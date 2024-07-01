Vectra AI Strengthens Executive Leadership with the Appointment of a New CFO to Drive Profitable Growth

As Vectra AI's CFO, Sailesh Munagala will utilize previous experience leading financial operations at Google, Palo Alto Networks and Relativity to drive company expansion and innovation

SAN JOSE, Calif., July 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vectra AI , Inc., the leader in AI driven XDR (extended detection and response), today announced the appointment of Sailesh Munagala as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Munagala is a hands-on finance executive with extensive experience in managing finance operations for at-scale high-growth technology companies. Munagala joins the executive team at a significant time, as Vectra AI expands the Vectra AI Platform to protect enterprises from new threat vectors introduced by the rapid adoption of Generative AI (GenAI) tools.

Sailesh Munagala, Chief Financial Officer, Vectra AI

"Sailesh's proven track record in financial management and deep industry knowledge makes him an excellent addition to our team," said Hitesh Sheth, founder and CEO of Vectra AI. "His expertise will be instrumental in driving our financial strategy as we scale our business with a focus on profitable growth. I am very excited to have Sailesh on our team."

In his role as CFO, Munagala will lead financial operations across the organization and be responsible for the company's financial, legal, IT, and business operations functions. Munagala brings more than two decades of experience driving financial and business operations across various organizations. Munagala joins Vectra AI from Relativity where, as CFO, he oversaw the company's finance, accounting, real estate, and procurement functions. Prior to Relativity, he led financial planning and analysis for Google Cloud and previously served as CFO, Cortex and as the VP, Finance at Palo Alto Networks.

"I am thrilled to join Vectra AI as Chief Financial Officer," said Munagala. "In a time where organizations need enhanced cybersecurity measures and visibility across the hybrid attack landscape, I am honored to join a team that is at the cutting edge of AI-driven innovation and working to help customers keep threats at bay and build resilience in their security posture."

About Vectra AI, Inc.

Vectra AI, Inc. is the leader in AI driven extended detection and response (XDR). The Vectra AI Platform delivers integrated signal across public cloud, SaaS, identity, and data center networks in a single platform. Vectra AI's patented Attack Signal Intelligence empowers security teams to rapidly detect, prioritize, investigate and stop the most advanced hybrid cyber-attacks. With 35 patents in AI-driven detection and the most vendor references in MITRE D3FEND, organizations worldwide rely on the Vectra AI Platform and MDR services to move at the speed and scale of hybrid attackers. For more information, visit www.vectra.ai .

