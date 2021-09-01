Veeva Announces Fiscal 2022 Second Quarter Results

Total Revenues of $455.6M, up 29% Year Over Year; Subscription Services Revenues of $366.4M, up 29% Year Over Year

PLEASANTON, Calif., Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE: VEEV), a leading provider of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry, today announced results for its second quarter ended July 31, 2021.

"Thanks to the team and the trust of our customers, it was another great quarter," said CEO Peter Gassner. "Rapid innovation is driving expansion in existing markets and significant early traction in newer areas like CDMS and safety as we start to realize the major potential of Veeva Development Cloud."

Fiscal 2022 Second Quarter Results:

  • Revenues: Total revenues for the second quarter were $455.6 million, up from $353.7 million one year ago, an increase of 29% year over year. Subscription services revenues for the second quarter were $366.4 million, up from $283.5 million one year ago, an increase of 29% year over year.
     
  • Operating Income and Non-GAAP Operating Income(1): Second quarter operating income was $124.6 million, compared to $90.1 million one year ago, an increase of 38% year over year. Non-GAAP operating income for the second quarter was $191.6 million, compared to $144.4 million one year ago, an increase of 33% year over year.
     
  • Net Income and Non-GAAP Net Income(1): Second quarter net income was $108.9 million, compared to $93.6 million one year ago, an increase of 16% year over year. Non-GAAP net income for the second quarter was $152.7 million, compared to $116.4 million one year ago, an increase of 31% year over year.
     
  • Net Income per Share and Non-GAAP Net Income per Share(1): For the second quarter, fully diluted net income per share was $0.67, compared to $0.58 one year ago, while non-GAAP fully diluted net income per share was $0.94, compared to $0.72 one year ago.

"It was a strong quarter of financial performance with impressive execution across the business," said CFO Brent Bowman. "I am particularly excited about Veeva Vault Platform, which is a powerful asset for Veeva. It's a key foundation to develop new innovative products with remarkable speed and will be a strong engine for growth to 2025 and beyond."

Recent Highlights:

  • Leading in Commercial with Innovations in Software and Data — Veeva is moving life sciences to new digital-first models with innovations across commercial. This leadership and proven customer success drove 21 new Veeva CRM wins, the majority of which included multiple add-ons. The company's data solutions are also gaining traction as Veeva Link added three new enterprise customers, including two top 20 pharmas.
     
  • More Enterprises Standardize on Veeva Development Cloud Applications — Veeva Development Cloud momentum continued with significant enterprise wins in clinical operations, including Vault eTMF and Vault CTMS. New products also saw strong Q2 performance as Veeva Vault Safety had its first top 20 pharma win to become the customer's global standard and Veeva Vault CDMS signed its second top 20.
     
  • Setting the Foundation for Digital Trials — Veeva progressed product capabilities as it establishes the foundation for digital trials to connect patients, sponsors, and clinical research sites through the Veeva Clinical Network. In addition to another enterprise win for Vault CDMS, six early adopter customers are now using Veeva Site Connect, and over 1,000 clinical research sites are actively using Veeva SiteVault Free.

Financial Outlook:
Veeva is providing guidance for its fiscal third quarter ending October 31, 2021 as follows:

  • Total revenues between $464 and $466 million.
     
  • Non-GAAP operating income between $179 and $181 million(2).
     
  • Non-GAAP fully diluted net income per share between $0.87 and $0.88(2).

Veeva is providing guidance for its fiscal year ending January 31, 2022 as follows:

  • Total revenues between $1,830 and $1,835 million.
     
  • Non-GAAP operating income of about $730 million(2).
     
  • Non-GAAP fully diluted net income per share of approximately $3.57(2).

Conference Call Information
Prepared remarks and an investor presentation providing additional information and analysis can be found on Veeva's investor relations website at ir.veeva.com. Veeva will host a Q&A conference call at 2:00 p.m. PT today, September 1, 2021, and a replay of the call will be available on Veeva's investor relations website.

