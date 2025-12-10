Vectra AI Appoints Derek Phillips as Chief Revenue Officer to Accelerate Global Growth and Strengthen Go-To-Market Alignment

Veteran cybersecurity revenue leader joins at a moment of strong market momentum, including Vectra AI's recognition as a Leader in the first Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for NDR.

SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Vectra AI, the cybersecurity AI company that protects modern networks from modern attacks, today announced the appointment of Derek Phillips as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). Reporting to CEO Hitesh Sheth, Phillips will lead Vectra AI's global sales organization with a clear focus on driving sustainable, scalable growth while ensuring strong alignment across the company's broader go-to-market (GTM) strategy.

With more than 25 years of sales leadership experience in cybersecurity and large enterprise technology companies, Phillips joins Vectra AI from Claroty, where he also served as Chief Revenue Officer. His career includes extensive experience guiding global enterprise sales teams, scaling revenue operations, and building high-trust relationships with customers and partners worldwide.

"Derek is a seasoned, thoughtful leader who understands how to build high-performing teams and long-lasting customer partnerships," said Hitesh Sheth, president and CEO at Vectra AI. "He brings the operational discipline and strategic perspective we need to continue scaling globally while staying anchored in customer outcomes. We're excited to welcome him to Vectra AI at such a pivotal moment in our growth."

In his role, Phillips will focus on strengthening alignment across Vectra AI's customer-facing functions to ensure a coordinated approach from initial engagement through long-term value realization.

Joining at a moment of strong industry and company momentum, Phillips steps into the CRO role as Vectra AI experiences rapid global demand for its AI-driven threat detection and response capabilities. The company was recently recognized as a Leader in the first-ever Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Network Detection and Response (NDR) — positioned highest for Ability to Execute and furthest for Completeness of Vision. This milestone reinforces Vectra AI's category leadership and reflects growing enterprise adoption of AI-powered security solutions designed for hybrid and identity-driven attack surfaces.

"Vectra AI has established itself as a clear innovator in cybersecurity, and the company's recent recognition in the Gartner Magic Quadrant is a strong validation of that leadership," said Phillips. "I'm thrilled to join at such an exciting time and to work alongside our teams, partners, and customers to support Vectra AI's next phase of global growth."

