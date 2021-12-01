Veeva Announces Fiscal 2022 Third Quarter Results

Total Revenues of $476.1M, up 26% Year Over Year; Subscription Services Revenues of $380.7M, up 26% Year Over Year

PLEASANTON, Calif., Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE: VEEV), a leading provider of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry, today announced results for its third quarter ended October 31, 2021.

"Innovation and consistent execution have us tracking ahead of our 2025 targets and set us up for significant growth beyond," said CEO Peter Gassner. "As the strategic partner to the life sciences industry in its move to new digital and specialty models, we are proud our work will help patients get the therapies they need faster and easier."

Fiscal 2022 Third Quarter Results:

  • Revenues: Total revenues for the third quarter were $476.1 million, up from $377.5 million one year ago, an increase of 26% year over year. Subscription services revenues for the third quarter were $380.7 million, up from $302.9 million one year ago, an increase of 26% year over year.
  • Operating Income and Non-GAAP Operating Income(1): Third quarter operating income was $132.7 million, compared to $101.3 million one year ago, an increase of 31% year over year. Non-GAAP operating income for the third quarter was $199.4 million, compared to $155.5 million one year ago, an increase of 28% year over year.
  • Net Income and Non-GAAP Net Income(1): Third quarter net income was $105.9 million, compared to $97.0 million one year ago, an increase of 9% year over year. Non-GAAP net income for the third quarter was $158.2 million, compared to $125.6 million one year ago, an increase of 26% year over year.
  • Net Income per Share and Non-GAAP Net Income per Share(1): For the third quarter, fully diluted net income per share was $0.65, compared to $0.60 one year ago, while non-GAAP fully diluted net income per share was $0.97, compared to $0.78 one year ago.

"Our focus on customer success delivered another great quarter with top and bottom line results that exceeded our guidance," said CFO Brent Bowman. "We are excited about the large and expanding market opportunity ahead and are investing aggressively across our people and products to support strong growth in the years ahead."

Recent Highlights:

  • Veeva Data Cloud Innovation — Veeva is investing in the significant long-term opportunity for Veeva Data Cloud with new data assets and delivery methods. Data Cloud's new portal takes a modern, self-service approach where customers can define their own data subscriptions and delivery methods. Veeva also added new Data Cloud early adopters in Q3 for its patient data offering.
  • Transforming Regulatory for Greater Speed and Compliance — Continued customer success and the need to unify regulatory processes globally for greater speed and compliance drove further Veeva Vault RIM growth. Q3 saw a major milestone in Veeva's reference selling model, with its first enterprise customer now live with all four Vault RIM Suite applications. There were also two notable top 20 wins, one for Vault Registrations and one for Vault Publishing.
  • Another Quarter of Expanding Commercial Leadership — Veeva once again saw share  gains through new wins and as existing customers expanded within Veeva Commercial Cloud. Seven 7-figure deals in the quarter came in a number of areas including Veeva CRM, Veeva Crossix, and Veeva Link. Veeva CRM also had 15 new SMB wins, enterprise expansions, and strength internationally with two major field forces in Asia standardizing on the product.

Financial Outlook:

Veeva is providing guidance for its fiscal fourth quarter ending January 31, 2022 as follows:

  • Total revenues between $478 and $480 million.
  • Non-GAAP operating income of about $181 million(2).
  • Non-GAAP fully diluted net income per share of approximately $0.88(2).

Veeva is providing guidance for its fiscal year ending January 31, 2022 as follows:

  • Total revenues between $1,843 and $1,845 million.
  • Non-GAAP operating income of about $753 million(2).
  • Non-GAAP fully diluted net income per share of approximately $3.69(2).

Veeva is providing guidance for its fiscal year ending January 31, 2023 as follows:

  • Total revenues between $2,150 and $2,170 million.
  • Subscription services revenues between $1,735 and $1,745 million.
  • Non-GAAP operating margin of roughly 38%(3).