(1) This press release uses non-GAAP financial metrics that are adjusted for the impact of various GAAP items. See the section titled "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and the tables entitled "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for details.

(2) Veeva is not able, at this time, to provide GAAP targets for operating income and fully diluted net income per share for the third fiscal quarter ending October 31, 2021 or fiscal year ending January 31, 2022 because of the difficulty of estimating certain items excluded from non-GAAP operating income and non-GAAP fully diluted net income per share that cannot be reasonably predicted, such as charges related to stock-based compensation expense. The effect of these excluded items may be significant.

About Veeva Systems
Veeva is the global leader in cloud software for the life sciences industry. Committed to innovation, product excellence, and customer success, Veeva serves more than 1,100 customers, ranging from the world's largest pharmaceutical companies to emerging biotechs. As a Public Benefit Corporation, Veeva is committed to balancing the interests of all stakeholders, including customers, employees, shareholders and the industries it serves. For more information, visit veeva.com.

Veeva uses its ir.veeva.com website as a means of disclosing material non-public information, announcing upcoming investor conferences, and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, you should monitor our investor relations website in addition to following our press releases, SEC filings, and public conference calls and webcasts.

Forward-looking Statements
This release contains forward-looking statements, including the quotations from management, the statements in "Financial Outlook," and other statements regarding Veeva's future performance, outlook, and guidance and the assumptions underlying those statements, market growth, the benefits from the use of Veeva's solutions, our strategies, and general business conditions. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon Veeva's historical performance and its current plans, estimates, and expectations and are not a representation that such plans, estimates, or expectations will be achieved. These forward-looking statements represent Veeva's expectations as of the date of this press announcement. Subsequent events may cause these expectations to change, and Veeva disclaims any obligation to update the forward-looking statements in the future. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially, including (i) breaches in our security measures or unauthorized access to our customers' data; (ii) competitive factors, including but not limited to pricing pressures, consolidation among our competitors, entry of new competitors, the launch of new products and marketing initiatives by our existing competitors, and difficulty securing rights to access, host or integrate with complementary third party products or data used by our customers; (iii) the rate of adoption of our newer solutions and the results of our efforts to sustain or expand the use and adoption of our more established applications, like Veeva CRM; (iv) our expectation that the future growth rate of our revenues will decline; (v) loss of one or more customers, particularly any of our large customers; (vi) our ability to attract and retain highly skilled employees and manage our growth effectively; (vii) fluctuation of our results, which may make period-to-period comparisons less meaningful; (viii) adverse changes in the life sciences industry, including as a result of customer mergers; (ix) the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic (including the impact to the life sciences industry, impact on general economic conditions, and government responses, restrictions, and actions related to the pandemic); (x) system unavailability, system performance problems, or loss of data due to disruptions or other problems with our computing infrastructure;  (xi) failure to sustain the level of profitability we have achieved in the past as our costs increase; (xii) adverse changes in economic, regulatory, international trade relations, or market conditions, including with respect to natural disasters or actual or threatened public health emergencies; (xiii) a decline in new subscriptions that may not be immediately reflected in our operating results due to the ratable recognition of our subscription revenue; (xiv) pending, threatened, or future legal proceedings and related expenses; and (xv) our recent conversion to a Delaware public benefit corporation, including the expected impact, benefits, and risks of our conversion.

Additional risks and uncertainties that could affect Veeva's financial results are included under the captions "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in the company's filing on Form 10-Q for the period ended April 30, 2021. This is available on the company's website at veeva.com under the Investors section and on the SEC's website at sec.gov. Further information on potential risks that could affect actual results will be included in other filings Veeva makes with the SEC from time to time.

