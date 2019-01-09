vCita's Clients Expected to Win More Business with Latest "Reserve with Google" Integration

SEATTLE and TEL AVIV, Israel, Jan. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- vCita, a leading cloud-based client engagement app for small businesses, has partnered with Google to help vCita clients get more direct bookings through Google search.

Launched in October 2017, "Reserve with Google" allows Google users to book appointments with nearby service providers directly through Google search. The service creates a simplified, direct sales channel by displaying a "book now" button next to the business' Google listing.

vCita clients who get listed with "Reserve with Google" will win massive exposure to millions of Google users who search for local service providers daily.

Bookings coming in through "Reserve with Google" will be automatically displayed on the vCita calendar, and vCita clients will be able to engage, market to, and manage appointments booked via "Reserve with Google" directly from the vCita platform. With "Reserve with Google" being a free service, vCita clients will be enjoying a new source of clients, without having to spend a single dollar on buying qualified leads.

vCita's latest integration with "Reserve with Google" is yet another step in the company's commitment to help small businesses prosper in a digital, mobile-first business environment. vCita's CEO, Itzik Levy, explained the importance of small businesses tapping into the mobile space:

"Consumers today expect instant, gratifying, mobile-based experiences. vCita helps small businesses bridge the digital gap by turning every online asset that they own into an active selling and servicing point. 'Reserve with Google' is an exciting addition to the vCita toolbox of marketing and business management capabilities, making small business owners that much more successful".

About vCita

vCita was founded with the vision that small business owners deserve better, more fulfilling workdays. We develop smart, cloud-based, workday solutions that help soloprenures and small teams manage their entire business from a single, easy-to-use, on-the-go app. Our solution turns time-consuming tasks like scheduling, payments, collection and marketing campaigns into simple, one-click operations. vCita covers and manages the entire customer life-cycle, from the first "hello" to the final invoice, giving business owners the freedom to enjoy their work, while growing their business.

vCita has offices in Bellevue, Washington, and Tel-Aviv.

Visit us: on our blog , Facebook , Twitter and LinkedIn

PR contact: Talya Fuksman, talya@vcita.com

SOURCE vCita

Related Links

https://www.vcita.com