___________

(1) This press release uses non-GAAP financial metrics that are adjusted for the impact of various GAAP items. See the section titled "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and the tables entitled "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for details.

(2) Veeva is not able, at this time, to provide GAAP targets for operating income and fully diluted net income per share for the fourth fiscal quarter ending January 31, 2022 or fiscal year ending January 31, 2022 because of the difficulty of estimating certain items excluded from non-GAAP operating income and non-GAAP fully diluted net income per share that cannot be reasonably predicted, such as charges related to stock-based compensation expense. The effect of these excluded items may be significant.

(3) Veeva is not able, at this time, to provide GAAP targets for operating margin for the fiscal year ending January 31, 2023 because of the difficulty of estimating certain items excluded from non-GAAP operating income that cannot be reasonably predicted, such as charges related to stock-based compensation expense. The effect of these excluded items may be significant.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva is the global leader in cloud software for the life sciences industry. Committed to innovation, product excellence, and customer success, Veeva serves more than 1,000 customers, ranging from the world's largest pharmaceutical companies to emerging biotechs. As a Public Benefit Corporation, Veeva is committed to balancing the interests of all stakeholders, including customers, employees, shareholders and the industries it serves. For more information, visit veeva.com.

Veeva uses its ir.veeva.com website as a means of disclosing material non-public information, announcing upcoming investor conferences, and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, you should monitor our investor relations website in addition to following our press releases, SEC filings, and public conference calls and webcasts.

Forward-looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements, including the quotations from management, the statements in "Financial Outlook," and other statements regarding Veeva's future performance, outlook, and guidance and the assumptions underlying those statements, market growth, the benefits from the use of Veeva's solutions, our strategies, and general business conditions. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon Veeva's historical performance and its current plans, estimates, and expectations and are not a representation that such plans, estimates, or expectations will be achieved. These forward-looking statements represent Veeva's expectations as of the date of this press announcement. Subsequent events may cause these expectations to change, and Veeva disclaims any obligation to update the forward-looking statements in the future. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially, including (i) breaches in our security measures or unauthorized access to our customers' data; (ii) competitive factors, including but not limited to pricing pressures, consolidation among our competitors, entry of new competitors, the launch of new products and marketing initiatives by our existing competitors, and difficulty securing rights to access, host or integrate with complementary third party products or data used by our customers; (iii) the rate of adoption of our newer solutions and the results of our efforts to sustain or expand the use and adoption of our more established applications, like Veeva CRM; (iv) our expectation that the future growth rate of our revenues will decline; (v) loss of one or more customers, particularly any of our large customers; (vi) our ability to attract and retain highly skilled employees and manage our growth effectively; (vii) fluctuation of our results, which may make period-to-period comparisons less meaningful; (viii) adverse changes in the life sciences industry, including as a result of customer mergers; (ix) the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic (including the impact to the life sciences industry, impact on general economic conditions, and government responses, restrictions, and actions related to the pandemic); (x) system unavailability, system performance problems, or loss of data due to disruptions or other problems with our computing infrastructure;  (xi) failure to sustain the level of profitability we have achieved in the past as our costs increase; (xii) adverse changes in economic, regulatory, international trade relations, or market conditions, including with respect to natural disasters or actual or threatened public health emergencies; (xiii) a decline in new subscriptions that may not be immediately reflected in our operating results due to the ratable recognition of our subscription revenue; (xiv) pending, threatened, or future legal proceedings and related expenses; and (xv) our recent conversion to a Delaware public benefit corporation, including the expected impact, benefits, and risks of our conversion.

Additional risks and uncertainties that could affect Veeva's financial results are included under the captions "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in the company's filing on Form 10-Q for the period ended July 31, 2021. This is available on the company's website at veeva.com under the Investors section and on the SEC's website at sec.gov. Further information on potential risks that could affect actual results will be included in other filings Veeva makes with the SEC from time to time.

