Enterprise Strategy Group and Vectra AI Report Reveals Hybrid Network Visibility as the Key to Modern Attack Resilience

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Vectra AI , the cybersecurity AI company that protects modern networks from modern attacks, today announced the release of a new Enterprise Strategy Group (now part of Omdia) report, " The Role of Network Visibility in Protecting Modern Environments ." The findings reveal that organizations are facing an unprecedented surge in threat volume and complexity, leaving security operations centers (SOCs) overloaded and struggling to keep up. In response, it indicates Network Detection and Response (NDR) as the critical path forward for restoring control.

Both the volume of threats (57%) and sophistication of threats (55%) were prominently cited as challenges, with attackers beginning to leverage artificial intelligence (AI) to both expand their target base and generate stealthy attacks. More than half of respondents (57%) say their analysts lack the right level of skill to respond effectively, while another 57% cite alert fatigue — too many alerts creating too much noise — as a major factor that leads teams to miss legitimate issues.

At the same time, 63% of respondents identify the increasing complexity of their environments, driven by more devices, cloud usage, and hybrid infrastructure, as a key obstacle to effective threat detection and response. Manual workflows compound the problem: 56% say their response processes remain heavily dependent on manual actions, while 59% acknowledge that detection delays give attackers too much time to perform reconnaissance and exfiltrate data.

"Network visibility is no longer just a defensive advantage — it's a force multiplier for resilience," says Mark Wojtasiak, VP of Research and Strategy at Vectra AI. "When security teams can see across their hybrid environments with clarity and context, they don't just detect attacks faster — they outpace them. The organizations leading in this Enterprise Strategy Group research are proving that when the network becomes your source of truth, you move from reacting to threats to continuously strengthening your security posture."

As enterprises seek to regain control, many are rethinking their defensive strategy and putting the network back at the center of security visibility. The report found that 65% of organizations use network visibility and telemetry as their first line of defense with 53% relying exclusively on network tools for this purpose. Contrary to perceptions that NDR is an "on-premises" tool, 41% of respondents said NDR or visibility tools are best equipped to provide visibility across hybrid multi-cloud environments.

The convergence between SecOps and NetOps further amplifies this trend. An overwhelming 93% of organizations report that both teams now share the same network visibility tools and data. This collaboration is driven not just by the need for deeper visibility (49%) and richer context, but also by practical benefits such as easier deployment and management (47%), better efficacy (46%), and cost efficiency (44%). The result is a more unified operational model that enables faster investigation, improved response coordination, and more informed decision-making across the enterprise.

"SOCs are facing pressure from all sides - too many alerts, too few skilled analysts, and too much complexity," said John Grady, Principal Analyst at Enterprise Strategy Group. "That said, our data shows that the organizations winning the fight are the ones reframing the problem around visibility. By making the network their core source of truth, they're transforming how they detect, investigate, and respond to threats, and seeing better outcomes as a result."

Methodology

The Enterprise Strategy Group report, "The Role of Network Visibility in Protecting Modern Environments," surveyed 400 cybersecurity and IT professionals across North America (U.S. and Canada) to evaluate how organizations are using NDR tools to improve threat detection, response, and resilience. The full report is available for download here .

