Vector Raises $10M Series A to Build the AI Ad Platform That Makes Marketers Better, Not Obsolete

Led by SignalFire and HubSpot Ventures, the round backs Vector's vision for contact-level advertising and a new interface that lets marketers talk to their data

BOSTON, May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vector, the contact-level advertising platform for B2B marketers, today announced a $10M Series A, led by SignalFire and HubSpot Ventures.

The funding will accelerate Vector's development of an AI ad automation platform built to multiply the impact of B2B marketers, not replace them. Alongside the raise, Vector is launching Vector MCP, the only interface that brings Vector's unique ability to associate de-anonymized ad clickers with ad performance data into LLMs like Claude and ChatGPT. This allows marketers to query campaign performance and buyer activity in natural language instead of digging through dashboards.

"Every marketer we talk to is trying to do more with the same budget and prove it's working. Vector gives them something that hasn't existed before, the ability to target specific buyers based on real intent signals in real time. We see the opportunity to connect all the dots in a buyer's journey and optimize marketing touch-points based on what is working," said Adam Coccari, Managing Director at HubSpot Ventures. "We're excited to partner with the team as they build essential infrastructure for our shared customers and beyond."

Vector pioneered contact-level advertising, helping marketers target named buyers based on intent signals like website visits, ad clicks, and competitor research.

"The teams that win in B2B GTM will be the ones who capture the right signals early, before intent is obvious and before a competitor gets there first. Vector has built something new: contact-level advertising that transforms anonymous interest into actionable signals and named audiences," said Varun Ramakrishnan, Principal at SignalFire. "SignalFire invested because we believe that's foundational to how modern marketers will build pipeline."

With this investment, the company is building toward a future where AI handles the repetitive work so marketers can focus on strategy and creative, the parts requiring human taste and judgment. Vector MCP is the first step, letting marketers ask plain-language questions about their campaigns and buyer activity, and get answers without switching between platforms or waiting on reports.

"The prevailing narrative right now is that AI will replace your marketing team. We think that's wrong," said Joshua Perk, co-founder and CEO of Vector. "The real opportunity is using AI to compound what good marketers already do. We're not building a product that takes the marketer out of the loop. We're building one that gives them better data, faster answers, and the ability to operate at a scale that wasn't possible before."

About Vector

Vector is the contact-level advertising platform built for B2B marketers. Vector enables demand gen and ABM teams to build ad audiences by name—targeting the exact buyers they care about, not just companies or vague firmographic filters. Leading B2B marketers use Vector to run more precise campaigns, reduce wasted ad spend, and prove the impact of their programs. Backed by SignalFire and HubSpot Ventures.

SOURCE Vector