VCTI Continues to Drive Broadband Service Provider Efficiencies for Better Profitability

VCTI Integrates EDX Wireless' SignalPro into its Service Suite for Zero-Touch Service Activation and Support FCC's Broadband Data Collection (BDC) Program

SOMERSET, N.J., Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- VCTI, the broadband and network technology experts, today announced it has integrated EDX Wireless' SignalPro into its Broadband Investment Optimization Services suite. This integration simplifies Wireless Internet Service Providers' (WISP) network operations and provides the foundation for a complete zero-touch flow from customer query to service activation.

"Our new Broadband Investment Optimization Service competency facilitates dramatic reductions for WISPs' cost-to-serve while enhancing the customer experience," said Raj Singh, CEO of VCTI. "It represents yet another innovation from VCTI that showcases why we are fast becoming the most trusted vendor to support broadband network expansion and simplify operations."

"The forthcoming BDC filing requirements demand a high level of precision in data identification. This integrated tool allows WISPs to immediately fulfill this detailed regulatory requirement while laying the foundation for a significantly improved customer experience," said Roger Skidmore, CEO of EDX Wireless, the industry leader in wireless network design. "VCTI and EDX are part of an innovation ecosystem accelerating the delivery of world-class services and experiences for rural America."

About EDX Wireless

EDX Wireless provides instant access to a full suite of network planning solutions. Our all-in-one cloud-based software provides instant access to all the tools needed for wireless design, maximizing productivity and providing first-rate service to your customers. Our solutions ensure networks meet performance and cost requirements for 5G, LTE, IoT, mmWave, CBRS, Smart Grid, Distribution Automation, in-building DAS and more.

About VCTI

VCTI is a world-class leader in broadband and network technology. The Company offers software solutions and managed services to enable broadband service providers to optimize investments for network evolution, simplify operations, and strengthen their path to digital transformation. VCTI also provides expert technical resources to help technology companies develop complex networked and cloud products. A trusted partner to the most respected and innovative broadband service providers and technology companies globally, VCTI is a privately held, global company headquartered in the US with offices in India. Learn more at www.vcti.io

SOURCE VCTI