Veeva Announces Fiscal 2026 Third Quarter Results

PLEASANTON, Calif., Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE: VEEV), a leading provider of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry, today announced results for its third quarter ended October 31, 2025.

"Continuing to lead through innovation, Veeva AI delivers on our vision for industry-specific AI that will help the life sciences industry reach new levels of productivity and customer centricity," said CEO Peter Gassner. "Veeva AI is advancing rapidly and our early adopter projects are demonstrating the clear value in deep, specialized AI agents running in Veeva applications."

Fiscal 2026 Third Quarter Results:

Revenues : Total revenues for the third quarter were $811.2 million, up from $699.2 million one year ago, an increase of 16% year over year. Subscription services revenues for the third quarter were $682.5 million, up from $580.9 million one year ago, an increase of 17% year over year.





: Total revenues for the third quarter were $811.2 million, up from $699.2 million one year ago, an increase of 16% year over year. Subscription services revenues for the third quarter were $682.5 million, up from $580.9 million one year ago, an increase of 17% year over year. Operating Income and Non-GAAP Operating Income : (1) Third quarter operating income was $240.9 million, compared to $181.4 million one year ago, an increase of 33% year over year. Non-GAAP operating income for the third quarter was $364.9 million, compared to $304.0 million one year ago, an increase of 20% year over year.





: Third quarter operating income was $240.9 million, compared to $181.4 million one year ago, an increase of 33% year over year. Non-GAAP operating income for the third quarter was $364.9 million, compared to $304.0 million one year ago, an increase of 20% year over year. Net Income and Non-GAAP Net Income : (1) Third quarter net income was $236.2 million, compared to $185.8 million one year ago, an increase of 27% year over year. Non-GAAP net income for the third quarter was $345.1 million, compared to $288.3 million one year ago, an increase of 20% year over year.





: Third quarter net income was $236.2 million, compared to $185.8 million one year ago, an increase of 27% year over year. Non-GAAP net income for the third quarter was $345.1 million, compared to $288.3 million one year ago, an increase of 20% year over year. Net Income per Share and Non-GAAP Net Income per Share:(1) For the third quarter, fully diluted net income per share was $1.40, compared to $1.13 one year ago, while non-GAAP fully diluted net income per share was $2.04, compared to $1.75 one year ago.

"Our third quarter results and increased full-year guidance demonstrate the broad-based strength we see across the business," said CFO Brian Van Wagener. "We are executing well against the large opportunity ahead and are on track toward our 2030 $6 billion revenue run-rate goal."

Recent Highlights:

Veeva AI Progress Continues and Reaches Key Milestones – Veeva AI is progressing rapidly with a focused strategy to deliver deep, industry-specific AI agents that will fundamentally transform productivity and execution for the life sciences industry. The first agents for CRM and commercial content are on track for release in early December, with R&D, quality, and additional commercial agents planned for 2026.





– Veeva AI is progressing rapidly with a focused strategy to deliver deep, industry-specific AI agents that will fundamentally transform productivity and execution for the life sciences industry. The first agents for CRM and commercial content are on track for release in early December, with R&D, quality, and additional commercial agents planned for 2026. Leading in CRM with Product Excellence and Customer Success – Veeva Vault CRM had a strong quarter, with 23 new customer additions and now has a total of 115 customers live. The quarter was marked by a significant top 20 biopharma rollout in Japan, demonstrating Vault CRM's depth and capability to handle global complexity. This adds to the success of two top 20 biopharmas live and successful across major regions.





– Veeva Vault CRM had a strong quarter, with 23 new customer additions and now has a total of 115 customers live. The quarter was marked by a significant top 20 biopharma rollout in Japan, demonstrating Vault CRM's depth and capability to handle global complexity. This adds to the success of two top 20 biopharmas live and successful across major regions. Early in a Large Development Cloud Opportunity to Transform R&D – Veeva made significant progress advancing Veeva Development Cloud, its largest go-forward opportunity in life sciences. Three top 20 biopharmas selected Veeva Development Cloud applications as their enterprise standard in the quarter, including one each for Veeva Study Startup, Veeva Study Training, and Veeva Safety. In safety, the newest area in Development Cloud, the third top 20 biopharma went live in the quarter and Veeva advanced a number of key opportunities as the industry looks to Veeva to help modernize pharmacovigilance.

