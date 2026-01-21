Vectra AI Launches Next-Generation Platform to Secure the AI Enterprise with Preemptive and Proactive Defense

New platform enhancements prevent and stop AI-powered cyberattacks at machine speed

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vectra AI , the cybersecurity AI leader in protecting modern networks from modern attacks, today launched the next generation of its flagship platform , purpose-built to protect the AI enterprise by delivering preemptive security and proactive defense against AI-powered cyberattacks.

As enterprises embed AI across applications and infrastructure, they are becoming AI enterprises: always-on, hyper-connected environments that operate at machine speed. These environments function as a single, living network spanning on-premises data centers, multi-cloud, identity, SaaS, IoT/OT, edge, and AI infrastructure, where non-human identities and AI agents increasingly outnumber people, and activity never stops. In this environment, identity increasingly defines how the AI enterprise operates, governing access, automation, and the paths attackers exploit.

At the same time, adversaries are weaponizing AI to abuse identity, automate reconnaissance, establish command and control, and move laterally faster than traditional security controls can respond. In the AI enterprise, attackers don't break in; they log in, exploit trust, and blend in with legitimate behavior.

"Modern networks have fundamentally changed the physics of cyber risk," said Hitesh Sheth, CEO of Vectra AI. "They are the nervous system of the AI enterprise, where identities act and data moves at machine speed. Attackers understand this and are exploiting it. With our next-generation platform, Vectra AI is redefining cyber resilience by giving defenders continuous visibility, clear AI-driven signal, and answers at machine speed to stop AI-powered attacks long before they disrupt the business."

Vectra AI's next-generation platform introduces three distinct enhancements, each designed to deliver a specific outcome across the AI attack lifecycle: preemptive security to reduce exposure, proactive defense to stop attacks as they start, and accelerated response to contain attacks while they are in motion.

Unified Observability: Enabling Preemptive Security

Vectra AI delivers unified observability across the entire AI enterprise, spanning on-premises data centers, multi-cloud, identity, SaaS, IoT/OT, edge, and AI infrastructure. By combining flow-based scale with packet-level context, the platform provides both breadth and depth of visibility across one enterprise-wide attack surface.

This unified observability enables preemptive security by allowing security teams to identify and reduce exposure before AI-powered attackers can exploit identities, trust relationships, and automate paths. By seeing how systems and identities behave across the modern network, organizations can close gaps and reduce risk before attacks begin.

"AI infrastructure no longer behaves like a traditional network," said Marty Roesch, Head of Cloud at Vectra AI. "Traffic is ephemeral, east–west dominates, and the most important activity never crosses a perimeter. To build real resilience in AI environments, security teams need observability that is software-defined and operates at scale without sacrificing fidelity. That is the foundation required to detect and stop AI-driven attacks in real time."

Discover and Hunt for AI Agents: Powering Proactive Defense

As AI agents become first-class enterprise identities and increasingly powerful tools for attackers, Vectra AI automatically discovers and tracks them across the modern network. The platform detects when attackers use and abuse AI agents to accelerate reconnaissance, lateral movement, and data access. Pre-built, behavior-based hunts deliver results in seconds, turning threat hunting into a continuous, proactive practice.

Detect and Investigate AI Agent Behaviors: Accelerating Containment at Machine Speed

Vectra AI removes latency where it matters most: how quickly defenders get answers. By correlating and prioritizing activity based on the speed and progression of attack behavior, Vectra AI enables proactive defense—stopping AI-powered attacks the moment they start, before lateral movement reaches critical systems and data. With the Vectra AI Assistant, analysts can ask natural investigative questions and receive immediate, contextual answers without complex queries or manual analysis. Together, these capabilities accelerate investigation and decision-making, enabling security teams to rapidly understand the scope, progression, and impact of attacks, and contain threats while they are still in motion.

"AI agents are now first-class identities in the enterprise—and increasingly, a powerful tool for attackers," said Snehal Patel, Chief Product Officer at Vectra AI. "Vectra AI uniquely discovers and tracks AI agents across the modern network, enabling preemptive security by reducing exposure before attackers can exploit it, and proactive defense by detecting and stopping AI-powered attacks the moment they start. With AI-assisted investigations and behavior-based hunts delivering answers in seconds, we remove defender latency so attacks are contained before they spread to critical systems and data."

Cyber Resilience, Built for AI Speed

Vectra AI's next-generation flagship platform represents a decisive break from security models designed for a slower, perimeter-based world. In an era where AI-powered enterprises face AI-powered adversaries, cyber resilience must be continuous, behavior-driven, and capable of responding at machine speed.

By grounding resilience in unified observability, behavioral AI, and real-time investigations, Vectra AI enables organizations to deliver preemptive security that reduces exposure before compromise and proactive defense that stops AI-powered attacks the moment they begin. This is cyber resilience built for environments where both innovation and risk now move at AI speed.

To learn more about how Vectra AI protects the AI enterprise from AI-powered attacks, visit www.vectra.ai/platform .

About Vectra AI

Vectra AI is the cybersecurity AI leader in protecting modern networks from modern attacks. From on-premises data centers to multi-cloud, identity, SaaS, IoT/OT, edge, and AI infrastructure, the Vectra AI Platform empowers security teams with the modern network observability, signal, and actions needed to preemptively reduce attack exposure, proactively contain active attacks in progress, and automate security operations to prove resilience in an always‑on, AI‑powered world. As the leader in Network Detection and Response and with 35 patents in cybersecurity AI, modern enterprises across the world trust Vectra AI to protect their modern network from modern attacks.

