Vectra Bank Colorado Welcomes Ty Aslin, Director of Commercial Banking

DENVER, July 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vectra Bank Colorado is pleased to welcome Ty Aslin to the Executive team as Director of Commercial Banking. In this role, Ty will lead the organization focused on companies with revenues greater than $10MM. He will be responsible for market strategy, driving sales performance, senior credit oversight, and further strengthening Vectra Bank's relationships across the Colorado business community.

Ty brings more than 25 years of banking leadership experience at several of the nation's largest banks. He has a strong track record of building high-performing teams and driving sustained growth spanning commercial, retail, and private banking. Throughout his career, Ty has consistently been recognized as a top performer, earning multiple President's Club and Pinnacle awards for revenue growth, client acquisition, and portfolio performance.

Ty is also deeply engaged in the community, having previously served on the Colorado Bankers Association Board and the Metro Denver Economic Development Board of Governors. He supports financial literacy and business mentorship initiatives, and is currently pursuing new board positions as a representative of Vectra Bank.

About Vectra

With assets of $4 billion, Vectra Bank Colorado is a proactive, customer-focused organization dedicated to real relationship banking. Part of the Zions Bancorporation family of banks, Vectra serves Colorado's small, middle-market and corporate business clients with 34 locations throughout Colorado, and one in Farmington, New Mexico. Zions Bancorporation, N.A. is included in the S&P 400 Mid-Cap and NASDAQ Financial 100 indices (NASDAQ: ZION). The bank's website address is www.vectrabank.com.

SOURCE Zions Bancorporation