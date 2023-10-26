Vector Announces the Achievement of SOC 2 Type 2 Certification

Successful Certification Validates Vector's Ability to Safeguard Sensitive Client Data

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vector, a leading provider of modern fund administration services for closed-end alternative investment firms, is thrilled to announce the achievement of SOC 2 Type 2 Certification for its Valence system, as well as its internal security and operational controls. This certification reaffirms Vector's unwavering commitment to safeguarding customer data and upholding the highest standards of information security.

SOC 2's rigorous information security standards are established and maintained by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA). A SOC 2 Type 2 evaluation assesses an organization's ability, not only to monitor and protect cybersecurity, but to do so in a continuous, optimized manner over a period of time.

Vector underwent a comprehensive audit, conducted by Sensiba LLP, to assess the effectiveness of its security policies, procedures and practices, and the safeguards of its proprietary fund accounting technology, Valence. The successful completion of the SOC 2 Type 2 audit demonstrates that Vector has implemented stringent security measures to protect the availability, integrity, confidentiality and privacy of customer data.

"We are immensely proud of achieving SOC 2 Type 2 certification, which reflects our continuous dedication to the security of our clients' data," said Molly Yakubian, Vector's CEO and Managing Partner. "Data security is of utmost importance in in the financial sector, and this certification is a testament to our commitment to maintaining the highest standards of protection and integrity." Vector's audit firm, Sensiba LLP, further noted that "Vector's SOC 2 Type 2 report did not have any noted exceptions and was therefore issued with a 'clean' audit opinion from Sensiba."

The SOC 2 Type 2 certification is a significant milestone for Vector. It signifies not only a robust cybersecurity framework but also the effectiveness of Vector's controls over time, and a substantial investment in enterprise-grade security infrastructure for Valence. This achievement reassures Vector's clients and partners that their data is handled with the utmost care and security.

As Vector continues to grow and evolve in the technology solutions industry, the SOC 2 Type 2 certification reinforces its position as a trusted partner for closed-end alternative investment firms.

About Vector

Vector is a premier fund administrator for closed-end alternative investment vehicles. Combining cutting-edge technology, top-tier talent, and innovative workflows, Vector offers comprehensive integrated fund services for PE and VC funds. Learn more at VectorAIS.com.

