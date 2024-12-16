Vectra AI Named a Leader in 2024 IDC MarketScape for Worldwide Network Detection and Response

Vectra NDR is powered by Attack Signal Intelligence to cut through alert noise and stop attacks early

SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vectra AI, Inc., the leader in AI-driven XDR (extended detection and response), today announced it has been named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Network Detection and Response 2024 Vendor Assessment (doc # #US51752324, November 2024).

According to the report, "The biggest strength that Vectra AI has is the types of telemetry it gathers and correlates." The report goes on to say, "It can be argued that in all cybersecurity, the biggest problem is separating the signal from the noise. Vectra AI is designed to condense alerts into a workable, well-enriched handful of alerts. To do this, Vectra AI uses an entity-centric approach called Attack Signal Intelligence."

Sixty percent of security operations center (SOC) practitioners say vendors are selling threat detection tools that create too much noise and too many alerts, resulting in growing vendor distrust and tool dissatisfaction. Third-party reports like the IDC MarketScape, which rely on a rigorous scoring methodology and customer references, play a critical role in helping security leaders make informed decisions while searching for replacements for legacy tools.

The IDC MarketScape report also noted, "Vectra references said that Vectra AI did a superior job of finding detections against other vendors in the proof-of-concept stage of engagement."

The report also noted, "The proprietary scoring used to determine 'response' priority is preferred over most alert prioritization scoring systems, the subtle difference being that the response itself and the potential blast surface are considered."

"Network detection and response (NDR) has traditional strengths in that it uses activity within the network and at the time of ingress/egress to find anomalies that should be investigated – new port activity, evidence of beaconing, and impossible travel are such use cases," notes Chris Kissel, IDC vice-president Security & Trust. "Vectra AI is good at these types of detections, but what really gives Vectra AI lift, is the ability to consider endpoint and identity logs as well as logs from public clouds to build a comprehensive picture of adversarial behavior while maintain low false positives."

"We agree with the IDC MarketScape report that network detection and response (NDR) is especially powerful when combined with other tools," said Mark Wojtasiak, vice president of research and strategy at Vectra AI. "Today's SOC teams need visibility into a hybrid attack surface that extends from the network to identity and cloud. And that is what we have done with the Vectra AI Platform. With our patented Attack Signal Intelligence, we connect the dots in real-time giving SOC teams integrated and accurate detection of real attacks across their entire hybrid environment."

Vectra AI is consistently recognized by analysts and third-party evaluations for its industry-leading Vectra AI Platform, including being named Customers' Choice for NDR and a leader and outperformer for NDR.

A complimentary excerpt of the IDC MarketScape for Worldwide Network Detection and Response is available here.

Learn more about how Vectra AI is setting the new standard for extended detection and response (XDR) by visiting our blog and following along on LinkedIn and X.

About IDC MarketScape

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of technology and service suppliers in a given market The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

About Vectra AI, Inc.

Vectra AI, Inc. is the leader in AI driven extended detection and response (XDR). The Vectra AI Platform delivers integrated signal across public cloud, SaaS, identity, and data center networks in a single platform. Vectra AI's patented Attack Signal Intelligence empowers security teams to rapidly detect, prioritize, investigate and stop the most advanced hybrid cyber-attacks. With 35 patents in AI-driven detection and the most vendor references in MITRE D3FEND, organizations worldwide rely on the Vectra AI Platform and MDR services to move at the speed and scale of hybrid attackers. For more information, visit www.vectra.ai .

Vectra AI Media Contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE Vectra AI