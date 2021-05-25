Vectrus Receives Inaugural VETS Indexes 3-Star Employer Award

"We are a leading employer of veterans with over 40 percent of our employees reporting prior military service. As they provide valuable experience and skills to our organization, it is our objective to grow that number, and to continue the momentum of initiatives like our Veterans Employee Resource Group to ensure veterans thrive at Vectrus," said Frank Peloso, Senior Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer of Vectrus. "We look forward to continuing our commitment to veterans and their families."

Learn more about career opportunities with Vectrus at careers.vectrus.com and also our Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion programs at https://www.vectrus.com/our-company/corporate-culture/.

About Vectrus

For more than 70 years, Vectrus has provided critical mission support for our customers' toughest operational challenges. As a high-performing organization with exceptional talent, deep domain knowledge, a history of long-term customer relationships, and groundbreaking technical expertise, we deliver innovative, mission-matched solutions for our military and government customers worldwide. Whether it's base operations support , supply chain and logistics , IT mission support , engineering and digital integration , security , or maintenance, repair, and overhaul , our customers count on us for on-target solutions that increase efficiency, reduce costs, improve readiness, and strengthen national security. Vectrus is headquartered in Colorado Springs, Colo., and includes about 9,200 employees spanning 206 locations in 27 countries. In 2020, Vectrus generated sales of $1.4 billion. For more information, visit the company's website at www.vectrus.com or connect with Vectrus on Facebook , Twitter , and LinkedIn .

About VETS Indexes

VETS Indexes is an independent provider of custom indexes within the Environmental, Social and Governance arena. Drawing on deep and broad industry experience, we construct and disseminate thematic impact indexes for investors, exchanges and asset managers which serve as the underlying portfolios for financial products.

As the world's first resource for U.S. Military Veterans' themed indexes, our mission is to provide innovative solutions that recognize the value created by the mission critical mindset, unique skill sets and specialized training that US Military Veterans bring to the workplace. Our Mission also includes a commitment to always donate a significant portion (target of 20% and no less than 5%) of our net profits to charitable organizations that support the wellness of our Military Veterans and their families.

Contact Information

Mike Smith, CFA

[email protected]

(719) 637-5773

SOURCE Vectrus, Inc.