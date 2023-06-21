vcita, Leading SMB Technology Platform, Earns 9 Badges in G2's Summer 2023 Report

vcita recognized for its industry leading platform that enables companies that serve SMBs to bring their customers all the essential SMB tools

TEL AVIV, Israel, June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- vcita, the all-in-one technology solution for SMBs, and platform for enterprise companies that serve the SMB market, was recently recognized by G2.com, the leading provider of business software and services reviews. vcita has been recognized for its industry leading platform that enables companies that serve SMBs to bring their customers all the essential SMB tools. G2 is a trusted peer-to-peer review site that leverages its community's knowledge to help others make the right software and services decisions for their business.

Dedicated to helping businesses thrive in today's digital world, vcita provides small businesses with the tools to remain competitive in an ever-changing, digital-first economy. Using the easy-to-use app, SMBs can manage their entire business, turning time-consuming tasks like scheduling, payment collection, client messaging, client record management and marketing into simple, one-click operations.

With hundreds of thousands of small business users worldwide, vcita also enables large organizations that serve the SMB market to bring the complete business management solution to their customers under their own brand. With partnerships including banks, financial service providers, marketing agencies, MSPs, SaaS, and telcos, vcita delivers an innovative digital solution uniquely designed to serve the needs of SMBs.

In G2's Summer 2023 report, vcita's all-in-one solution for SMBs proudly earned 9 badges in total including:

Leader for Online Appointment Scheduling

Higher Performer for Marketing Automation

Users Most Likely to Recommend for Client Portal

High Performer for Billing

Leader for Client Portal

Easiest Doing Business With for Marketing Automation

Highest User Adoption for Business Scheduling

Fastest Implementation for Business Scheduling

High Performer for CRM

"Small and midsize companies have been using vcita's all-in-one platform for years to manage their digitization process and offer a much enhanced experience for their customers. The ability to take our offering to market in tandem with organizations and businesses that serve the SMB market means that together with those partners, we are able to help many, many more small businesses thrive," said Itzik Levy, CEO and founder of vcita. "It is incredibly fulfilling to receive so many happy reviews from our customers that use the vcita app and find it so impactful in both running and growing their business, which is why we are extremely proud of these badges that further fuel our determination to help our clients and partners thrive in today's digital world".

Among the many customer reviews vcita received on the G2 site, business owners stated that they appreciated the solution's simplicity and ease of use, as well as the many features that give businesses everything they need in one place. Users also complimented vcita's SMB facing teams, thanking them for the support and guidance they provide through every step of the way.

About vcita

vcita helps small business owners and entrepreneurs build and manage a business they're proud of. Our dedicated business management platform addresses all day-to-day needs of SMEs, allowing them to remain competitive in an ever-changing digital-first economy. vcita's easy-to-use app helps solopreneurs and small teams manage their entire business online, turning time-consuming tasks like scheduling, payment collection, and marketing into simple, one-click operations. We build strategic partnerships with global enterprises that serve the SMB segment to create long-lasting customer engagement and unlock new revenue opportunities. For more information, visit www.vcita.com/partners or follow us on LinkedIn.

