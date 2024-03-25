Veal.org Hosts Inaugural Tournament of Veal

25 Mar, 2024, 10:36 ET
Vote for your favorite Veal dishes March 21-April 8, 2024
UTICA, N.Y., March 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Starting March 21st, you can vote for your favorite Veal dishes in the inaugural Tournament of Veal! Follow along on Instagram and Facebook as dishes go head-to-head to win the title of Favorite Veal Dish.
Competition begins on March 21st with the First Round of sixteen and culminates on Monday, April 8, 2024, with the Final, where the top two Veal meals battle it out for the championship title. Classic Veal recipes like Veal Parmesan and Piccata will challenge modern recipes like Cheddar Burger and Hawaiian Meatballs.
Share this article