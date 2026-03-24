Vectra AI Advances Network Observability with Proactive Exposure Management Built for AI Enterprises

As AI-driven environments constantly evolve, Vectra AI brings real-time visibility, measurement,

and action to changing exposure

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vectra AI, the leader in modern network observability, signal, and control, today announced a major advancement to the Vectra AI Platform, delivering exposure management built for AI enterprises. The new capabilities enable organizations to proactively identify, prioritize, and reduce exploitable security gaps, maintain compliance, and prevent future attacks across the modern AI augmented enterprise.

As enterprises adopt AI and operate across hybrid, multi-cloud environments, the network has become a dynamic attack surface. Too often security teams lack a clear, continuous view of what exists, how it behaves, and where risk is present across their network. At the same time, attackers are moving faster, exploiting identity, misconfigurations, and unmanaged assets to gain footholds and move laterally before detection. Traditional approaches — relying on fragmented tools, periodic scans, and static asset inventories — leave critical gaps between visibility and action; in fact, Vectra AI's 2026 State of Threat Detection and Response Report revealed 63% of security alerts still go unaddressed, underscoring the gap between visibility and effective risk reduction in modern security operations.

Vectra AI's new exposure management capabilities introduce three key innovations:

Continuous Asset Inventory : Automatically discovers and tracks a full view of assets across modern hybrid environments, including unmanaged, OT, and IoT devices. This fully passive, agentless inventory fills in gaps in organizations that only network monitoring can provide.





: Automatically discovers and tracks a full view of assets across modern hybrid environments, including unmanaged, OT, and IoT devices. This fully passive, agentless inventory fills in gaps in organizations that only network monitoring can provide. Proactive Exposure Detections: Alerts teams on actively observed security and compliance gaps in their environment, enabling the reduction of an enterprise's risk surface. These findings discover risky protocol usage, susceptible encryption patterns, and exposed password files that if left undetected provide avenues for future attacks. These detections also strengthen alignment to security compliance frameworks.





Alerts teams on actively observed security and compliance gaps in their environment, enabling the reduction of an enterprise's risk surface. These findings discover risky protocol usage, susceptible encryption patterns, and exposed password files that if left undetected provide avenues for future attacks. These detections also strengthen alignment to security compliance frameworks. Environment Observability: Provides insights into what's happening across the network ranging from PQC readiness, Zero Trust, network performance, and data movement across the environment.

"The network is a single source of truth," said Snehal Patel, Chief Product Officer at Vectra AI. "With exposure management, we're giving security teams the clarity and context they need to understand what's in their environment, how it's being used, and where the real risks lie so they can act before attackers do."

As modern networks grow more complex and AI adoption accelerates, Vectra AI's expanded capabilities unify asset visibility, behavior-driven risk prioritization, and AI usage insights into a single platform, enabling security teams to reduce exposure, strengthen posture, and stay ahead of modern attacks.

To learn more about how Vectra AI protects modern enterprises from AI-powered attacks, visit www.vectra.ai/platform.

About Vectra AI

Vectra AI delivers modern network observability, signal, and control at AI speed, giving organizations real-time visibility into their network, clear insight into which behaviors matter, and the ability to act before risk becomes impact. By connecting on-premises, multi-cloud, identity, SaaS, IoT/OT, edge, and AI activity, Vectra AI helps organizations reduce exposure, accelerate detection and response, and continuously improve security posture. With over a decade of AI and ML innovation with 39 patents and a Leader in the 2025 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Network Detection and Response, Vectra AI empowers security teams to stay ahead of emerging cyber-attacks, increase operational efficiency, and prove resilient in an increasingly complex, AI-driven world.

SOURCE Vectra AI