Vector Control Market - Global Forecast to 2023

The vector control market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.13% from 2018 to 2023, to reach a projected value of USD 20.37 Billion by 2023.



The increasing awareness about public health has led to the adoption of vector/pest control services on a regular basis in the residential, commercial, and industrial sectors.



On the basis of vector type, the insect control segment accounted for a major share in the market for 2017, due to the rising cases of epidemics caused by vectors such as mosquitoes, cockroaches, bedbugs, flies, and ants across the globe. Promotions by individual country governments and renowned global organizations such as the WHO for the disease/vector eradication programs have also driven the growth of the insect control segment.



On the basis of method of control, the biological segment is projected to grow at the highest growth rate during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the growing concerns on the environmental impact of chemical compounds and the rising number of cases of insecticide resistance among pests. Additionally, biologicals are gaining preference as they are perceived to be safer than their chemical-based counterparts.



On the basis of end-use sector, the commercial & industrial segment accounted for a larger market share in 2017, due to the increased demand from sectors such as food & beverage manufacturing, food services, hospitality, government organizations, and pharmaceuticals. The demand can be attributed to the need for complying with the local authorities for workplace hygiene and maintenance as a part of the stringent regulations laid by governments.



The North American region dominated the vector control method market in 2017 wherein the US and Canada were the major markets owing to the high demand for vector control services in the residential sector, which, in turn, is expected to grow rapidly in the next five years. In the commercial & industrial sector, stringent implementation of regulations is being carried out to ensure the maintenance of the overall standards for safe and hygienic environment.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Vector Control Market

4.2 Vector Control Market, By Type & Region, 2017

4.3 North America: Vector Control Market

4.4 Vector Control Market, By Application & Region

4.5 Vector Control Market Share: Key Countries



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.1.1 Drivers

5.1.1.1 Rising Prevalence of Vectorborne Diseases Worldwide

5.1.1.2 Promotions/Recommendations of Vector Control Methods By Renowned Organizations and Governments

5.1.1.3 High Efficiency, Ease of Application, and Availability of Chemical-Based Vector Control Products

5.1.2 Restraints

5.1.2.1 Lack of Funds in Developing Countries

5.1.2.2 Lengthy Approval Procedure and Absence of Uniform Guidelines for Testing

5.1.2.3 Environmental Hazards of Chemical-Based Vector Control Products

5.1.3 Opportunities

5.1.3.1 Increasing Adoption of Physical Control Methods for Vectors

5.1.3.2 Technological Advancements in Vector Control Products

5.1.4 Challenges

5.1.4.1 Need for Effective Biological Methods for Vector Control

5.1.4.2 Development of Insecticide Resistance Reduces the Effectiveness of Chemical-Based Vector Control Products



6 Industry Trends

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Value Chain Analysis

6.3 Key Trends

6.4 Regulatory Analysis

6.4.1 Introduction

6.4.2 North America

6.4.2.1 US

6.4.2.2 Canada

6.4.3 Europe

6.4.3.1 UK

6.4.4 Asia Pacific

6.4.4.1 Australia

6.4.4.2 India

6.4.5 RoW

6.4.5.1 Argentina



7 Vector Control Market, By Vector Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Insects

7.3 Rodents

7.4 Others



8 Vector Control Market, By Method of Control

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Chemical Methods

8.2.1 Pyrethroids

8.2.1.1 Permethrin

8.2.1.2 Deltamethrin

8.2.1.3 Cypermethrin

8.2.1.4 Lambda-Cyhalothrin

8.2.2 Fipronil

8.2.3 Organophosphates

8.2.3.1 Malathion

8.2.3.2 Temephos

8.2.3.3 Chlorpyrifos

8.2.4 Larvicides

8.2.4.1 Pyriproxyfen

8.2.5 Other Chemical Methods

8.3 Physical & Mechanical Control Methods

8.4 Biological Control Methods

8.4.1 Microbials

8.4.2 Predators

8.4.3 Botanicals

8.5 Other Control Methods



9 Vector Control Market, By End-Use Sector

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Commercial & Industrial

9.3 Residential



10 Vector Control Market, By Region



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Company Rankings

11.3 Competitive Scenario

11.3.1 New Product Launches, Product Developments, and Product Approvals

11.3.2 Collaborations

11.3.3 Expansions

11.3.4 Acquisitions and Mergers



12 Company Profiles



BASF SE

Bayer AG

Syngenta AG

Rentokil Initial PLC.

FMC Corporation

Ecolab

Rollins Inc.

The Terminix International Company Lp

Bell Laboratories Inc.

Arrow Exterminators, Inc

Massey Services Inc.

Anticimex Group

Ensystex

