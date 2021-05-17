VCTI Strengthens Its Advisory Board with Appointment of Telecom Industry Veteran Brent Williams

SOMERSET, N.J., May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- VCTI, the broadband and network technology experts, today announced the appointment of telecommunications expert Brent Williams to its Advisory Board. Brent is a seasoned operational and engineering leader in the telecommunications industry.

"We are honored to have Brent join our Advisory Board," said Raj Singh, President and CEO of VCTI. "He is a highly respected executive with an impressive combination of leadership skills and technology expertise. We look forward to his valuable insight in helping us chart our continued growth as we empower service providers and enterprise to bolster their networks."



In his twenty-plus-year career in the industry, Brent has guided the planning, engineering, and construction of internet access across the United States. Brent most recently served as Senior Vice President Engineering/Outside Plant at Windstream. Prior to that, he was Vice President Transport Operations/Engineering at Earthlink and Director, Central Operations at Deltacom.

"Expanding high-speed internet access has become a national issue. Service providers are readying their build-out plans to address the disparities," said Williams. "VCTI's unique mix of technical expertise and sophisticated tools to optimize broadband network planning and expansion gives service providers a way to quickly and accurately identify how to provide the best performance to the most customers with the highest ROI."

Brent joins a distinguished Advisory Board that includes:

Marc Hayden , Sr. Director, Business Strategy Management, Service Now

, Sr. Director, Business Strategy Management, Service Now Tony Giovannucci , Founder and COO of Gio MareGroup

, Founder and COO of Gio MareGroup John Landau , Independent Telecom Consultant

, Independent Telecom Consultant Ray Krauchunas , former CFO Velankani Communications Technologies

About VCTI

VCTI is a world-class leader in network technology. VCTI provides expert technical resources to help technology companies develop complex networked and cloud products, and software solutions and services to enable broadband service providers to optimize investments for network evolution, simplify operations, and strengthen their path to digital transformation. A trusted partner to the most respected and innovative broadband service providers and technology companies in the world, VCTI is a privately held, global company headquartered in the US with offices in India. Learn more at www.vcti.io

