Vector BioMed's CEO, Dr. Boro Dropulić, to Speak at the 8th CAR-TCR Summit

Vector BioMed

21 Aug, 2023

Dr. Boro Dropulić to address the need for rapid, high-quality lentiviral vector production to advance CAR-T development

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vector BioMed, a biomanufacturing company specializing in the manufacture of lentiviral vectors, today, announced that Dr. Boro Dropulić, CEO, will speak at the 8th CAR-TCR Summit taking place at the Hynes Convention Center in Boston, MA from August 29-September 1, 2023.

Dr. Dropulić's presentation, titled, "A Rapid & Affordable Lentiviral Vector Manufacturing Platform: From Concept to Clinic Within 12 Months," will highlight improved technologies designed to increase efficiencies in the production of lentiviral vectors for pre-clinical development, clinical trials, and commercialization of cell and gene therapies.

Details of the presentation are as follows:

Translation
Track

A Rapid & Affordable Lentiviral Vector Manufacturing Platform: From
Concept to Clinic Within 12 Months.

Date:

September 1, 2023

Time:

11:30 am ET

Dr. Dropulić said "The CAR-TCR Summit brings together many important stakeholders to discuss the latest advances in the field. There is an increased demand to accelerate the clinical development of therapeutic candidates for commercialization in the shortest possible time. That requires access to a reliable supply of high-quality GMP lentiviral vectors that can be rapidly manufactured at an affordable cost. Vector BioMed is positioned to capitalize on this significant market need with its superior lentiviral vector manufacturing platform that reliably produces high-titer lentiviral vectors. The high titer reduces the cost of production, which Vector BioMed passes on to its partners. I think investigators interested in obtaining a reliable supply of high titer GMP lentiviral vectors will like what we have to offer.  Many of our team members have been working for decades in the lentiviral vector field and we leverage that extensive experience for the benefit of our partners."

About Vector BioMed
Vector BioMed is a state-of-the-art vector contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) specializing in high quality and affordable lentiviral vectors that are manufactured in the shortest possible time.  Vector BioMed's services include turn-key solutions for vector design, vector optimization, pre-clinical manufacturing, validation, and GMP manufacturing to address the biotechnology industry's current vector supply bottleneck.  By delivering high titer, high quality vectors in the shortest possible time, we enable partners to move rapidly from concept to clinic to commercialization. For more information on Vector Biomed visit https://vectorbiomed.com/.

CONTACT
Tiberend Strategic Advisors, Inc.
Investors
Daniel Kontoh-Boateng
862-213-1398
[email protected]

Media
David Schemelia
609-468-9325
[email protected]

SOURCE Vector BioMed