Financial Outlook:

Veeva is providing guidance for its fiscal fourth quarter ending January 31, 2026 as follows:

Total revenues between $807 and $810 million.





Non-GAAP operating income of about $350 million. (2)





Non-GAAP fully diluted net income per share of approximately $1.92.(2)

Veeva is providing updated guidance for its fiscal year ending January 31, 2026 as follows:

Total revenues between $3,166 and $3,169 million.





Non-GAAP operating income of about $1,417 million. (2)





Non-GAAP fully diluted net income per share of approximately $7.93.(2)

___________ (1) This press release uses non-GAAP financial metrics that are adjusted for the impact of various GAAP items. See the section titled "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and the tables entitled "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for details.

(2) Veeva is not able, at this time, to provide GAAP targets for operating income and fully diluted net income per share for the fourth fiscal quarter ending January 31, 2026 or the fiscal year ending January 31, 2026 because of the difficulty of estimating certain items excluded from non-GAAP operating income and non-GAAP fully diluted net income per share that cannot be reasonably predicted, such as charges related to stock-based compensation expense. The effect of these excluded items may be significant.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva delivers the industry cloud for life sciences with software, data, and business consulting. Committed to innovation, product excellence, and customer success, Veeva serves more than 1,500 customers, ranging from the world's largest pharmaceutical companies to emerging biotechs. As a Public Benefit Corporation, Veeva is committed to balancing the interests of all stakeholders, including customers, employees, shareholders and the industries it serves. For more information, visit veeva.com.

Veeva uses its ir.veeva.com website as a means of disclosing material non-public information, announcing upcoming investor conferences, and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, you should monitor our investor relations website in addition to following our press releases, SEC filings, and public conference calls and webcasts.

Forward-looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements regarding Veeva's expected future performance and, in particular, includes quotes from management and guidance, provided as of November 20, 2025, about Veeva's expected future financial results. Estimating guidance accurately for future periods is difficult. It involves assumptions and internal estimates that may prove to be incorrect and is based on plans that may change. Hence, there is a significant risk that actual results could differ materially from the guidance we have provided in this release and we have no obligation to update such guidance. There are also numerous risks that have the potential to negatively impact our financial performance, including issues related to the performance, availability, security, or privacy of our products, competitive factors, customer decisions and priorities, developments that impact the life sciences industry (including regulatory, funding, or policy changes), general macroeconomic and geopolitical events (including changes in trade policy or practices, inflationary pressures, currency exchange fluctuations, changes in interest rates, and geopolitical conflicts), and issues that impact our ability to hire, retain and adequately compensate talented employees. We have summarized what we believe are the principal risks to our business in a section titled "Summary of Risk Factors" on pages 33 and 34 in our filing on Form 10-Q for the period ended July 31, 2025 which you can find here . Additional details on the risks and uncertainties that may impact our business can be found in the same filing on Form 10-Q and in our subsequent SEC filings, which you can access at sec.gov. We recommend that you familiarize yourself with these risks and uncertainties before making an investment decision.

VEEVA SYSTEMS INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands) (Unaudited)



October 31,

2025

January 31,

2025 Assets





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,660,137

$ 1,118,785 Short-term investments 4,977,164

4,031,442 Accounts receivable, net 314,227

1,016,356 Unbilled accounts receivable 57,549

40,761 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 102,777

101,458 Total current assets 7,111,854

6,308,802 Property and equipment, net 66,117

55,912 Deferred costs, net 25,304

26,383 Lease right-of-use assets 73,839

63,863 Goodwill 439,877

439,877 Intangible assets, net 32,650

44,460 Deferred income taxes 286,966

343,919 Other long-term assets 60,544

56,540 Total assets $ 8,097,151

$ 7,339,756







Liabilities and stockholders' equity





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 32,671

$ 30,447 Accrued compensation and benefits 41,485

39,429 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 31,707

35,557 Income tax payable 6,020

9,024 Deferred revenue 822,466

1,273,978 Lease liabilities 10,529

9,969 Total current liabilities 944,878

1,398,404 Deferred income taxes 367

587 Long-term lease liabilities 79,267

65,806 Other long-term liabilities 32,008

42,586 Total liabilities 1,056,520

1,507,383 Stockholders' equity:





