Veal.org Hosts Inaugural Tournament of Veal Post this

Join the fun and represent your favorite Veal dish by voting on Facebook and Instagram March 21st through April 8th! Visit Instagram and Facebook to cast your votes.

To learn more about the veal industry or to find recipes, visit Veal.org.

About Veal, Discover Delicious:

Veal, Discover Delicious is an invitation for consumers to discover Veal as a protein option. Veal is a traditional meal that is classically known in fancy, Italian and white table restaurants. The brand was developed with this in mind to encourage consumers to cook Veal in the comfort of their own homes. Veal, Discover Delicious is a subcontractor to the North American Meat Institute, who is a contractor to The Beef Checkoff.

About The Beef Checkoff:

The Beef Checkoff was established as part of the 1985 Farm Bill. The checkoff assesses $1 per head on the sale of live domestic and imported cattle, in addition to a comparable assessment on imported beef and beef products. States may retain up to 50 cents on the dollar and forward the other 50 cents per head to the Cattlemen's Beef Promotion and Research Board, which administers the national Checkoff program, subject to USDA approval.

Contact: Gabby Glenister

Director of Veal Promotion

[email protected]

SOURCE Veal.org