Vector Control Market worth $29.80 billion by 2029 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

The vector control market is experiencing strong growth. The vector-borne diseases of malaria, dengue, and Zika have been influencing this growth, but rising awareness concerning public health has also played a vital role. Governments and other health agencies are making all-out efforts to avoid the vectors that cause diseases; efforts are being placed for an integrated pest management technique that combines traditional practices with new advanced technologies like AI-based surveillance and biological agents. Regulatory changes towards more environment-friendly practices are driving the need for novel, eco-friendly solutions. Increased attention to public health, along with technological innovations, is likely to support further market growth in the near future. Increased urbanization and population density provide supportive conditions for the proliferation of vectors and an increased need for effective control measures.

The residential segment hold the highest market share in the end-use sector share of the vector control market.

The residential segment holds the highest market share largest market share, driven by the ever-growing need to effectively control pests within homes in order to avoid diseases that are caused by vectors. With widening urban populations and more people recognizing health dangers associated with mosquitoes, rodents, and many other pest organisms, the demand for vector control solutions in residential has expanded. The demand for eco-friendly vector control products Growing demand from consumers has increased the adoption of biological and non-chemical vector control options in the residential sector.

The biological segment is growing at a significant CAGR in the vector control market during the forecasted period 2024-2029.

The biological sector of the vector control market is developing rapidly with the increasing demand for eco-friendly and sustainable pest management solutions. The environment now largely becomes the target of a harnessed pesticide that would be developed to minimize damage towards non-target species as well as ecosystems when rising concerns regarding the environmental impact of chemical pesticides arise both from consumers and regulatory bodies. Anticimex (Sweden) offers Bti treatment. Bti represents a bacterium that kills mosquito larvae without affecting people, pets, or other animals.

Based on region, Europe has a significant share in the vector control market.

Europe holds a significant market share for vector control mainly because of the stringent public health policies and more awareness of diseases caused through vectors. This region has also high investments in effective controls and encompasses several proactive measures in the management of pests like mosquitoes and ticks, which cause diseases like Lyme disease and West Nile virus. Supports are given in building and using new pest management technologies, for instance, biological control and integrated pest management methods. European Centre for Disease Control (ECDC) monitors vector-borne diseases like West Nile fever and tick-borne encephalitis and has made available risk assessments about outbreaks within the EU and its overseas regions.

The report profiles key players such as BASF SE (Germany), Rentokil Initial Plc (UK), Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd. (Japan), Syngenta Group (Switzerland), FMC Corporation (US), Ecolab (US), Rollins Inc. (US), Anticimex (Sweden), UPL (India), Neogen Corporation (US), Senestech, Inc. (US), Environmental Science U.S. Inc. (US), Bell Laboratories Inc. (US), Pelgar International (UK), S. C. Johnson & Son, Inc. (US).