Common stock 2

2 Additional paid-in capital 2,911,418

2,386,192 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 9,914

(8,416) Retained earnings 4,119,297

3,454,595 Total stockholders' equity 7,040,631

5,832,373 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 8,097,151

$ 7,339,756

VEEVA SYSTEMS INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)



Three months ended October

31,

Nine months ended October

31,

2025

2024

2025

2024 Revenues:













Subscription services(3) $ 682,498

$ 580,850

$ 1,976,449

$ 1,676,082 Professional services and other(4) 128,738

118,357

382,911

349,651 Total revenues 811,236

699,207

2,359,360

2,025,733 Cost of revenues (5):













Cost of subscription services 94,171

82,638

266,347

239,577 Cost of professional services and other 105,294

91,751

302,195

279,068 Total cost of revenues 199,465

174,389

568,542

518,645 Gross profit 611,771

524,818

1,790,818

1,507,088 Operating expenses (5):













Research and development 191,883

172,411

568,593

511,551 Sales and marketing 110,552

98,695

318,619

297,524 General and administrative 68,483

72,359

233,113

195,001 Total operating expenses 370,918

343,465

1,120,325

1,004,076 Operating income 240,853

181,353

670,493

503,012 Other income, net 71,933

60,937

206,478

171,239 Income before income taxes 312,786

242,290

876,971

674,251 Income tax provision 76,583

56,482

212,269

155,738 Net income $ 236,203

$ 185,808

$ 664,702

$ 518,513 Net income per share:













Basic $ 1.44

$ 1.15

$ 4.06

$ 3.21 Diluted $ 1.40

$ 1.13

$ 3.96

$ 3.15 Weighted-average shares used to compute net income per share:













Basic 164,049

161,987

163,676

161,707 Diluted 168,935

164,979

167,953

164,838 Other comprehensive income:













Net change in unrealized gain (loss) on available-for-sale investments $ 12,283

$ (738)

$ 18,350

$ 5,576 Net change in cumulative foreign currency translation loss (372)

(146)

(20)

(1,398) Comprehensive income $ 248,114

$ 184,924

$ 683,032

$ 522,691















(3) Includes subscription services revenues from the following product areas:













Veeva Commercial Solutions $ 317,650

$ 278,377

$ 930,584

$ 811,503 Veeva R&D Solutions 364,848

302,473

1,045,865

864,579 Total subscription services $ 682,498

$ 580,850

$ 1,976,449

$ 1,676,082















(4) Includes professional services and other revenues from the following product areas:













Veeva Commercial Solutions $ 47,457

$ 45,855

$ 141,727

$ 139,695 Veeva R&D Solutions 81,281

72,502

241,184

209,956 Total professional services and other $ 128,738

$ 118,357

$ 382,911

$ 349,651















(5) Includes stock-based compensation as follows:













Cost of revenues:













Cost of subscription services $ 1,842

$ 1,696

$ 5,498

$ 4,892 Cost of professional services and other 14,789

12,929

42,362

38,640 Research and development 52,791

48,014

154,128

138,741 Sales and marketing 24,509

21,214

72,222

67,928 General and administrative 26,337

34,006

80,234

71,945 Total stock-based compensation $ 120,268

$ 117,859

$ 354,444

$ 322,146

VEEVA SYSTEMS INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands) (Unaudited)





Nine months ended October

31,



2025

2024 Cash flows from operating activities







Net income

$ 664,702

$ 518,513 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:







Depreciation and amortization

29,654

29,451 Reduction of lease right-of-use assets

9,405

8,348 Accretion of discount on short-term investments

(6,613)

