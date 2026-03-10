AOP Health Standardizes on Veeva Industry Cloud for Life Sciences Across All Business Areas

International biopharma specializing in rare diseases and critical care connects R&D, quality, commercial, and data on the Veeva Vault Platform to accelerate innovation

PLEASANTON, Calif. and VIENNA, March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) today announced that AOP Health, an international leader in integrated therapies for rare diseases and critical care, is standardizing on applications across the Veeva Vault Platform to drive faster global growth. By connecting clinical research, development, quality, and commercialization on Veeva Development Cloud, Quality Cloud, Commercial Cloud, and Data Cloud, AOP Health can streamline operations, eliminate silos, and accelerate delivery of critical medicines to patients.

"AOP Health's mission is to provide integrated therapy solutions that improve the lives of patients with rare and critical conditions. For almost 30 years, AOP Health has been dedicated to this purpose," said Bernard Seiser, vice president, Digital, Data, and IT at AOP Health. "By upgrading our technology foundation and connecting key teams from development to commercial, Veeva Industry Cloud for Life Sciences supports this longstanding work and empowers AOP Health to scale seamlessly and speed time-to-patient."

AOP Health specializes in integrated therapies for rare diseases and intensive care medicine. With a single technology foundation, AOP Health will enable clinical, regulatory, safety, and quality teams to develop new treatments more efficiently, while strengthening quality, drug safety, and compliance. For commercial and data teams, a common platform will help ensure closer collaboration across sales, marketing, and medical, for seamless customer experiences with greater insight.

"AOP Health's vision is clear—connected cloud strategy drives efficiency, enables growth, and helps deliver better outcomes for patients," said Rik van Mol, senior vice president, Development Cloud Strategy, Veeva. "Our collaboration is built on shared values and the goal to transform how AOP serves the rare disease and critical care communities with Veeva Industry Cloud for Life Sciences."

Additional Information

Connect with Veeva on LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/veeva-systems

About AOP Health

AOP Health is a global enterprise group with roots in Austria, where the headquarters of AOP Orphan Pharmaceuticals GmbH ("AOP Health") is located. Since 1996, the AOP Health Group has been dedicated to developing innovative solutions to address unmet medical needs, particularly in the fields of rare diseases and intensive care medicine. The group has established itself internationally as a pioneer in integrated therapy solutions and operates worldwide through subsidiaries, representations, and a strong network of partners. With the claim "Needs. Science. Trust.", the AOP Health Group emphasizes its commitment to research and development, as well as the importance of building relationships with physicians and patient advocacy groups to ensure that the needs of these stakeholders are reflected in all aspects of the company's actions.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva delivers the industry cloud for life sciences with software, data, and business consulting. Committed to innovation, product excellence, and customer success, Veeva serves more than 1,500 customers, ranging from the world's largest biopharmaceutical companies to emerging biotechs. As a Public Benefit Corporation, Veeva is committed to balancing the interests of all stakeholders, including customers, employees, shareholders, and the industries it serves. For more information, visit veeva.com.

Veeva Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements regarding Veeva's products and services and the expected results or benefits from use of our products and services. These statements are based on our current expectations. Actual results could differ materially from those provided in this release and we have no obligation to update such statements. There are numerous risks that have the potential to negatively impact our results, including the risks and uncertainties disclosed in our filing on Form 10-Q for the period ended October 31, 2025, which you can find here (a summary of risks which may impact our business can be found on pages 33 and 34), and in our subsequent SEC filings, which you can access at sec.gov.

Contact:

Jeremy Whittaker

Veeva Systems

[email protected]

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1488285/Veeva_Systems_Logo_v2.jpg