Vector Announces the Achievement of SOC 2 Type 2 Certification

News provided by

Vector AIS

26 Oct, 2023, 10:00 ET

Successful Certification Validates Vector's Ability to Safeguard Sensitive Client Data

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vector, a leading provider of modern fund administration services for closed-end alternative investment firms, is thrilled to announce the achievement of SOC 2 Type 2 Certification for its Valence system, as well as its internal security and operational controls. This certification reaffirms Vector's unwavering commitment to safeguarding customer data and upholding the highest standards of information security.

Continue Reading
Introducing Valence, an innovative software solution that's redefining fund administration.
Introducing Valence, an innovative software solution that's redefining fund administration.

SOC 2's rigorous information security standards are established and maintained by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA). A SOC 2 Type 2 evaluation assesses an organization's ability, not only to monitor and protect cybersecurity, but to do so in a continuous, optimized manner over a period of time.

Vector underwent a comprehensive audit, conducted by Sensiba LLP, to assess the effectiveness of its security policies, procedures and practices, and the safeguards of its proprietary fund accounting technology, Valence. The successful completion of the SOC 2 Type 2 audit demonstrates that Vector has implemented stringent security measures to protect the availability, integrity, confidentiality and privacy of customer data.

"We are immensely proud of achieving SOC 2 Type 2 certification, which reflects our continuous dedication to the security of our clients' data," said Molly Yakubian, Vector's CEO and Managing Partner. "Data security is of utmost importance in in the financial sector, and this certification is a testament to our commitment to maintaining the highest standards of protection and integrity." Vector's audit firm, Sensiba LLP, further noted that "Vector's SOC 2 Type 2 report did not have any noted exceptions and was therefore issued with a 'clean' audit opinion from Sensiba."

The SOC 2 Type 2 certification is a significant milestone for Vector. It signifies not only a robust cybersecurity framework but also the effectiveness of Vector's controls over time, and a substantial investment in enterprise-grade security infrastructure for Valence. This achievement reassures Vector's clients and partners that their data is handled with the utmost care and security.

As Vector continues to grow and evolve in the technology solutions industry, the SOC 2 Type 2 certification reinforces its position as a trusted partner for closed-end alternative investment firms.

About Vector

Vector is a premier fund administrator for closed-end alternative investment vehicles. Combining cutting-edge technology, top-tier talent, and innovative workflows, Vector offers comprehensive integrated fund services for PE and VC funds. Learn more at VectorAIS.com.

SOURCE Vector AIS

Also from this source

Vector Unveils New Features to Its Revolutionary Valence Fund Accounting Software Tool

Vector Unveils New Features to Its Revolutionary Valence Fund Accounting Software Tool

Vector, a leading provider of modern fund administration services for closed-end alternative investment firms, today announced significant updates to ...
Vector Welcomes Kristina Dayback as Chief Operating Officer

Vector Welcomes Kristina Dayback as Chief Operating Officer

Vector, the modern fund administration service provider for closed-end funds, proudly announces the appointment of Kristina Dayback as its Chief...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

High Tech Security

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Financial Technology

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.