(20,442) Stock-based compensation

354,444

322,146 Amortization of deferred costs

12,173

11,507 Deferred income taxes

50,185

(91,231) Other, net

(562)

(465) Changes in operating assets and liabilities:







Accounts receivable

701,016

595,940 Unbilled accounts receivable

(16,788)

(9,107) Deferred costs

(11,094)

(10,106) Prepaid expenses and other current and long-term assets

(6,810)

1,354 Accounts payable

3,190

424 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

(3,260)

(10,240) Income tax payable

(3,004)

(1,059) Deferred revenue

(466,118)

(321,090) Lease liabilities

(6,170)

(7,131) Other long-term liabilities

4,028

3,695 Net cash provided by operating activities

1,308,378

1,020,507 Cash flows from investing activities







Purchases of short-term investments

(2,386,193)

(2,206,521) Maturities and sales of short-term investments

1,471,683

1,537,874 Long-term assets

(22,102)

(15,799) Net cash used in investing activities

(936,612)

(684,446) Cash flows from financing activities







Proceeds from exercise of common stock options

239,996

65,104 Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards

(71,281)

(59,800) Net cash provided by financing activities

168,715

5,304 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash

871

(1,346) Net change in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash

541,352

340,019 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period

1,120,963

706,670 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period

$ 1,662,315

$ 1,046,689









Supplemental disclosures of other cash flow information:







Excess tax benefits from employee stock plans

$ 23,302

$ 5,160

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In Veeva's public disclosures, Veeva has provided non-GAAP measures, which it defines as financial information that has not been prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States, or GAAP. In addition to its GAAP measures, Veeva uses these non-GAAP financial measures internally for budgeting and resource allocation purposes and in analyzing its financial results. For the reasons set forth below, Veeva believes that excluding the following items provides information that is helpful in understanding its operating results, evaluating its future prospects, comparing its financial results across accounting periods, and comparing its financial results to its peers, many of which provide similar non-GAAP financial measures.

Excess tax benefits. Excess tax benefits from employee stock plans are dependent on previously agreed-upon equity grants to our employees, vesting of those grants, stock price, and exercise behavior of our employees, which can fluctuate from quarter to quarter. Because these fluctuations are not directly related to our business operations, Veeva excludes excess tax benefits for its internal management reporting processes. Veeva management also finds it useful to exclude excess tax benefits when assessing the level of cash provided by operating activities. Given the nature of the excess tax benefits, Veeva believes excluding it allows investors to make meaningful comparisons between our operating cash flows from quarter to quarter and those of other companies.





Stock-based compensation expenses. Veeva excludes stock-based compensation expenses primarily because they are non-cash expenses that Veeva excludes from its internal management reporting processes. Veeva's management also finds it useful to exclude these expenses when they assess the appropriate level of various operating expenses and resource allocations when budgeting, planning and forecasting future periods. Moreover, because of varying available valuation methodologies, subjective assumptions and the variety of award types that companies can use, Veeva believes excluding stock-based compensation expenses allows investors to make meaningful comparisons between our recurring core business operating results and those of other companies.





Amortization of purchased intangibles. Veeva incurs amortization expense for purchased intangible assets in connection with acquisitions of certain businesses and technologies. Amortization of intangible assets is a non-cash expense and is inconsistent in amount and frequency because it is significantly affected by the timing, size of acquisitions and the inherent subjective nature of purchase price allocations. Because these costs have already been incurred and cannot be recovered, and are non-cash expenses, Veeva excludes these expenses for its internal management reporting processes. Veeva's management also finds it useful to exclude these charges when assessing the appropriate level of various operating expenses and resource allocations when budgeting, planning and forecasting future periods. Investors should note that the use of intangible assets contributed to Veeva's revenues earned during the periods presented and will contribute to Veeva's future period revenues as well.





Litigation settlement-related charges. We exclude certain costs related to litigation settlements, including outcome-based payments to the law firms that represented us, because they are non-recurring and outside the ordinary course of business. Because these costs are unrelated to our day-to-day business operations, we believe excluding them enables more consistent evaluation of our operating results.





