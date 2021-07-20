VCSEL Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis by Type, Material, Wavelength, Application, Data Rate, Industry and Region - Global Forecast to 2026

DUBLIN, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "VCSEL Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis by Type, Material (GaAs, InP), Wavelength, Application (Sensing, Data Communication, Industrial Heating & Printing, Emerging), Data Rate, Industry, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The VCSEL market is expected to grow from USD 1.4 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 3.3 billion by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 18.8% during the forecast period.

VCSELs play an important role in 3D sensing applications in smartphones. Cameras that scan and render objects in 3D have now become a standard feature in high-end smartphones resulting in an increase in the adoption of VCSELs in 3D sensing applications in the market. The increased adoption is creating growth opportunities for manufacturers of wafers, equipment providers, metal-organic chemical vapor deposition (MOCVD) system providers, and foundries, testing & inspection companies; among others. With the entire VCSEL ecosystem is gaining market traction, it is expected to offer growth opportunities during the forecast period.

Market for multimode VCSELs to grow at higher CAGR during the forecast period

The multimode VCSEL segment is projected to register a higher CAGR during the forecast period. In 2017, with the release of the Apple iPhone X, its 3D sensing module and multimode VCSELs witnessed an increased production, becoming more prevalent in the market. They are also increasingly used for high-power 3D ToF sensing, industrial, illumination, and LiDAR applications. The integration of 3D sensing by more smartphone manufacturers and the future applications of VCSELs in automotive LiDAR is projected to account for this growth.

Market for GaAs based VCSELs to grow at highest CAGR during the forecast period

The GaAs segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The high adoption of GaAs-based VCSELs in the production of smartphones and consumer devices is the primary growth driver in the market. In addition, the use of GaAs-based VCSELs in LiDAR applications is projected to create growth opportunities in the long term for the players operating in the ecosystem. Technological innovations in consumer electronics besides smartphones, such as AR/VR devices, are projected to further increase the demand for GaAs-based VCSELs in 3D sensing applications.

Market in the automotive industry to grow at highest CAGR during the forecast period

The high growth in the automotive segment is attributed to the increase in the use of VCSELs in automobiles for driver monitoring and infotainment systems. As the automotive industry is moving toward the evolution of autonomous vehicles, VCSELs are finding increased applications in systems, such as advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), to support this evolution. LiDAR is the latest technology used in automotive safety developments and solutions that are being developed to make solid-state LiDARs using VCSELs. The increase in transition toward the adoption of autonomous vehicles in the long term is projected to drive the growth of the segment. The increase in the importance of VCSEL for LiDAR, in-cabin monitoring/driver monitoring, and gesture recognition are expected to be the primary growth drivers during the forecast period.

Market in APAC to grow at highest CAGR during the forecast period

APAC has a large consumer electronics industry, including countries such as China, Japan, and South Korea, which is the largest manufacturer and end-user of consumer devices. South Korea is a key country for manufacturing portable consumer devices, while China is the manufacturer and consumer of consumer electronics devices. Players such as Samsung (South Korea), Huawei (China), Oppo (China), and Xiaomi (China) are already using VCSELs in their smartphones. Significant investments in new vehicle technologies, including electric vehicles, LiDAR, and autonomous vehicles, are expected to create a demand for VCSELs. Countries in APAC such as China and South Korea have led to the adoption of 5G communication technology, which would further provide opportunities for penetration of VCSELs in data communication. Hence, for consumer electronics, the market in APAC is projected to continue to grow as markets in North America and Europe continue to stagnate over time.

7 Vcsel Fabrication Methods

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Selective Oxidization

7.2.1 Selectively Oxidized Vcsels Contain An Oxide Aperture in the Laser Cavity, Which Produces Strong Electrical and Optical Confinement

7.3 Ion Implantation

7.3.1 Ion Implantation Provides a Highly Controlled Aperture That Leads to Higher and Stable Productivity of Vcsels

8 Application of Vcsel Technology in Smartphones

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Dot Projector

8.2.1 A Dot Projector is a Key Component That Enables a Smartphone's Facial Recognition Feature

8.3 Time-Of-Flight (Tof)

8.3.1 A Time-Of-Flight Module Uses Vcsels to Release Infrared Light and Used for Proximity Sensing

8.3.2 Proximity Sensing

8.4 Flood Illuminator

8.4.1 Flood Illuminators Use Vcsels to Project the Infrared Light Used to Illuminate the Face of the User

9 Vcsel Market, by Type

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Single-Mode

9.2.1 Single-Mode Vcsels Are Mainly Used for Low Power Applications

9.3 Multimode

9.3.1 Multimode Vcsels Are Increasingly Used for High Power Applications

9.4 Impact of COVID-19 on Different Types of Vcsels

9.4.1 Most Impacted Type

9.4.2 Least Impacted Type

10 Vcsel Market, by Material

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Gallium Argeside (Gaas)