VEEVA SYSTEMS INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)


October 31,
2021

January 31,
2021

Assets


Current assets:


Cash and cash equivalents

$

1,149,946

$

730,504

Short-term investments

1,201,541

933,122

Accounts receivable, net

211,046

564,387

Unbilled accounts receivable

67,970

47,206

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

29,292

35,607

Total current assets

2,659,795

2,310,826

Property and equipment, net

53,463

53,650

Deferred costs, net

34,091

42,072

Lease right-of-use assets

50,499

56,917

Goodwill

437,261

436,029

Intangible assets, net

102,559

114,595

Deferred income taxes

4,884

14,100

Other long-term assets

24,934

17,878

Total assets

$

3,367,486

$

3,046,067




Liabilities and stockholders' equity


Current liabilities:


Accounts payable

$

25,605

$

23,253

Accrued compensation and benefits

32,116

30,410

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

36,131

30,982

Income tax payable

14,477

2,590

Deferred revenue

417,755

616,992

Lease liabilities

10,803

11,725

Total current liabilities

536,887

715,952

Deferred income taxes

1,941

1,835

Lease liabilities, noncurrent

45,237

51,393

Other long-term liabilities

14,060

10,567

Total liabilities

598,125

779,747

Stockholders' equity:


Class A common stock

2

2

Class B common stock




Additional paid-in capital

1,145,147

965,670

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

(5,738)

992

Retained earnings

1,629,950

1,299,656

Total stockholders' equity

2,769,361

2,266,320

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

3,367,486

$

3,046,067



VEEVA SYSTEMS INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)


Three months ended
October 31,

Nine months ended
October 31,

2021

2020

2021

2020

Revenues:






Subscription services(4)

$

380,738

$

302,938

$

1,088,293

$

856,675

Professional services and other(5)

95,373

74,581

276,985

211,633

Total revenues

476,111

377,519

1,365,278

1,068,308

Cost of revenues(6):






Cost of subscription services

59,648

45,845

164,774

132,457

Cost of professional services and other

69,916

57,152

203,023

162,624

Total cost of revenues

129,564

102,997

367,797

295,081

Gross profit

346,547

274,522

997,481

773,227

Operating expenses(6):






Research and development

98,635

79,992

276,760

212,282

Sales and marketing

72,423

57,982

208,822

172,909

General and administrative

42,781

35,243

126,121

109,085

Total operating expenses

213,839

173,217

611,703

494,276

Operating income

132,708

101,305

385,778

278,951

Other income, net

824

3,455

7,054

9,750

Income before income taxes

133,532

104,760

392,832

288,701

Provision for income taxes

27,663

7,801

62,538

11,621

Net income

$

105,869

$

96,959

$

330,294

$

277,080

Net income per share:






Basic

$

0.69

$

0.64

$

2.16

$

1.84

Diluted

$

0.65

$

0.60

$

2.03

$

1.73

Weighted-average shares used to compute net income per share:






Basic

153,514

150,993

153,020

150,322

Diluted

163,034

161,711

162,663

160,517

Other comprehensive income:






Net change in unrealized gain (loss) on available-for- sale investments

$

(2,741)

$

(1,230)

$

(4,044)

$

1,198

Net change in cumulative foreign currency translation gain (loss)

(308)

(1,438)

(2,686)

1,844

Comprehensive income

$

102,820

$

94,291

$

323,564

$

280,122








(4) Includes subscription services revenues from the following product areas:






Veeva Commercial Solutions(7)

$

223,183

$

189,874

$

649,156

$

547,341

Veeva R&D Solutions(7)

157,555

113,064

439,137

309,334

Total subscription services

$

380,738

$

302,938

$

1,088,293

$

856,675








(5) Includes professional services and other revenues from the following product areas:






Veeva Commercial Solutions(7)

$

41,675

$

36,613

$

124,241

$

104,859

Veeva R&D Solutions(7)

53,698

37,968

152,744

106,774

Total professional services and other

$

95,373

$

74,581

$

276,985

$

211,633

(7) Certain prior period product revenues have been adjusted to match current period presentation.








