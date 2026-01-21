VectorCare Launches SoFaaS™ (SMART on FHIR as a Service)

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Patient logistics and care coordination tech company VectorCare has announced the launch of SoFaaS™ (SMART on FHIR as a Service) , a new infrastructure platform designed to dramatically accelerate how healthcare vendors, suppliers, and service providers build and deploy EHR-embedded applications.

SoFaaS - SMART on FHIR as a Service

SoFaaS™ enables partners to launch SMART on FHIR applications across major EHRs – starting with Epic – in a matter of weeks, using VectorCare's no-code workflow builder and a suite of proven internal developer tools that have already powered VectorCare's own EHR-embedded solutions at scale.

Reimagining How Innovation Gets Into the EHR

For years, healthcare innovation has been constrained by the complexity, cost, and time required to embed workflows inside the EHR. Even well-funded vendors face months – or years – of development, security reviews, compliance work, and installation hurdles before reaching clinical users.

SoFaaS™ removes those barriers. Healthcare vendors can focus on delivering value in transportation, home health, DME, remote monitoring, and other services, while VectorCare handles the heavy lifting required to operate inside enterprise clinical systems.

"For too long, the biggest ideas in care coordination have been stuck outside the EHR because of technical and compliance friction," said David Emanuel, CEO and Founder of VectorCare. "SoFaaS™ changes that. We're providing the secure, compliant infrastructure that lets vendors embed their services directly into clinical workflows in weeks – not years – while keeping full ownership of their relationships and business models."

SoFaaS™ Platform Capabilities

SoFaaS™ is not a toolkit – it is infrastructure. Through SoFaaS™, VectorCare provides:

SMART on FHIR–compliant application framework

No-code workflow builder for EHR-native use cases

Rapid deployment across EHR environments, starting with Epic

Enterprise-grade security, governance, and compliance

Health system installation and configuration

Ongoing operational and workflow orchestration

This allows partners to move from concept to production at the lowest cost and fastest time to value, without building or maintaining their own EHR integration stack.

VectorCare Provides the Infrastructure Layer Inside the EHR

VectorCare's role is deliberate and clear: VectorCare is not a broker nor a transportation provider, nor is it competing with vendors inside the EHR.

VectorCare is the rails – the infrastructure that lets vendors embed directly into clinical workflows, securely, compliantly, and at scale, while preserving ownership of their services, relationships, and business models.

Built on Proven EHR-Embedded Workflows

SoFaaS™ builds on VectorCare's real-world experience deploying EHR-embedded workflows in production.

In 2025, VectorCare launched its own embedded SMART on FHIR application inside Epic , reimagining where scheduling and care coordination happen. This included the industry's first Transportation Network Company (TNC) embedded inside Epic: the Lyft SMART on FHIR app powered by VectorCare, which brings Lyft's nationwide sedan network into Epic.

Those same internal tools, frameworks, and operational systems are now being made available to partners through SoFaaS™.

Scaling EHR-Native Care Coordination Across the Care Continuum

SoFaaS™ unlocks a new model for healthcare innovation – one where services are delivered inside the EHR, in real time, with full visibility and continuity across care settings.

Use cases already in development or production include:

Seamless transportation and mobility scheduling (Lyft integration)

Home health and post-acute referrals

Durable medical equipment (DME) ordering

Remote patient monitoring data flows

Community-based social determinants of health services

As healthcare continues to move beyond hospital walls, SoFaaS™ provides the infrastructure needed to ensure coordination follows the patient.

Looking Ahead

SoFaaS™ represents a foundational step in VectorCare's broader mission: to support the people doing the work of healthcare by removing friction from how services are coordinated.

By making EHR-embedded workflows faster, cheaper, and easier to deploy, VectorCare is enabling an ecosystem of vendors to innovate where it matters most – directly within clinical workflows.

To learn more about SoFaaS™ and partnership opportunities, visit vectorcare.dev or contact [email protected] .

About VectorCare

VectorCare is the leading patient logistics platform powering modern care coordination. By embedding services directly into electronic health records through SMART on FHIR integrations, VectorCare enables healthcare providers, vendors, and health systems to manage transportation, home health, DME, remote monitoring, and other services securely, compliantly, and at scale. Learn more at www.vectorcare.com .

