Veeva Business Consulting Expands with New R&D Services

News provided by

Veeva Systems

06 Jun, 2023, 04:00 ET

Customers gain industry expertise, data, and best practices to streamline product development

PLEASANTON, Calif., June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 2023 Veeva R&D and Quality Summit, Europe Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) today announced the expansion of its business consulting services to help life sciences organizations achieve greater speed and efficiency across the product development lifecycle. Veeva R&D Business Consulting will work closely with customers to apply unique industry data, develop new digital operating models, and optimize the use of technology across clinical, regulatory, and safety.

"Veeva R&D Business Consulting delivers deep life sciences and product expertise to help biopharmas across the end-to-end product lifecycle," said Dan Rizzo, vice president of Veeva business consulting. "Combining Veeva product knowledge, unique data, and industry best practices will help customers increase operational efficiencies to accelerate the development of new treatments."

Veeva R&D Business Consulting will provide process and operating model design, data governance and change management services, and Veeva Development Cloud optimization. These offerings complement customer investments in software and will enhance engagements with other service providers for planning and executing critical transformation efforts.

Veeva R&D Business Consulting is already supporting clinical, regulatory, and safety initiatives at global biopharmaceutical companies. For more on Veeva R&D Business Consulting, visit veeva.com/businessconsulting.

About Veeva Systems
Veeva is the global leader in cloud software for the life sciences industry. Committed to innovation, product excellence, and customer success, Veeva serves more than 1,000 customers, ranging from the world's largest biopharmaceutical companies to emerging biotechs. As a Public Benefit Corporation, Veeva is committed to balancing the interests of all stakeholders, including customers, employees, shareholders, and the industries it serves. For more information, visit veeva.com.

Veeva Forward-looking Statements
This release contains forward-looking statements regarding Veeva's products and services and the expected results or benefits from use of our products and services. These statements are based on our current expectations. Actual results could differ materially from those provided in this release and we have no obligation to update such statements. There are numerous risks that have the potential to negatively impact our results, including the risks and uncertainties disclosed in our filing on Form 10-Q for the period ended April 30, 2023, which you can find here (a summary of risks which may impact our business can be found on pages 37 and 38), and in our subsequent SEC filings, which you can access at sec.gov.

Contact:



Deivis Mercado

Veeva Systems

925-226-8821

[email protected]

SOURCE Veeva Systems

Also from this source

Veeva Business Consulting Expands with New R&D Services

Veeva to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.