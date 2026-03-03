Vectra AI Appoints Chad Reese as Senior Vice President, Global Channel Chief to Accelerate Partner-Led Growth

Global channel leader with more than 25 years of experience to scale Vectra AI's partner ecosystem and advance channel strategy worldwide

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vectra AI , the cybersecurity AI company that protects modern networks from modern attacks, today announced the appointment of Chad Reese as Senior Vice President, Global Channel Chief. Reese brings more than 25 years of experience and industry recognition building and scaling high-performance global channel organizations and will lead Vectra AI's worldwide partner strategy to accelerate growth across all routes to market.

Reese will be responsible for expanding and scaling Vectra AI's established, broad partner ecosystem — including solution providers, systems integrators, strategic alliances, managed service providers (MSSPs), distributors, hyperscalers and other ecosystem partners — to drive greater customer value and global reach. His appointment underscores Vectra AI's continued investment in channel-led growth and its commitment to helping partners build differentiated security practices around the Vectra AI Platform .

Reese's appointment builds on Vectra AI's broader executive momentum and reinforces the company's commitment to a channel-first strategy. Under the leadership of Derek Phillips, recently appointed Chief Revenue Officer, Vectra AI's go-to market and channel strategy ensures partners are central to how the company engages and delivers value to customers worldwide.

"Chad is a proven channel leader with a track record of building high-impact partner ecosystems that drive measurable growth," said Derek Phillips, CRO at Vectra AI. "As enterprises operate across data centers, cloud, SaaS, identity systems, IoT/OT, and AI infrastructure, security teams need partners who can help them gain real-time observability and control across the modern network. As we continue expanding globally and increasing our investment in the channel, Chad's experience leading complex transformations and aligning sales and partner strategies will be instrumental as we scale our ecosystem, accelerate long-term growth and support partners worldwide."

In his role, Reese will focus on scaling Vectra AI's global partner programs, enhancing enablement and profitability, and evolving the company's partner framework to support the diverse and changing needs of today's cybersecurity ecosystem. He will work closely with sales, product and marketing leadership to help partners expand their services practices and capitalize on the growing demand for modern network protection for AI enterprises.

"The Vectra AI Platform is uniquely built to protect the modern AI enterprise by always knowing who and what is on the network, how it is behaving, and which behaviors represent real risk. Vectra AI sees the network as one unified attack surface, and its unified approach of delivering continuous observability across the modern network creates a powerful opportunity for partners. It enables them to help customers reduce cyberattack exposure, accelerate mean time to respond, and drive greater security efficiency and resilience," said Reese. "I joined Vectra AI because of the strength of the platform and the tremendous opportunity it creates for our global partner ecosystem to build differentiated services and deliver measurable outcomes in an AI-powered world."

About Vectra AI

Vectra AI is the cybersecurity AI leader in protecting modern networks from modern attacks. From on-premises data centers to multi-cloud, identity, SaaS, IoT/OT, edge, and AI infrastructure, the Vectra AI Platform empowers security teams with the modern network observability, signal, and actions needed to preemptively reduce attack exposure, proactively contain active attacks in progress, and automate security operations to prove resilience in an always-on, AI-powered world. As the leader in Network Detection and Response and with 35 patents in cybersecurity AI, modern enterprises across the world trust Vectra AI to protect their modern network from modern attacks.