VEEVA SYSTEMS INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)


July 31,

2021

January 31,

2021

Assets


Current assets:


Cash and cash equivalents

$

1,064,731

$

730,504

Short-term investments

1,198,785

933,122

Accounts receivable, net

283,619

564,387

Unbilled accounts receivable

51,100

47,206

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

33,557

35,607

Total current assets

2,631,792

2,310,826

Property and equipment, net

52,805

53,650

Deferred costs, net

37,335

42,072

Lease right-of-use assets

52,882

56,917

Goodwill

437,261

436,029

Intangible assets, net

107,253

114,595

Deferred income taxes

7,590

14,100

Other long-term assets

24,465

17,878

Total assets

$

3,351,383

$

3,046,067




Liabilities and stockholders' equity


Current liabilities:


Accounts payable

$

21,301

$

23,253

Accrued compensation and benefits

33,940

30,410

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

35,198

30,982

Income tax payable

2,573

2,590

Deferred revenue

558,720

616,992

Lease liabilities

11,105

11,725

Total current liabilities

662,837

715,952

Deferred income taxes

7,511

1,835

Lease liabilities, noncurrent

47,630

51,393

Other long-term liabilities

13,308

10,567

Total liabilities

731,286

779,747

Stockholders' equity:


Class A common stock

2

2

Class B common stock




Additional paid-in capital

1,098,703

965,670

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

(2,689)

992

Retained earnings

1,524,081

1,299,656

Total stockholders' equity

2,620,097

2,266,320

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

3,351,383

$

3,046,067

VEEVA SYSTEMS INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
(In thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)


Three months ended
July 31,

Six months ended July
31,

2021

2020

2021

2020

Revenues:






Subscription services(3)

$

366,436

$

283,502

$

707,555

$

553,737

Professional services and other(4)

89,158

70,181

181,612

137,052

Total revenues

455,594

353,683

889,167

690,789

Cost of revenues(5):






Cost of subscription services

53,909

43,400

105,126

86,612

Cost of professional services and other

68,188

53,804

133,107

105,472

Total cost of revenues

122,097

97,204

238,233

192,084

Gross profit

333,497

256,479

650,934

498,705

Operating expenses(5):






Research and development

94,899

70,053

178,125

132,290

Sales and marketing

71,789

59,172

136,399

114,927

General and administrative

42,185

37,173

83,340

73,842

Total operating expenses

208,873

166,398

397,864

321,059

Operating income

124,624

90,081

253,070

177,646

Other income, net

1,666

2,881

6,230

6,295

Income before income taxes

126,290

92,962

259,300

183,941

Provision for (benefit from) income taxes

17,432

(589)

34,875

3,820

Net income

$

108,858

$

93,551

$

224,425

$

180,121








Net income per share:






Basic

$

0.71

$

0.62

$

1.47

$

1.20

Diluted

$

0.67

$

0.58

$

1.38

$

1.12








Weighted-average shares used to compute net income per share:






Basic

153,090

150,413

152,768

149,982

Diluted

162,765

160,840

162,636

160,309

Other comprehensive income:






Net change in unrealized gain (loss) on available-for- sale investments

$

(217)

$

1,131

$

(1,303)

$

2,428

Net change in cumulative foreign currency translation gain (loss)

(165)

2,893

(2,378)

3,282

Comprehensive income

$

108,476

$

97,575

$

220,744

$

185,831








(3) Includes subscription services revenues from the following product areas:






Veeva Commercial Cloud

$

176,051

$

144,815

$

344,509

$

287,392

Veeva Vault

190,385

138,687

363,046

266,345

Total subscription services

$

366,436

$

283,502

$

707,555

$

553,737








(4) Includes professional services and other revenues from the following product areas:






Veeva Commercial Cloud

$

32,161

$

26,618

$

68,187

$

53,994

Veeva Vault

56,997

43,563

113,425

83,058

Total professional services and other

$

89,158

$

70,181

$

181,612

$

137,052








(5) Includes stock-based compensation as follows:






Cost of revenues:






Cost of subscription services

$

1,316

$

1,532

$

2,222

$

2,551

Cost of professional services and other

9,541

7,318

16,963

12,392

Research and development

22,315

16,437

39,152

27,838

Sales and marketing

15,115

11,186

26,670

19,378

General and administrative

14,098

12,893

25,867

24,114

Total stock-based compensation

$

62,385

$

49,366

$

110,874

$

86,273

VEEVA SYSTEMS INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)


Three months ended July
31,

Six months ended July 31,

2021

2020

2021

2020

Cash flows from operating activities






Net income

$

108,858

$

93,551

$

224,425

$

180,121

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:






Depreciation and amortization

6,880

7,317

13,508

15,195

Reduction of operating lease right-of-use assets

2,874

3,092

5,701

6,089

Accretion of discount on short-term investments

1,743

496

3,285

485

Stock-based compensation

62,385

49,366

110,874

86,273

Amortization of deferred costs

6,474

5,324

12,829

10,075

Deferred income taxes

6,953

(504)

12,195

(1,638)

Loss (gain) on foreign currency from mark-to-market derivative

2

(98)

433

(5)

Bad debt (expense) recovery

(22)

514

137

121

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:






Accounts receivable

(21,409)

14,606

280,323

168,766

Unbilled accounts receivable

267

619

(3,894)

(3,833)

Deferred costs

(3,802)

(5,793)

(8,092)

(9,135)

Income taxes payable

(3,726)

(3,141)

(17)

(4,991)

Other current and long-term assets

(3,866)

(11,683)

(1,129)

(11,132)

Accounts payable

5,031

914

(1,763)

(3,516)

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

2,216

125

9,183

2,816

Deferred revenue

(49,783)

(49,166)

(57,959)

(47,689)

Operating lease liabilities

(2,913)

(2,456)

(5,661)

(5,267)

Other long-term liabilities

903

2,237

3,072

4,757

Net cash provided by operating activities

119,065

105,320

597,450

387,492

Cash flows from investing activities






Purchases of short-term investments

(422,680)

(267,749)

(679,618)

(456,567)

Maturities and sales of short-term investments

187,324

229,224

408,969

369,566

Acquisitions, net of cash and restricted cash acquired

(2,133)



(2,133)


Long-term assets

(5,325)

(5,407)

(7,981)

(5,140)

Net cash used in investing activities

(242,814)

(43,932)

(280,763)

(92,141)

Cash flows from financing activities






Reduction of lease liabilities - finance leases

(98)

(251)

(384)

(499)

Proceeds from exercise of common stock options

20,851

9,278

37,942

19,059

Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards

(15,096)



(15,096)


Net cash provided by financing activities

5,657

9,027

22,462

18,560

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash

(180)

2,734

(2,945)

3,282

Net change in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash

(118,272)

73,149

336,204

317,193

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period

1,186,188

723,841

731,712

479,797

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period

$

1,067,916

$

796,990

$

1,067,916

$

796,990








Supplemental disclosures of other cash flow information:






Excess tax benefits from employee stock plans

$

17,609

$

22,123

$

35,060

$

41,738

Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In Veeva's public disclosures, Veeva has provided non-GAAP measures, which it defines as financial information that has not been prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States, or GAAP. In addition to its GAAP measures, Veeva uses these non-GAAP financial measures internally for budgeting and resource allocation purposes and in analyzing its financial results. For the reasons set forth below, Veeva believes that excluding the following items provides information that is helpful in understanding its operating results, evaluating its future prospects, comparing its financial results across accounting periods, and comparing its financial results to its peers, many of which provide similar non-GAAP financial measures.

  • Stock-based compensation expenses. Veeva excludes stock-based compensation expenses primarily because they are non-cash expenses that Veeva excludes from its internal management reporting processes. Veeva's management also finds it useful to exclude these expenses when they assess the appropriate level of various operating expenses and resource allocations when budgeting, planning and forecasting future periods. Moreover, because of varying available valuation methodologies, subjective assumptions and the variety of award types that companies can use under FASB ASC Topic 718, Veeva believes excluding stock-based compensation expenses allows investors to make meaningful comparisons between our recurring core business operating results and those of other companies.
     