Income tax effects on the difference between GAAP and non-GAAP costs and expenses. The income tax effects that are excluded relate to the imputed tax impact on the difference between GAAP and non-GAAP costs and expenses due to stock-based compensation and purchased intangibles for GAAP and non-GAAP measures.

There are limitations to using non-GAAP financial measures because non-GAAP financial measures are not prepared in accordance with GAAP and may be different from non-GAAP financial measures provided by other companies. The non-GAAP financial measures are limited in value because they exclude certain items that may have a material impact upon our reported financial results. In addition, they are subject to inherent limitations as they reflect the exercise of judgments by Veeva's management about which items are adjusted to calculate its non-GAAP financial measures. Veeva compensates for these limitations by analyzing current and future results on a GAAP basis as well as a non-GAAP basis and also by providing GAAP measures in its public disclosures.

Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Veeva encourages its investors and others to review its financial information in its entirety, not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate its business, and to view its non-GAAP financial measures in conjunction with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of GAAP to the non-GAAP financial measures has been provided in the tables below.

VEEVA SYSTEMS INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited)

The following tables reconcile the specific items excluded from GAAP metrics in the calculation of non-GAAP metrics for the periods shown below:

Reconciliation of Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities (GAAP basis to non-GAAP basis) Three months ended October

31,

Nine months ended October

31,

2025

2024

2025

2024 Net cash provided by operating activities on a GAAP basis $ 192,787

$ 164,117

$ 1,308,378

$ 1,020,507 Excess tax benefits from employee stock plans (7,692)

(898)

(23,302)

(5,160) Net cash provided by operating activities on a non-GAAP basis $ 185,095

$ 163,219

$ 1,285,076

$ 1,015,347 Net cash used in investing activities on a GAAP basis $ (495,233)

$ (298,226)

$ (936,612)

$ (684,446) Net cash provided by financing activities on a GAAP basis $ 32,646

$ 12,960

$ 168,715

$ 5,304















Reconciliation of Financial Measures (GAAP basis to non-GAAP basis) Three months ended October

31,

Nine months ended October

31,

2025

2024

2025

2024 Cost of subscription services revenues on a GAAP basis $ 94,171

$ 82,638

$ 266,347

$ 239,577 Stock-based compensation expense (1,842)

(1,696)

(5,498)

(4,892) Amortization of purchased intangibles (1,046)

(1,043)

(3,104)

(3,265) Cost of subscription services revenues on a non-GAAP basis $ 91,283

$ 79,899

$ 257,745

$ 231,420















Gross margin on subscription services revenues on a GAAP basis 86.2 %

85.8 %

86.5 %

85.7 % Stock-based compensation expense 0.3

0.3

0.3

0.3 Amortization of purchased intangibles 0.1

0.1

0.2

0.2 Gross margin on subscription services revenues on a non-GAAP basis 86.6 %

86.2 %

87.0 %

86.2 %















Cost of professional services and other revenues on a GAAP basis $ 105,294

$ 91,751

$ 302,195

$ 279,068 Stock-based compensation expense (14,789)

(12,929)

(42,362)

(38,640) Amortization of purchased intangibles (138)

(139)

(411)

(412) Cost of professional services and other revenues on a non-GAAP basis $ 90,367

$ 78,683

$ 259,422

$ 240,016















Gross margin on professional services and other revenues on a GAAP basis 18.2 %

22.5 %

21.1 %

20.2 % Stock-based compensation expense 11.5

10.9

11.1

11.1 Amortization of purchased intangibles 0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1 Gross margin on professional services and other revenues on a non-GAAP basis 29.8 %