(6) Includes stock-based compensation as follows:






Cost of revenues:






Cost of subscription services

$

1,292

$

1,149

$

3,514

$

3,700

Cost of professional services and other

9,616

7,510

26,579

19,902

Research and development

22,311

17,685

61,463

45,523

Sales and marketing

15,102

10,711

41,772

30,089

General and administrative

13,724

11,918

39,591

36,032

Total stock-based compensation

$

62,045

$

48,973

$

172,919

$

135,246



VEEVA SYSTEMS INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)


Three months ended
October 31,

Nine months ended
October 31,

2021

2020

2021

2020

Cash flows from operating activities






Net income

$

105,869

$

96,959

$

330,294

$

277,080

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:






Depreciation and amortization

6,899

7,525

20,407

22,720

Reduction of operating lease right-of-use assets

2,855

3,322

8,556

9,411

Accretion of discount on short-term investments

1,574

1,203

4,859

1,688

Stock-based compensation

62,045

48,973

172,919

135,246

Amortization of deferred costs

6,597

5,350

19,426

15,425

Deferred income taxes

(2,021)

(1,894)

10,174

(3,532)

Loss (gain) on foreign currency from mark-to-market derivative

(65)

19

368

14

Bad debt (expense) recovery

58

(181)

195

(60)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:






Accounts receivable

72,147

37,448

352,470

206,214

Unbilled accounts receivable

(16,870)

(16,585)

(20,764)

(20,418)

Deferred costs

(3,353)

(6,177)

(11,445)

(15,312)

Other current and long-term assets

4,407

8,195

3,278

(2,937)

Accounts payable

4,028

3,060

2,265

(456)

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

(537)

1,541

8,646

4,357

Income taxes payable

12,010

4,538

11,993

(453)

Deferred revenue

(141,083)

(90,291)

(199,042)

(137,980)

Operating lease liabilities

(2,941)

(3,229)

(8,602)

(8,496)

Other long-term liabilities

1,340

(4,373)

4,412

384

Net cash provided by operating activities

112,959

95,403

710,409

482,895

Cash flows from investing activities






Purchases of short-term investments

(256,008)

(417,898)

(935,626)

(874,465)

Maturities and sales of short-term investments

248,093

158,628

657,062

528,194

Acquisitions, net of cash and restricted cash acquired





(2,133)


Long-term assets

(2,314)

(3,316)

(10,295)

(8,456)

Net cash used in investing activities

(10,229)

(262,586)

(290,992)

(354,727)

Cash flows from financing activities






Reduction of lease liabilities - finance leases



79

(384)

(420)

Proceeds from exercise of common stock options

5,368

6,186

43,310

25,245

Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards

(21,414)



(36,510)


Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities

(16,046)

6,265

6,416

24,825

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash

(1,469)

(599)

(4,414)

2,683

Net change in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash

85,215

(161,517)

421,419

155,676

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period

1,067,916

796,990

731,712

479,797

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period

$

1,153,131

$

635,473

$

1,153,131

$

635,473








Supplemental disclosures of other cash flow information:






Excess tax benefits from employee stock plans

$

10,404

$

17,329

$

45,464

$

59,067

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In Veeva's public disclosures, Veeva has provided non-GAAP measures, which it defines as financial information that has not been prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States, or GAAP. In addition to its GAAP measures, Veeva uses these non-GAAP financial measures internally for budgeting and resource allocation purposes and in analyzing its financial results. For the reasons set forth below, Veeva believes that excluding the following items provides information that is helpful in understanding its operating results, evaluating its future prospects, comparing its financial results across accounting periods, and comparing its financial results to its peers, many of which provide similar non-GAAP financial measures.

