VCTI Continues Momentum with Robust Demand for its Broadband and Networking Solutions and Services

SOMERSET, N.J., Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- VCTI, the broadband and network technology experts, today announced that it had achieved 53% in customer growth in the first half of 2021, in addition to seeing an expansion of services delivered within all strategic accounts. The United States' commitment to expanding broadband access has fueled demand for VCTI's broadband products and services. Additionally, the Company also has numerous achievements in product innovation, partnerships, and leadership.

In efforts to address the country's digital divide, U.S. federal and state governments are approving funding to expand broadband access to unserved and underserved communities at unprecedented rates. As a result, broadband service providers are scrambling to clearly understand technology options and the financial implications of those options to prioritize infrastructure and investment opportunities.

"Our new Broadband Investment Optimization Service has been embraced by service providers for the rich, actionable insights it delivers to help them build highly efficient and effective network build-out plans in a market environment where customer demand, government programs, new technology, and new competitors are all moving at an incredibly fast pace," said Raj Singh, President, and CEO of VCTI. "The speed and differentiated services that our teams are delivering are setting us ahead of the competition."

As part of this momentum, VCTI has achieved several major milestones in the first half of 2021, including:

Outstanding Business Performance: VCTI reports a 53% increase in new customers in the first half of 2021. The new customers include GeoLinks, the fastest growing telecommunications company in California, and Etheric Networks, the leading provider of wireless internet service in the California Bay Area, and a national cable service provider. The Company also reported 100% customer retention.

New Product Innovation

VCTI's introduced its new Broadband Investment Optimization Service, which helps broadband service providers accelerate their process for identifying underserved communities and then analyzing, quantifying, prioritizing, and optimizing expansion opportunities. The speed and accuracy of the service offer a data-driven foundation to strengthen collaboration with local governments for public/private partnerships.

Growing Software Services Practice: VCTI software services continue to be embraced by existing customers. The Company's consistently high quality, on-time, on-budget delivery of projects has enabled it to expand service engagements within its existing customer base as well as attract new customers. VCTI specializes in network technologies and has expanded its Kubernetes skills base to support the re-architecting of complex hardware to migrate to the cloud. The Company is at the forefront of supporting the next generation of telecom infrastructure in the cloud.

ServiceNow Partnership Expanded: VCTI's NOCVue Service Activator, which dramatically improves broadband service provisioning, activation, and subscriber management, has been certified in the ServiceNow store. Service providers can now simplify and streamline operations by converging the ITSM and broadband activation onto the Now Platform, enabling unified control of a multi-vendor access network. A key enabler of the automation is discovering and verifying active elements in the access network. Additionally, VCTI is now a member of the ServiceNow Services Partner Program module, which enables VCTI to deliver implementations for the Now Platform, which may include consulting, outsourcing, subcontracting, or custom application development.

New Board Member: To support its growth, VCTI strengthened its advisory board with the appointment of telecom industry veteran Brent Williams, a seasoned operational and engineering leader.

VCTI Careers

VCTI is currently hiring to support its growth and expects to expand its employee base by 40% in 2021. More details on careers at VCTI can be found at https://vcti.io/join-us/.

About VCTI

VCTI is a world-class leader in network technology. VCTI provides expert technical resources to help technology companies develop complex networked and cloud products. The Company also offers software solutions and services to enable broadband service providers to optimize investments for network evolution, simplify operations, and strengthen their path to digital transformation. A trusted partner to the most respected and innovative broadband service providers and technology companies globally, VCTI is a privately held, global company headquartered in the U.S. with offices in India. Learn more at www.vcti.io