  • Amortization of purchased intangibles. Veeva incurs amortization expense for purchased intangible assets in connection with acquisitions of certain businesses and technologies. Amortization of intangible assets is a non-cash expense and is inconsistent in amount and frequency because it is significantly affected by the timing, size of acquisitions and the inherent subjective nature of purchase price allocations. Because these costs have already been incurred and cannot be recovered, and are non-cash expenses, Veeva excludes these expenses for its internal management reporting processes. Veeva's management also finds it useful to exclude these charges when assessing the appropriate level of various operating expenses and resource allocations when budgeting, planning and forecasting future periods. Investors should note that the use of intangible assets contributed to Veeva's revenues earned during the periods presented and will contribute to Veeva's future period revenues as well.
     
  • Income tax effects on the difference between GAAP and non-GAAP costs and expenses. The income tax effects that are excluded relate to the imputed tax impact on the difference between GAAP and non-GAAP costs and expenses due to stock-based compensation and purchased intangibles for GAAP and non-GAAP measures.

There are limitations to using non-GAAP financial measures because non-GAAP financial measures are not prepared in accordance with GAAP and may be different from non-GAAP financial measures provided by other companies. The non-GAAP financial measures are limited in value because they exclude certain items that may have a material impact upon our reported financial results. In addition, they are subject to inherent limitations as they reflect the exercise of judgments by Veeva's management about which items are adjusted to calculate its non-GAAP financial measures. Veeva compensates for these limitations by analyzing current and future results on a GAAP basis as well as a non-GAAP basis and also by providing GAAP measures in its public disclosures.

Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Veeva encourages its investors and others to review its financial information in its entirety, not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate its business, and to view its non-GAAP financial measures in conjunction with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of GAAP to the non-GAAP financial measures has been provided in the tables below.

VEEVA SYSTEMS INC.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(Dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)

The following tables reconcile the specific items excluded from GAAP metrics in the calculation of non-GAAP metrics for the periods shown below:



Three months ended
July 31,

Six months ended July
31,

2021

2020

2021

2020

Cost of subscription services revenues on a GAAP basis

$

53,909

$

43,400

$

105,126

$

86,612

Stock-based compensation expense

(1,316)

(1,532)

(2,222)

(2,551)

Amortization of purchased intangibles

(925)

(1,174)

(1,821)

(2,768)

Cost of subscription services revenues on a non-GAAP basis

$

51,668

$

40,694

$

101,083

$

81,293








Gross margin on subscription services revenues on a GAAP basis

85.3

%

84.7

%

85.1

%

84.4

%

Stock-based compensation expense

0.4

0.5

0.3

0.5

Amortization of purchased intangibles

0.2

0.4

0.3

0.4

Gross margin on subscription services revenues on a non-GAAP basis

85.9

%

85.6

%

85.7

%

85.3

%








Cost of professional services and other revenues on a GAAP basis

$

68,188

$

53,804

$

133,107

$

105,472

Stock-based compensation expense

(9,541)

(7,318)

(16,963)

(12,392)

Amortization of purchased intangibles

(139)

(138)

(273)

(273)

