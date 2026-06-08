Vector Science & Therapeutics Appoints Darryl Drake Jr. as President of Valor

Newly Formed Sports Medicine Division Taps Experienced Leader to Build Elite Athlete Network and Distribution Channel

MEQUON, Wis., June 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vector Science & Therapeutics Corp. (TSXV: PAIN) today announced the appointment of Darryl Drake Jr. as President of Valor and Chairman of the Athletic Board of Directors. Valor is a newly formed division of Vector, focused on developing relationships in the professional and elite athlete market and building the commercial infrastructure to support Vector's advancing transdermal peptide delivery platform.

Drake will lead Valor's market development efforts, initially promoting Vector's line of pharmaceutical-grade peptides, manufactured under cGMP standards in an FDA-licensed facility and tested to the highest standards for safety and purity, while establishing a network of sports medicine clinicians, trainers, and elite athlete advocates ahead of the Valor transdermal delivery platform's commercial launch. Drake brings more than a decade of leadership building high-performance commercial teams across multiple countries, with a track record of managing relationships with top athlete influencers and multimedia-driven platforms that positions him well for the relationship-first mandate Valor requires.

Valor's initial commercial focus is Vector's line of pharmaceutical-grade peptides, manufactured under cGMP standards in an FDA-licensed, state-of-the-art facility in Mequon, Wisconsin, and tested to the highest standards for safety, purity, and potency. The division is designed to integrate Vector's advances in peptide science with its delivery platforms, creating a combined approach to tissue repair, recovery, and pain mitigation that gives clinicians and athletes an alternative to systemic pain medicines, including opiates.

Drake knows firsthand what inadequate recovery options look like and what it costs athletes when pain is managed with systemic medications rather than targeted, site-directed intervention. That perspective, combined with his commercial track record and relationships across the athletic community, made him the right choice to lead Valor's market entry.

"Athletes deserve better than systemic pain management and extended recovery timelines. Valor exists to change that, with precision delivery, targeted tissue repair, and solutions built for the way athletes actually heal."

— Darryl Drake Jr., President, Valor

"Darryl has the relationships, the track record, and the personal conviction this role demands. He is the right person to take Valor to market."

— Bill Jackson, CEO, Vector Science & Therapeutics Corp.

About Darryl Drake Jr.: An early investor in Vector, Drake has spent over a decade building high-performance commercial teams responsible for more than $150 million in sales across multiple countries, consistently ranking in the top 1% of every organization he has been part of.

About Valor: Valor, the sports medicine division of Vector Science & Therapeutics Corp. (TSXV: PAIN), is purpose-built to develop relationships in the professional athlete market and build the distribution channel for Vector's transdermal peptide delivery platform. Valor's approach targets tissue repair, accelerated recovery, and site-directed pain mitigation, drawing on Vector's pharmaceutical-grade peptide portfolio and cGMP manufacturing capabilities in Mequon, Wisconsin.

About Vector Science & Therapeutics Corp.: Vector Science & Therapeutics, Inc., headquartered in Mequon, Wisconsin, develops novel biomechanical devices and active localized drug delivery platforms to equip clinicians with site-directed interventions where precision matters and systemic risks are unacceptable. The Company's shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol PAIN. For more information, visit www.vectorscience.co.

SOURCE Vector Sciences & Therapeutics