33.5 %

32.3 %

31.4 %















Gross profit on a GAAP basis $ 611,771

$ 524,818

$ 1,790,818

$ 1,507,088 Stock-based compensation expense 16,631

14,625

47,860

43,532 Amortization of purchased intangibles 1,184

1,182

3,515

3,677 Gross profit on a non-GAAP basis $ 629,586

$ 540,625

$ 1,842,193

$ 1,554,297















Gross margin on total revenues on a GAAP basis 75.4 %

75.1 %

75.9 %

74.4 % Stock-based compensation expense 2.1

2.1

2.0

2.1 Amortization of purchased intangibles 0.1

0.1

0.2

0.2 Gross margin on total revenues on a non-GAAP basis 77.6 %

77.3 %

78.1 %

76.7 %















Research and development expense on a GAAP basis $ 191,883

$ 172,411

$ 568,593

$ 511,551 Stock-based compensation expense (52,791)

(48,014)

(154,128)

(138,741) Amortization of purchased intangibles —

(29)

—

(85) Research and development expense on a non-GAAP basis $ 139,092

$ 124,368

$ 414,465

$ 372,725

































Three months ended October

31,

Nine months ended October

31,

2025

2024

2025

2024















Sales and marketing expense on a GAAP basis $ 110,552

$ 98,695

$ 318,619

$ 297,524 Stock-based compensation expense (24,509)

(21,214)

(72,222)

(67,928) Amortization of purchased intangibles (2,610)

(3,544)

(8,295)

(10,558) Sales and marketing expense on a non-GAAP basis $ 83,433

$ 73,937

$ 238,102

$ 219,038















General and administrative expense on a GAAP basis $ 68,483

$ 72,359

$ 233,113

$ 195,001 Stock-based compensation expense (26,337)

(34,006)

(80,234)

(71,945) Amortization of purchased intangibles —

(57)

—

(170) Litigation settlement-related charges —

—

(30,627)

(5,000) General and administrative expense on a non-GAAP basis $ 42,146

$ 38,296

$ 122,252

$ 117,886















Operating expense on a GAAP basis $ 370,918

$ 343,465

$ 1,120,325

$ 1,004,076 Stock-based compensation expense (103,637)

(103,234)

(306,584)

(278,614) Amortization of purchased intangibles (2,610)

(3,630)

(8,295)

(10,813) Litigation settlement-related charges —

—

(30,627)

(5,000) Operating expense on a non-GAAP basis $ 264,671

$ 236,601

$ 774,819

$ 709,649















Operating income on a GAAP basis $ 240,853

$ 181,353

$ 670,493

$ 503,012 Stock-based compensation expense 120,268

117,859

354,444

322,146 Amortization of purchased intangibles 3,794

4,812

11,810

14,490 Litigation settlement-related charges —

—

30,627

5,000 Operating income on a non-GAAP basis $ 364,915

$ 304,024

$ 1,067,374

$ 844,648















Operating margin on a GAAP basis 29.7 %

25.9 %

28.4 %

24.8 % Stock-based compensation expense 14.8

16.9

15.0

15.9 Amortization of purchased intangibles 0.5

0.7

0.5

0.8 Litigation settlement-related charges —

—

1.3

0.2 Operating margin on a non-GAAP basis 45.0 %

43.5 %

45.2 %

41.7 %















Net income on a GAAP basis $ 236,203

$ 185,808

$ 664,702

$ 518,513 Stock-based compensation expense 120,268

117,859

354,444

322,146 Amortization of purchased intangibles 3,794

4,812

11,810

14,490 Litigation settlement-related charges —

—

30,627

5,000 Income tax effect on non-GAAP adjustments(6) (15,155)

(20,160)

(55,240)

(57,598) Net income on a non-GAAP basis $ 345,110

$ 288,319

$ 1,006,343

$ 802,551















Diluted net income per share on a GAAP basis $ 1.40

$ 1.13

$ 3.96

$ 3.15 Stock-based compensation expense 0.71

0.71

2.11

1.95 Amortization of purchased intangibles 0.02

0.03

0.07

0.09 Litigation settlement-related charges —

—

0.18

0.03 Income tax effect on non-GAAP adjustments(6) (0.09)

(0.12)

(0.33)

(0.35) Diluted net income per share on a non-GAAP basis $ 2.04

$ 1.75

$ 5.99

$ 4.87

________________________ (6) For the three and nine months ended October 31, 2025 and 2024, management used an estimated annual effective non-GAAP tax rate of 21.0%.