  • Stock-based compensation expenses. Veeva excludes stock-based compensation expenses primarily because they are non-cash expenses that Veeva excludes from its internal management reporting processes. Veeva's management also finds it useful to exclude these expenses when they assess the appropriate level of various operating expenses and resource allocations when budgeting, planning and forecasting future periods. Moreover, because of varying available valuation methodologies, subjective assumptions and the variety of award types that companies can use under FASB ASC Topic 718, Veeva believes excluding stock-based compensation expenses allows investors to make meaningful comparisons between our recurring core business operating results and those of other companies.
  • Amortization of purchased intangibles. Veeva incurs amortization expense for purchased intangible assets in connection with acquisitions of certain businesses and technologies. Amortization of intangible assets is a non-cash expense and is inconsistent in amount and frequency because it is significantly affected by the timing, size of acquisitions and the inherent subjective nature of purchase price allocations. Because these costs have already been incurred and cannot be recovered, and are non-cash expenses, Veeva excludes these expenses for its internal management reporting processes. Veeva's management also finds it useful to exclude these charges when assessing the appropriate level of various operating expenses and resource allocations when budgeting, planning and forecasting future periods. Investors should note that the use of intangible assets contributed to Veeva's revenues earned during the periods presented and will contribute to Veeva's future period revenues as well.
  • Income tax effects on the difference between GAAP and non-GAAP costs and expenses. The income tax effects that are excluded relate to the imputed tax impact on the difference between GAAP and non-GAAP costs and expenses due to stock-based compensation and purchased intangibles for GAAP and non-GAAP measures.

There are limitations to using non-GAAP financial measures because non-GAAP financial measures are not prepared in accordance with GAAP and may be different from non-GAAP financial measures provided by other companies. The non-GAAP financial measures are limited in value because they exclude certain items that may have a material impact upon our reported financial results. In addition, they are subject to inherent limitations as they reflect the exercise of judgments by Veeva's management about which items are adjusted to calculate its non-GAAP financial measures. Veeva compensates for these limitations by analyzing current and future results on a GAAP basis as well as a non-GAAP basis and also by providing GAAP measures in its public disclosures.

Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Veeva encourages its investors and others to review its financial information in its entirety, not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate its business, and to view its non-GAAP financial measures in conjunction with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of GAAP to the non-GAAP financial measures has been provided in the tables below.

The following tables reconcile the specific items excluded from GAAP metrics in the calculation of non-GAAP metrics for the periods shown below:

Three months ended
October 31,

Nine months ended
October 31,

2021

2020

2021

2020

Cost of subscription services revenues on a GAAP basis

$

59,648

$

45,845

$

164,774

$

132,457

Stock-based compensation expense

(1,292)

(1,149)

(3,514)

(3,700)

Amortization of purchased intangibles

(1,005)

(1,174)

(2,826)

(3,942)

Cost of subscription services revenues on a non-GAAP basis

$

57,351

$

43,522

$

158,434

$

124,815








Gross margin on subscription services revenues on a GAAP basis

84.3

%

84.9

%

84.9

%

84.5

%

Stock-based compensation expense

0.3

0.4

0.3

0.4

Amortization of purchased intangibles

0.3

0.4

0.3

0.5

Gross margin on subscription services revenues on a non-GAAP basis

84.9

%

85.7

%

85.5

%

85.4

%








Cost of professional services and other revenues on a GAAP basis

$

69,916

$

57,152

$

203,023

$

162,624

Stock-based compensation expense

(9,616)

(7,510)

(26,579)

(19,902)

Amortization of purchased intangibles

(139)

(138)

(411)

(411)

