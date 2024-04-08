Vectra AI Recognized on the First-Ever CRN AI 100 List

SAN JOSE, Calif., April 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vectra AI Inc., the leader in hybrid attack detection, investigation, and response announced today that it has been recognized by CRN ®, a brand of The Channel Company, on the inaugural 2024 AI 100 list in the AI For Cybersecurity category. This list spotlights vendors at the forefront of the artificial intelligence (AI) revolution with offerings in areas such as cloud, data center and edge, software, analytics, and cybersecurity. The commitment to innovation leadership among the 2024 AI 100 honorees empowers the IT channel to build out their own ground-breaking AI tech stacks as well as create the cutting-edge AI-based solutions customers need.

CRN is launching the AI 100 list at a critical time in the IT market as solution providers are now making the critical investments in their AI portfolios that will drive unprecedented opportunities growth in 2024 and beyond. Selected by a panel of CRN editors, vendors on the AI 100 list are recognized for the strength of their AI portfolios, commitment to innovation, and ability to support IT channel partners as they bring AI solutions to life.

Vectra AI is a long-time leader of the industry, pioneering AI technology within cybersecurity to make the world a safer and fairer place. Vectra AI partners share this same value, and are focused on providing customers with the expertise, services and technologies they need to secure their data and assets across today's hybrid attack landscape.

With the Vectra AI Platform , partners can deliver best-in-class detection and response security solutions, while maximizing ROI and enabling secure digital transformation for customers. With over 35 AI and threat detection patents, Vectra AI combines its expertise across machine learning (ML) and AI techniques not only to identify individual attacker behavior, but to determine and prioritize the severity of these attacks. This involves arming security operations centers (SOC) with Vectra AI's patented Attack Signal Intelligence™ to deliver extended detection and response (XDR) for hybrid attacks at speed and scale.

"Being named to CRN's first-ever AI 100 list is a testament to our ability to effectively harness the power of AI to analyze attacker behavior and automatically triage, correlate and prioritize security incidents," said Randy Schirman, VP of Worldwide Channels and Alliances at Vectra AI. "Moving at the speed of modern hybrid attackers and identifying behavior that other tools cannot, Vectra AI is committed to empowering organizations with such AI-driven solutions by utilizing its partner program to expand upon these services and help customers strengthen their overall security posture."

"We are thrilled to honor the technology vendors on the 2024 AI 100 list for their commitment to advancing artificial intelligence solutions in the IT channel," said Jennifer Follett, VP, U.S. Content, and Executive Editor, CRN at The Channel Company. "Each company on the list earned their spot because of their dedication to helping channel partners build innovative AI solutions that transform customers and empower success. We look forward to seeing how they contribute to AI excellence in the channel going forward."

Vectra AI was also recently named to CRN's 2024 Security 100 list , and secured two spots on the prestigious 2024 CRN® Channel Chiefs list . To learn more about Vectra AI's partner program click here .

The 2024 CRN AI 100 list will be featured in the April issue of CRN Magazine and online at www.CRN.com/AI100 beginning April 8, 2024.

