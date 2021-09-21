VCTI Joins the Wireless Infrastructure Association (WIA)

SOMERSET, N.J., Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- VCTI, the broadband and network technology experts, today announced that it has joined the Wireless Infrastructure Association (WIA), the principal trade association representing the interests of companies that make up the wireless telecommunications infrastructure industry.

Delivering universal access to high performance broadband as quickly as possible is one of the critical strategic imperatives for the nation. The innovation in and flexibility of fixed wireless solutions have established that they rightly belong as a component of a broadband service provider's build-out plan.

"The WIA welcomes VCTI as a member," said Jonathan Adelstein, President and CEO of the WIA. "VCTI's capabilities to identify markets where fixed wireless can deliver gig or 100+ Mbps demonstrates the wireless industry's ability to quickly and cost effectively deliver the high-performance broadband that so many communities need as soon as possible."

"We are pleased to officially join the WIA," said Raj Singh, President, and CEO of VCTI. "VCTI's sophisticated rapid market and network planning capabilities provide highly accurate, actionable insight on where fixed wireless is viable and at speeds possible. This enables service providers and communities to plan broadband networks that optimize the available technologies, fiber and fixed wireless, giving them a blueprint to deliver the fastest speeds possible to the most people possible at the lowest cost possible, in the shortest amount of time."

VCTI will be attending the upcoming Connect X conference, North America's largest conference and tradeshow for the Connectivity sector, at the Hyatt Regency in Orlando, Florida October 4-7, 2021. To meet with a representative from VCTI at the conference, please contact [email protected].

About WIA

The Wireless Infrastructure Association (WIA) represents the businesses that build, develop, own, and operate the nation's wireless infrastructure. WIA advocates for the widespread, responsible deployment of wireless infrastructure to enable mobile broadband for communities everywhere.

About VCTI

VCTI is a world-class leader in network technology. VCTI provides expert technical resources to help technology companies develop complex networked and cloud products. The Company also offers software solutions and services to enable broadband service providers to optimize investments for network evolution, simplify operations, and strengthen their path to digital transformation. A trusted partner to the most respected and innovative broadband service providers and technology companies globally, VCTI is a privately held, global company headquartered in the U.S. with offices in India. Learn more at www.vcti.io

