Vector Solutions Launches AccrediTrack to Help Law Enforcement Agencies Manage the Full Accreditation Lifecycle in One Unified Platform

New platform connects policy, training, and compliance data to streamline accreditation and reduce administrative burden across agencies and state programs

TAMPA, Fla., April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vector Solutions, the leading provider of unified agency readiness solutions to help train, prepare, and retain public safety professionals, today announced the launch of AccrediTrack, an accreditation management platform that enables law enforcement agencies to manage the full accreditation lifecycle – from initial documentation through reaccreditation – with a unified workflow. Vector Solutions will debut AccrediTrack at the April 14-15 Ohio Collaborative Law Enforcement Accreditation Program and May 5-8 AccrediNet conferences, two of the industry's leading accreditation events.

For most agencies, accreditation is a documentation marathon. Policies live in one system, training records in another, and professional standards documentation in a different location. As a result, accreditation administrators must manually search and upload proofs across multiple disjointed systems to stitch everything together for initial accreditation and every assessment cycle thereafter. As accreditation standards grow more complex and staffing constraints tighten, that patchwork approach isn't sustainable for most agencies.

AccrediTrack simplifies accreditation by bringing these disconnected processes together. Built as part of Vector's Frontline Public Safety Suite – alongside Policy Tracker, Training Tracker, FTO Tracker, and Pro Standards Tracker – it links accreditation requirements directly to the data agencies already maintain. Standards are set up out-of-the-box to match organizational manuals, and administrators can easily map accreditation standards to policies, training records, and more without having to log into multiple systems. Local accreditation managers and state accreditation accessors can see real-time compliance status and updates without emails, phone calls, and scanning documents.

"Accreditation doesn't happen in a vacuum, it reflects the full scope of an agency's daily operations. The problem is that there hasn't been a solution that makes it easy to access standard proofs and manage the full accreditation process from the same software platform," said Doug Kazensky, former police training sergeant, officer of 23+ years, and Senior Solutions Engineer at Vector Solutions. "AccrediTrack is built on the same platform agencies already use to manage training, FTO, policy, and professional standards, meaning much of the required documentation already exists in the same system. AccrediTrack connects the dots, reducing manual work while improving audit readiness."

AccrediTrack is designed to serve both the agencies pursuing accreditation and the state commissions overseeing it.

For local agencies, AccrediTrack enables:

Direct mapping of accreditation standards to policies, training records, and proof documentation, eliminating redundant data entry

Real-time tracking of compliance status and deadlines with automated reminders

Alignment of policy passages to applicable standards for faster assessor review

Reuse of documentation across multiple standards to streamline reaccreditation cycles

For state accreditation commissions, AccrediTrack provides:

A centralized master account to manage and distribute standards statewide

Statewide dashboards for real-time visibility into agency accreditation status

Assessor assignment tracking and workload balancing

Drill-down reporting to identify compliance gaps and support agencies proactively

AccrediTrack is now available nationwide to local law enforcement agencies and state accreditation programs. For more information, visit https://www.vectorsolutions.com/solutions/frontline-public-safety/law-enforcement-accreditation-management/.

ABOUT VECTOR SOLUTIONS for LAW ENFORCEMENT

Vector Solutions for Law Enforcement is the leading Unified Agency Readiness Platform, helping departments, academies, and POST organizations streamline operations, align personnel, and achieve better outcomes with less time and effort. Our solutions include the Frontline Public Safety Suite and help agencies improve their readiness goals through industry-leading software to manage training, policy reviews and accreditation proof tracking, shift scheduling, fleet and equipment management, early intervention and professional standards management, performance management, and promoting a positive and transparent agency culture. With an IADLEST NCP-certified course library and purpose-built tools, we support more than 10,000 agencies and 2 million first responders. Learn more at vectorsolutions.com/law-enforcement.

ABOUT VECTOR SOLUTIONS

Vector Solutions is the leading AI-enabled Performance Platform Powering Safe, Compliant, and Efficient Operations for the world's most critical industries. Embedded into daily workflows to drive improvements in compliance, safety, performance, and preparedness, our software includes operational and workforce readiness, training management, industry-focused online course libraries, EHS management, workforce scheduling, asset management, evaluation and performance management, and more. With more than 24,000 clients, Vector powers the outcomes that matter most—saving time, ensuring compliance, embedding knowledge, reducing downtime, and safeguarding lives. For more information, visit www.vectorsolutions.com.

Media Contact:

Kara Kothmann

(512) 771-6911

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SOURCE Vector Solutions