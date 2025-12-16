Vectra AI Pioneers a New Era of Continuous Control Across the Hybrid Attack Lifecycle

Reinventing a lifecycle-wide approach to modern security, Vectra AI helps organizations eliminate exposures, stop active threats, and prove resilience.

SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Vectra AI , the cybersecurity AI company that protects modern networks from modern attacks, redefines hybrid attack resilience across the full attack lifecycle by unifying controls pre-and-post compromise within the Vectra AI Platform. Vectra AI's control philosophy empowers defenders with continuous control through proactive threat exposure management, 360 degree response, and posture reporting.

The Vectra AI Platform gives security teams consistent, measurable control across the full hybrid attack lifecycle — from eliminating attack exposures before compromise, to executing decisive response actions as active attacks unfold, to proving resilience after attacks are contained.

A New Operating Model for Hybrid Defense

This level of control is increasingly essential as hybrid environments introduce new layers of operational complexity and challenge resiliency pre-and-post compromise. Hybrid enterprises today face fragmented visibility, overwhelming alert noise, and mounting pressure to prove their resilience to leadership and regulators. The result is an environment where small exposures can quickly escalate into full-scale incidents. Existing tools operate in silos — detection here, prevention there, detailed reporting somewhere else — forcing defenders into a reactive posture where critical gaps go unaddressed.

Vectra AI's approach to control solves these challenges by unifying visibility, investigation, containment, and resilience reporting across data centers, identity, multi-cloud, SaaS, and IoT/OT environments. This creates a continuous control model that enables security teams to take decisive action before threats emerge, respond faster during active compromise, and validate resilience after incidents, ensuring leadership can verify real improvements in posture and maturity.

"Security teams today are drowning in complexity, scattered signals, and tools that don't talk to each other," said Mark Wojtasiak, SVP of Research and Strategy at Vectra AI. "We've redefined the way defenders control modern attacks proactively within the Vectra AI platform. It's all about giving defenders complete control across the entire hybrid attack lifecycle. This is the operating model that modern security demands — one where teams identify exposures earlier, respond faster, and deliver and prove the hybrid enterprise resilience."

The Three Most Critical Components

Vectra AI's approach to control is built around three interconnected components: proactive threat exposure management, 360 response, and value reporting.

Proactive threat exposure management helps security teams identify and address weaknesses before attackers can exploit them.

360-degree response delivers automated containment across host, identity, and network environments, helping defenders act quickly during active compromise.

Value reporting provides the operational and executive-level insight needed to reduce exposure, improve posture and demonstrate resilience both pre-and-post compromise.

Industry-Defining Differentiation

Vectra AI is the only platform that provides:

A cohesive control framework spanning the entire hybrid attack lifecycle.

Automated host, account, and traffic containment.

Continuous exposure discovery across the entire hybrid network.

Executive-ready value reporting that proves resilience and maturity.

Managed detection and response (MDR) aligned to the control model.

This evolution builds directly on Vectra AI's existing strengths in hybrid network detection and response (NDR) across data center, campus, remote, identity, multi-cloud, SaaS and IoT/OT infrastructure, unified into a single platform experience.

Availability and Early Use

The control framework launches today as Vectra AI's forward-looking platform narrative, with underlying capabilities already in GA (360 Response and Value Reporting) or a phased rollout (Proactive Exposure Management) throughout 2026 with additional enhancements planned.

Current customers, including enterprise SOC teams, and managed security service provider (MSSP) partners, are already leveraging components of the framework to reduce investigation time, accelerate containment, and clearly demonstrate security maturity to leadership.