Cost of professional services and other revenues on a non-GAAP basis

$

58,508

$

46,348

$

115,871

$

92,807








Gross margin on professional services and other revenues on a GAAP basis

23.5

%

23.3

%

26.7

%

23.0

%

Stock-based compensation expense

10.7

10.5

9.3

9.1

Amortization of purchased intangibles

0.2

0.2

0.2

0.2

Gross margin on professional services and other revenues on a non-GAAP basis

34.4

%

34.0

%

36.2

%

32.3

%








Gross profit on a GAAP basis

$

333,497

$

256,479

$

650,934

$

498,705

Stock-based compensation expense

10,857

8,850

19,185

14,943

Amortization of purchased intangibles

1,064

1,312

2,094

3,041

Gross profit on a non-GAAP basis

$

345,418

$

266,641

$

672,213

$

516,689








Gross margin on total revenues on a GAAP basis

73.2

%

72.5

%

73.2

%

72.2

%

Stock-based compensation expense

2.4

2.5

2.2

2.2

Amortization of purchased intangibles

0.2

0.4

0.2

0.4

Gross margin on total revenues on a non-GAAP basis

75.8

%

75.4

%

75.6

%

74.8

%








Research and development expense on a GAAP basis

$

94,899

$

70,053

$

178,125

$

132,290

Stock-based compensation expense

(22,315)

(16,437)

(39,152)

(27,838)

Amortization of purchased intangibles

(29)

(29)

(56)

(57)

Research and development expense on a non-GAAP basis

$

72,555

$

53,587

$

138,917

$

104,395








Sales and marketing expense on a GAAP basis

$

71,789

$

59,172

$

136,399

$

114,927

Stock-based compensation expense

(15,115)

(11,186)

(26,670)

(19,378)

Amortization of purchased intangibles

(3,429)

(3,568)

(6,745)

(6,970)

Sales and marketing expense on a non-GAAP basis

$

53,245

$

44,418

$

102,984

$

88,579








General and administrative expense on a GAAP basis

$

42,185

$

37,173

$

83,340

$

73,842

Stock-based compensation expense

(14,098)

(12,893)

(25,867)

(24,114)

Amortization of purchased intangibles

(57)

(57)

(112)

(113)

General and administrative expense on a non-GAAP basis

$

28,030

$

24,223

$

57,361

$

49,615
















VEEVA SYSTEMS INC.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (continued)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)

















Three months ended
July 31,

Six months ended July
31,

2021

2020

2021

2020

Operating expense on a GAAP basis

$

208,873

$

166,398

$

397,864

$

321,059

Stock-based compensation expense

(51,528)

(40,516)

(91,689)

(71,330)

Amortization of purchased intangibles

(3,515)

(3,654)

(6,913)

(7,140)

Operating expense on a non-GAAP basis

$

153,830

$

122,228

$

299,262

$

242,589








Operating income on a GAAP basis

$

124,624

$

90,081

$

253,070

$

177,646

Stock-based compensation expense

62,385

49,366

110,874

86,273

Amortization of purchased intangibles

4,579

4,966

9,007

10,181

Operating income on a non-GAAP basis

$

191,588

$

144,413

$

372,951

$

274,100








Operating margin on a GAAP basis

27.4

%

25.4

%

28.5

%

25.7

%

Stock-based compensation expense

13.7

14.0

12.5

12.5

Amortization of purchased intangibles

1.0

1.4

1.0

1.5

Operating margin on a non-GAAP basis

42.1

%

40.8

%

42.0

%

39.7

%








Net income on a GAAP basis

$

108,858

$

93,551

$

224,425

$

180,121

Stock-based compensation expense

62,385

49,366

110,874

86,273

Amortization of purchased intangibles

4,579

4,966

9,007

10,181

Income tax effect on non-GAAP adjustments (6)

(23,151)

(31,521)

(44,753)

(55,063)

Net income on a non-GAAP basis

$

152,671

$

116,362

$

299,553

$

221,512








Diluted net income per share on a GAAP basis

$

0.67

$

0.58

$

1.38

$

1.12

Stock-based compensation expense

0.38

0.31

0.68

0.54

Amortization of purchased intangibles

0.03

0.03

0.06

0.06

Income tax effect on non-GAAP adjustments(6)

(0.14)

(0.20)

(0.28)

(0.34)

Diluted net income per share on a non-GAAP basis

$

0.94

$

0.72

$

1.84

$

1.38

________________________

(6)   For the three and six months ended July 31, 2021 and 2020, management used an estimated annual effective non-GAAP tax rate of 21.0%.

