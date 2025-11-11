Vector Solutions' National Insights Report Reveals College Students Redefining Drinking Norms and the 'College Effect'

The third annual CPN National Insights Report reveals a significant shift in student alcohol use, showing increased abstinence and fewer high-risk drinkers after the first weeks of college

TAMPA, Fla., Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Vector Solutions , the leading higher education student success and institutional performance platform, announced the release of its third annual Campus Prevention Network (CPN) National Insights Report, "Redefining the College Effect: Key Insights on Substance Use Among College Students." Drawing on nearly a decade of data from Vector Solutions' educational training courses, the report reveals a major shift in student behaviors around substance use.

Contrary to long-standing trends, the number of students who abstain from drinking entirely has doubled since 2016, climbing from 34% to 68%. Yet while alcohol use has declined, other areas of concern are emerging. Nearly half of students (47%) this fall report cannabis use without a doctor's order, up from just 14% in 2016, signaling a steady rise in recreational substance use beyond alcohol on campus.

Students entering college today have higher rates of abstinence and fewer high-risk drinking behaviors during what has historically been the most vulnerable period for new students. This finding marks a notable redefinition of the "College Effect," a term used by practitioners to describe how environmental and social factors in college traditionally increase students' likelihood of engaging in high-risk drinking.

"For decades, prevention efforts have focused on mitigating the environmental and social influences that encourage high-risk behaviors," said Rob Buelow, Vice President and General Manager of Education at Vector Solutions. "Our latest data suggests that today's college students are charting a different path, redefining the landscape of student well-being and prevention."

The report analyzes aggregated data from 832,260 students across 723 colleges, universities, and organizations who participated in at least one of a select group of educational training courses: AlcoholEdu® for College; Sexual Assault Prevention for Undergraduates; RespectEdu for College; Mental Well-Being for Students; and CannabisEDU. Vector's analysis explores factors that contribute to the redefinition of the College Effect, including:

Shifting drinking rates by age : Younger students are now leading the shift in abstinence, as 71% of those age 19 and under report no drinking in the past year, compared to 47% of those 20 and older.

: Younger students are now leading the shift in abstinence, as 71% of those age 19 and under report no drinking in the past year, compared to 47% of those 20 and older. Changing attitudes towards risk : Students are increasingly reporting safety and health as reasons to abstain from alcohol, with 64% citing negative health consequences (up from 55% in 2023). Driving under the influence was also cited as a protective factor in choosing not to drink, up from 76% to 83%.

: Students are increasingly reporting safety and health as reasons to abstain from alcohol, with 64% citing negative health consequences (up from 55% in 2023). Driving under the influence was also cited as a protective factor in choosing not to drink, up from 76% to 83%. Lower confidence around alcohol: Nearly one-third of students report that they are unsure of their own limit with alcohol, and a similar share (31%) don't feel prepared to help a peer who has had too much to drink.

"This redefinition challenges many of the prevention models institutions have relied on for years," said Mike Martynowicz, PhD, Research Lead, Education at Vector Solutions. "Using data to better understand the evolving motivations, pressures, and protective factors influencing today's students should be a priority for institutions seeking to create a more supportive campus environment."

The findings carry important implications for college administrators, policymakers, and prevention professionals. Combining Vector's insights with climate surveys, retention data, and engagement outcomes, institutions can form a comprehensive understanding of how to continually improve the student experience.

"This report is a benchmark to help practitioners redefine student behavior and success," added Charity Stutzman, Senior Director of Higher Education Strategy at Vector Solutions. "Colleges and universities must adapt their strategies to account for changing student demographics and social dynamics."

"Success today means more than academic achievement," said Rebecca Whitworth, PhD, Sector Manager, Higher Education at Vector Solutions. "As institutions rethink what student success means, these insights provide a roadmap for supporting students as whole individuals — academically, socially, and emotionally."

To access the full report and learn more about Vector Solutions' Campus Prevention Network National Insights series, click here .

