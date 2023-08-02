Vector BioMed Selected as Preferred Lentiviral Vector Manufacturing Partner for California Institute for Regenerative Medicine

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vector BioMed, a biomanufacturing company specializing in the manufacture of lentiviral vectors, today announced an agreement with the California Institute for Regenerative Medicine (CIRM) to be a lentiviral vector manufacturer within CIRM's Industry Alliance Program (IAP).  With $5.5B in funding from the state of California, CIRM is a recognized leader in the development and funding of regenerative medicine clinical trials focused on cell-based and gene therapies.

Vector BioMed helps design and manufacture high-quality pre-clinical and GMP lentiviral vectors at a speed, price, and scale that provides extraordinary value to its clients.  As a preferred lentiviral vector manufacturing partner for CIRM, Vector BioMed (VBM) will assist CIRM investigators by accelerating their development to the clinic by leveraging the VBM teams' extensive experience in design and manufacture of pre-clinical and GMP-grade lentiviral vectors.    

"We are very pleased to serve as a preferred lentiviral vector manufacturing partner for CIRM and provide investigators with high-quality lentiviral vectors using the extensive experience of the VBM team," said Dr. Boro Dropulić, CEO of Vector BioMed. "CIRM and its members are at the forefront of advancing the next generation of cell and gene therapies for cancer and other difficult-to-treat diseases. Essential to these technologies is rapid access to custom GMP lentiviral vectors.  With this agreement, Vector BioMed will help CIRM-funded investigators rapidly translate their concepts into the clinic."

In contrast to traditional contract development and manufacturing organizations (CDMOs), Vector BioMed assists its partners in the design of their custom lentiviral vector, helping to improve their titer and function.  This leads to better therapeutic candidates with a higher probability of success once they reach the clinic.  This optimization can also result in a product with a lower cost of goods, which is important for commercialization. By combining optimized vector design with Vector BioMed's proprietary and efficient manufacturing process, partners achieve a cost-effective vector supply that provides the best opportunity for success in the clinic and commercialization.  

"The acceleration of CAR-T cell therapy in cancer and hematopoietic stem cells for genetic diseases has created significant demand for custom lentiviral vectors at CIRM and among our IAP partners," stated Shyam Patel, Ph.D., Director of Business Development at CIRM.  "We welcome the opportunity to partner with Vector BioMed and benefit from the company's unique lentiviral vector solutions, including algorithm-optimized vectors that enable superior vector titer and function, as well as a platform serum-free suspension vector manufacturing process that is suitable for rapid clinical development."

About the California Institute for Regenerative Medicine (CIRM)
At CIRM, we never forget that we were created by the people of California to accelerate stem cell treatments to patients with unmet medical needs, and act with a sense of urgency to succeed in that mission.

To meet this challenge, our team of highly trained and experienced professionals actively partners with both academia and industry in a hands-on, entrepreneurial environment to fast track the development of today's most promising stem cell technologies.

With $5.5 billion in funding and more than 150 active stem cell programs in our portfolio, CIRM is one of the world's largest institutions dedicated to helping people by bringing the future of cellular medicine closer to reality. For more information go to www.cirm.ca.gov

About Vector BioMed
Vector BioMed is a state-of-the-art vector contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) specializing in best-in-class lentiviral vectors.  Vector BioMed's services include turn-key solutions for vector design, vector optimization, pre-clinical manufacturing, validation, and GMP manufacturing to address the biotechnology industry's current vector supply bottleneck.  By delivering high titer, high quality vector in the shortest possible time, we enable partners to move rapidly from concept to clinic to commercialization of cell and gene therapies.  For more information on Vector Biomed visit https://vectorbiomed.com/.

