VCC Live Secures $2.4M in Series A Funding From Venture Capital and Private Equity Firm PortfoLion

"Thanks to our unique and cost-effective solution, many customers decided to choose our system over some of the biggest global providers," said Szabolcs Tóth, Managing Director and Founder of VCC Live. "This success is due to our customer-driven approach and user-focused development, which results in product releases that really transform agent and customer experience."

Product and service innovation has always been VCC Live's main focus. In 2015, as a result of a strategic partnership with OTP Mobil's Simplepay in Europe, as well as Worldpay and Checkout.com globally, VCC Live developed VCC Live Pay, Europe's first cloud-based payment over-the-phone solution. Due to the sensitivity of data processed during payment operations, VCC Live ensured compliance with the highest level of security standards holding PCI DSS, ISO27001, and ISO22301 certificates – some of the strictest data privacy protocols in the world.

Since VCC Live Pay's release, the company has continued to become increasingly popular among organizations in a number of industries. Taking advantage of the growing demand for automation and self-service payment models in the contact center world, and with development of multichannel communications, VCC Live plans to dedicate part of the investment to tailoring its features to bring even more value to companies operating in industries such as telecommunications, finance, insurance, retail, e-commerce, and others.

About VCC Live

Founded by Szabolcs Tóth and Tamás Jalsovszky, VCC Live has consolidated its presence in the European market as a reliable business solution for companies dealing with complex customer communications through a variety of channels, including phone, email, chat, and social media. The company is based in Budapest-Hungary, has clients in more than 50 countries and serves over 10,000 operators globally. It also works with 20 international telecommunication partners.

