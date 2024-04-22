Vectra AI Welcomes Industry Veteran from Google to Its C-Suite Leadership Team

Vectra AI appoints Jeff Reed as Chief Product Officer to propel the company's impact on AI in cybersecurity

SAN JOSE, Calif., April 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vectra AI , Inc., the leader in hybrid attack detection, investigation, and response, today announced the appointment of Jeff Reed who has taken on the organization's newly created role of Chief Product Officer. This latest appointment comes at a time of heightened growth and momentum for the company, following the launch of the Vectra® AI platform last summer, and the launch this year of Vectra MXDR , the industry's first global, 24x7 open MXDR service built to defend against hybrid attacks.

Jeff Reed, Chief Product Officer, Vectra AI

"Jeff brings diverse expertise and rich experience to our team at a time when AI is redefining how we detect threats and prioritize attacks," said Hitesh Sheth, President and CEO of Vectra AI. "I look forward to working closely with Jeff as we continue to set the new standard for threat detection and response while helping teams manage and reduce their growing workloads."

Recognizing the heightened need to eliminate siloed threat detection in today's hybrid attack landscape, Vectra AI created the Chief Product Officer position to expand its comprehensive guidance and equip customers with the AI-driven solutions needed to protect against cyber attacks. Reed will step into this new position on Vectra AI's leadership team and will be responsible for strategy across all product-related initiatives, such as engineering, product management, product and technical marketing, and customer support. This includes overseeing operations and delivering strategic direction to further drive exceptional value.

Reed joins Vectra AI from Google Cloud™, where he most recently served as VP of Product for Cloud Security and before that led product for Google's Kubernetes® Engine, Anthos™, and serverless portfolio. Before joining Google in 2020, Reed held a number of senior positions over a decade-long tenure at Cisco, including SVP of Product Management for Cisco's $16B enterprise networking business and SVP and GM of cloud and network security. Prior to Cisco, Reed held senior positions at large-scale enterprise software businesses, including Symantec, covering product development, alliances, and business development.

"I'm excited to work with a team that has built a truly differentiated approach to helping customers cut through the noise to detect hybrid cyber attacks quickly and at scale," said Reed. "By creating the Chief Product Officer role, Vectra AI is underscoring its commitment to delivering the best-in-class security solution on the market. I look forward to bringing my experience in cloud, networking, and identity to help ensure customers and their SOC teams are provided the most efficacious tools needed to drive efficiency and reduce cybersecurity risk."

Google, Google Cloud and Anthos are trademarks of Google, LLC; Cisco is a trademark of Cisco Systems, Inc. and Kubernetes is a trademark of The Linux Foundation.

About Vectra AI, Inc.

Vectra AI, Inc. is the leader in hybrid attack detection, investigation and response. The Vectra® AI Platform delivers integrated signal across public cloud, SaaS, identity, and data center networks in a single platform. Vectra AI's patented Attack Signal Intelligence empowers security teams to rapidly detect, prioritize, investigate and stop the most advanced hybrid cyber-attacks. With 35 patents in AI-driven detection and the most vendor references in MITRE D3FEND, organizations worldwide rely on the Vectra® AI Platform and MDR services to move at the speed and scale of hybrid attackers. For more information, visit www.vectra.ai .