10.2.1 Gaas-Based Vcsels to Register the Highest CAGR During Forecast Period

10.3 Indium Phosphide (InP)

10.3.1 Inp is More Expensive Than Gaas Due to Material Costs and Small Wafer Size

10.4 Others

10.4.1 Vcsels in the Swir Band Have Wavelength Between 1,400Nm and 3,000Nm

11 Vcsel Market, by Wavelength

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Red

11.2.1 Vcsels in the Red Band Have Wavelength in Between 650Nm and 750Nm

11.3 Near-Infrared (Nir)

11.3.1 Vcsels in the Nir Band Have Wavelength Between 750Nm and 1,400Nm

11.4 Shortwave Infrared (Swir)

11.4.1 Vcsels in the Swir Band Have a Wavelength Between 1,400Nm and 3,000Nm

12 Vcsel Market, by Application

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Sensing

12.2.1 3D Sensing

12.2.1.1 Tof Camera

12.2.1.1.1 Proximity Sensing

12.2.1.1.1.1 Proximity Sensing is Widely Used in Smartphones

12.2.1.2 Structured Light Illumination

12.2.1.2.1 Increasing Adoption of Face Recognition Technologies in Smart Devices Creates Lucrative Growth Opportunities

12.2.1.3 Facial & Gesture Recognition

12.2.1.3.1 Increase in Adoption of Biometric Technologies in Smart Devices to Drive the Market Growth

12.2.2 Gas Sensing

12.2.2.1 Single-Mode Vcsels Are Used for Gas Sensing in Industrial Environments

12.2.3 Optical Mice

12.2.3.1 Vcsel-Based Optical Mouse Enables Operations on a Wide Range of Surfaces and Offers High Resolution and Low Power Consumption

12.3 Data Communication

12.3.1 Optical Transceivers & Active Optical Cables

12.3.1.1 Growing Adoption of High Data Rate Optical Components in Data Centers to Drive the Market Growth

12.4 Industrial Heating & Laser Printing

12.4.1 Additive Manufacturing

12.4.1.1 in Additive Manufacturing, Vcsel Heating Reduces the Thermal Gradient

12.4.2 Laser Printing

12.4.2.1 Laser Printing Mainly Requires Low-Cost, Single-Mode Vcsels

12.5 Emerging & Other Applications

12.5.1 Lidar

12.5.1.1 Rising Trends in Autonomous Vehicles to Create Significant Applications in Automotive Lidars

12.5.2 In-Cabin Sensing

12.5.2.1 Innovations in Vehicle Infotainment Systems Driving the Demand for the In-Cabin Sensing Application Segment

12.5.3 Atomic Clock & Gps

12.5.3.1 Vcsels Offer Compact & Low-Cost Solutions for Use in Atomic Clocks

12.5.4 Magnetometer

12.5.4.1 Highly Accurate Detection of Magnetic Fields is Made Possible with the Use of Vcsel-Based Magnetometers

12.5.5 Infrared Illumination for Surveillance

12.5.5.1 Vcsels Offer Improved Performance and Visibility in Security & Surveillance Applications

12.5.6 Pulse Oximetry

12.5.6.1 Vcsels Provide Benefits of Narrower Spectral Linewidth Emission for Pulse Oximetry Application

13 Vcsel Market, by Data Rate

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Up to 10 Gbps

13.2.1 Vcsels with Data Rates Up to 10 Gbps Are Primarily Used in Data Communication Applications

13.3 10.1 to 25 Gbps

13.3.1 Vcsels with Data Rate of 10.1 to 25 Gbps Dominated the Market in 2020

13.4 Above 25 Gbps

13.4.1 Vcsels with Data Rate Above 25 Gbps to Record the Highest Growth During the Forecast Period

14 Vcsel Market, by Industry

14.1 Introduction

14.2 Consumer Electronics

14.2.1 Consumer Electronics Held a Dominant Share in the Vcsel Market in 2020

14.3 Data Center

14.3.1 Increase in Data Bandwidth in the Data Centers to Drive the Demand for Vcsels

14.4 Automotive

14.4.1 Vcsels in Automotive Lidar to Boost the Market Growth During the Forecast Period

14.5 Commercial & Industrial

14.5.1 Various Industrial Applications Using Vcsels Include Infrared Illumination, Laser Printing, and Heating

14.6 Healthcare

14.6.1 Vcsels Are Mainly Used for Scanning and Imaging Applications in the Healthcare Industry

14.7 Military

14.7.1 Vcsels Are Used for Tactical Surveillance and Obstacle Detection in Military Tasks

14.8 Impact of COVID-19 on Different Industries

14.8.1 Most Impacted Industry

14.8.2 Least Impacted Industry