Cost of professional services and other revenues on a non-GAAP basis

$

60,161

$

49,504

$

176,033

$

142,311








Gross margin on professional services and other revenues on a GAAP basis

26.7

%

23.4

%

26.7

%

23.2

%

Stock-based compensation expense

10.1

10.1

9.6

9.4

Amortization of purchased intangibles

0.1

0.2

0.1

0.2

Gross margin on professional services and other revenues on a non-GAAP basis

36.9

%

33.7

%

36.4

%

32.8

%








Gross profit on a GAAP basis

$

346,547

$

274,522

$

997,481

$

773,227

Stock-based compensation expense

10,908

8,659

30,093

23,602

Amortization of purchased intangibles

1,144

1,312

3,237

4,353

Gross profit on a non-GAAP basis

$

358,599

$

284,493

$

1,030,811

$

801,182








Gross margin on total revenues on a GAAP basis

72.8

%

72.7

%

73.1

%

72.4

%

Stock-based compensation expense

2.3

2.3

2.2

2.2

Amortization of purchased intangibles

0.2

0.3

0.2

0.3

Gross margin on total revenues on a non-GAAP basis

75.3

%

75.3

%

75.5

%

74.9

%








Research and development expense on a GAAP basis

$

98,635

$

79,992

$

276,760

$

212,282

Stock-based compensation expense

(22,311)

(17,685)

(61,463)

(45,523)

Amortization of purchased intangibles

(29)

(29)

(85)

(86)

Research and development expense on a non-GAAP basis

$

76,295

$

62,278

$

215,212

$

166,673








Sales and marketing expense on a GAAP basis

$

72,423

$

57,982

$

208,822

$

172,909

Stock-based compensation expense

(15,102)

(10,711)

(41,772)

(30,089)

Amortization of purchased intangibles

(3,464)

(3,858)

(10,210)

(10,828)

Sales and marketing expense on a non-GAAP basis

$

53,857

$

43,413

$

156,840

$

131,992








General and administrative expense on a GAAP basis

$

42,781

$

35,243

$

126,121

$

109,085

Stock-based compensation expense

(13,724)

(11,918)

(39,591)

(36,032)

Amortization of purchased intangibles

(57)

(57)

(169)

(170)

General and administrative expense on a non-GAAP basis

$

29,000

$

23,268

$

86,361

$

72,883









































Three months ended
October 31,

Nine months ended
October 31,

2021

2020

2021

2020

Operating expense on a GAAP basis

$

213,839

$

173,217

$

611,703

$

494,276

Stock-based compensation expense

(51,137)

(40,314)

(142,826)

(111,644)

Amortization of purchased intangibles

(3,550)

(3,944)

(10,464)

(11,084)

Operating expense on a non-GAAP basis

$

159,152

$

128,959

$

458,413

$

371,548








Operating income on a GAAP basis

$

132,708

$

101,305

$

385,778

$

278,951

Stock-based compensation expense

62,045

48,973

172,919

135,246

Amortization of purchased intangibles

4,694

5,256

13,701

15,437

Operating income on a non-GAAP basis

$

199,447

$

155,534

$

572,398

$

429,634








Operating margin on a GAAP basis

27.9

%

26.8

%

28.3

%

26.1

%

Stock-based compensation expense

13.0

13.0

12.7

12.7

Amortization of purchased intangibles

1.0

1.4

1.0

1.4

Operating margin on a non-GAAP basis

41.9

%

41.2

%

42.0

%

40.2

%








Net income on a GAAP basis

$

105,869

$

96,959

$

330,294

$

277,080

Stock-based compensation expense

62,045

48,973

172,919

135,246

Amortization of purchased intangibles

4,694

5,256

13,701

15,437

Income tax effect on non-GAAP adjustments(8)

(14,394)

(25,587)

(59,147)

(80,650)

Net income on a non-GAAP basis

$

158,214

$

125,601

$

457,767

$

347,113








Diluted net income per share on a GAAP basis

$

0.65

$

0.60

$

2.03

$

1.73

Stock-based compensation expense

0.38

0.30

1.06

0.84

Amortization of purchased intangibles

0.03

0.03

0.08

0.10

Income tax effect on non-GAAP adjustments(8)

(0.09)

(0.15)

(0.36)

(0.51)

Diluted net income per share on a non-GAAP basis

$

0.97

$

0.78

$

2.81

$

2.16

________________________

(8) 

For the three and nine months ended October 31, 2021 and 2020, management used an estimated annual effective non-GAAP tax rate of 21.0%.

SOURCE Veeva Systems

