joined the Mars, Inc. family of businesses.

About VCA Animal Hospitals

VCA Animal Hospitals operates more than 900 small animal veterinary hospitals in the U.S., Canada and Brazil. The hospitals are staffed by more than 5,000 fully qualified, dedicated and compassionate veterinarians to give pets the very best in medical care, of which over 600 are board certified specialists who are experts in areas such as oncology, cardiology, emergency and critical care, and surgery for animals. VCA Animal Hospitals provides a full range of general practice services to keep pets well and specialized treatments when pets are ill. For more information, please visit VCAhospitals.com or follow on Twitter @vcapethealth and facebook.com/VCAAnimalHospitals/.

