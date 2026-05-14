Veeva Commercial Summit to Feature Biopharma's AI Successes and the Path to Agentic Commercial

argenx, Bayer, Boehringer Ingelheim, Genentech, Gilead, GSK, Merck, Novo Nordisk, Takeda, and Vertex share how they are redefining engagement across sales, marketing, and medical

PLEASANTON, Calif., May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) will showcase the future of agentic commercial in biopharma at Veeva Commercial Summit, May 19-20 in Boston. Leaders from argenx, Bayer, Boehringer Ingelheim, Genentech, Gilead, GSK, Merck, Novo Nordisk, Takeda, Vertex, and more will share AI successes and explore new approaches to commercial engagement.

Veeva will highlight its vision for Agentic Commercial, bringing together industry-specific AI, data, and applications to help the industry advance and deliver better medicine to more patients. Organizations ranging from top 20 biopharmas to emerging biotechs will share how they are leveraging new strategies, technologies, and insights to improve engagement and deliver measurable value.

More than 100 sessions at Summit will highlight what's new in Commercial Cloud and Data Cloud, and customer successes, including:

Accelerating Agentic Commercial at scale

Genentech, Gilead, and Novo Nordisk advancing innovation with next-generation CRM

GSK's vision for shaping customer engagement with Vault CRM and Veeva AI

Avidity Biosciences, A Novartis Company, and Boehringer Ingelheim's agentic content strategy for faster quality reviews

Boehringer Ingelheim and Gilead giving doctors and patients instant, compliant answers

Precision data powering AI, faster insights, actions, and launch success

Merck and Takeda integrating deep data to drive business processes and AI

MoonLake and Unicycive using modern data to quickly identify and engage patients

argenx's media measurement framework for its DTC launch strategy

Medical driving impact and improved patient outcomes

GSK and Vertex establishing a modern operating system for medical affairs

Astellas, Bayer, and Chiesi USA capturing and sharing medical insights to drive action

With more than 2,000 industry professionals, Veeva Commercial Summit is the largest commercial and medical event in North America. More than 40 sponsoring partners include Accenture, Conexus, Cognizant, EY, IQVIA, and Slipstream. The event is open exclusively to life sciences professionals who can register at veeva.com/Summit.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva delivers the industry cloud for life sciences with software, AI, data, and consulting. Committed to innovation, product excellence, and customer success, Veeva serves more than 1,500 customers, ranging from the world's largest pharmaceutical companies to emerging biotechs. As a Public Benefit Corporation, Veeva is committed to balancing the interests of all stakeholders, including customers, employees, shareholders, and the industries it serves. For more information, visit veeva.com.

Veeva Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements regarding Veeva's products and services and the expected results or benefits from use of our products and services. These statements are based on our current expectations. Actual results could differ materially from those provided in this release and we have no obligation to update such statements. There are numerous risks that have the potential to negatively impact our results, including the risks and uncertainties disclosed in our filing on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2026, which you can find here (a summary of risks which may impact our business can be found on pages 13 and 14), and in our subsequent SEC filings, which you can access at sec.gov.

Contact:

Maria Scurry

Veeva Systems

[email protected]

SOURCE Veeva Systems