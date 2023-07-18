vcita Unveils Partner Proposition, inTandem, To Enable Organizations to Grow their SMB Offerings

With over a decade of experience working in tandem with SMBs and companies that serve them, vcita launches inTandem, designed to enable organizations to deliver best-in-class solutions to the SMB market.

TEL AVIV, Israel , July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- vcita , the all-in-one technology company for SMBs and the companies that support them, has today unveiled inTandem by vcita, a new technology platform designed for organizations that serve the SMB market. inTandem enables SMB service providers to expand their value proposition and provide their SMB clients with best-in-class tools to increase productivity, grow revenues, and manage their finances. inTandem enables organizations to increase SMB engagement, and unlock new revenue opportunities while providing their SMB clients with an all-in-one solution to manage their entire business online. The platform includes all the core components of vcita's leading SMB solution - CRM, scheduling, billing, and marketing - and also allows partners to add additional functionalities of their own using inTandem's rich APIs and applications' framework.

"We are excited to embark on a new chapter with inTandem, taking our partnership offering to new heights to enable even more partners to empower the SMB community and help set their small business customers up for success," said Itzik Levy, CEO and Founder at vcita. "inTandem is about working together with our partners towards a common goal and bringing our extensive experience to the table in the joint pursuit of technological excellency. For over 13 years, we have remained committed to providing new value and solutions to the SMB market and serving our partners through collaboration and innovation. With inTandem, we continue to offer the same comprehensive platform, signature service, and ever-growing technology, to enable our partners to better serve their own small business customers."

In today's rapidly evolving business environment, it is essential for companies catering to small businesses to maintain a competitive edge and provide outstanding value. By partnering with vcita, they can provide value-adding digital tools and technology, helping to set their SMB clients up for long-term success, while gaining new, recurring revenue opportunities and increasing ARPA, via monthly subscription sales, payment processing fees, and upsell and cross-sell opportunities. Organizations can make the most of their existing customer base and benefit from better, longer client relationships, reduced churn, and increased perceived value. In addition, the platform provides organizations with a 360 view of their customers, giving them access to valuable data insights to help them better understand and serve their SMB clients.

Building on vcita's 13 years of experience growing successful partnerships with companies that serve SMBs, inTandem offers a new approach to working with partners to design, launch, and grow joint solutions tailored to their unique business goals and to help their SMB clients succeed. Organizations can easily integrate their native services and third-party applications into inTandem's business management ecosystem using over 200 APIs and connectors to ensure that partners can offer their clients a wide range of solutions through one digital front door. vcita partners can also monetize the inTandem platform further by enjoying a cut of all application sales through the platform's integrated app marketplace. Partners can work together with vcita to build and develop additional apps, providing SMB clients with added value while opening up untapped sources of aftermarket revenue for providers. vcita's success and professional service teams are also made available to partners to train and enable their sales and marketing teams, provide development and onboarding support, as well as serve as an extension of a partner's business to provide sales and post-sale services to their clients, under the partner's own branding.

inTandem is built for a wide range of industries and regions and can be tailored to help all partners serve a wide range of SMB clients. The platform is currently available in 9 languages making it easy for partners to customize their SaaS offerings and grow their reach. vcita is already trusted by world-class partners, including some of the largest North American marketing agencies, leading US-based financial service providers, and European media companies, that are building robust solutions based on this technology.

About vcita

vcita is an SMB tech company dedicated to helping small and medium businesses thrive in today's digital world by providing them with the tools to manage and grow their business. With vcita's solution, small businesses can manage all aspects of their day-to-day operations and client engagement including scheduling, billing, payment collection, client management, email and SMS marketing. inTandem by vcita is a platform designed to serve the needs of SMB service providers, offering a customizable, white-labeled, platform that allows organizations that serve SMBs to bring their clients all the essential vcita tools under their own brand. With inTandem, partners can deliver great service and value to their SMB customers and unlock new revenue streams, reduce churn, and increase customer loyalty. With hundreds of thousands of small business users worldwide and partnerships including marketing agencies, banks, financial service providers, telcos, MSPs, and fintechs, vcita delivers an innovative digital solution uniquely designed to serve the needs of SMBs and the companies that support them. Founded in 2009, vcita employs a team of over 200 professionals in offices in the US and Israel.

For more information, visit https://intandem.vcita.com/ or follow us on LinkedIn .

Media Contact:

Terri Shapiro

[email protected]

+1 347 344 5316

SOURCE vcita