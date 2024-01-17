Veeva Completes Study Migrations to Veeva Vault EDC for Top Biopharma

News provided by

Veeva Systems

17 Jan, 2024, 07:03 ET

In an industry first, all ongoing studies migrated to Vault EDC from legacy EDC

PLEASANTON, Calif., Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) today announced a top 20 biopharma and Veeva Services migrated 25 ongoing clinical studies to Veeva Vault EDC from a legacy electronic data capture (EDC) application. This successful migration of an entire core study portfolio – including a large study with more than 500 research sites and 7,000 patients – is an important industry first. With migrations complete, the customer plans to use Vault EDC for all current and future trials globally.

Life sciences companies have historically avoided migrating studies due to technical challenges, complex data models, and risk concerns. Vault EDC's proprietary migration capability enables Veeva Services to migrate ongoing studies securely with minimal disruption. With this top 20 biopharma, Vault EDC was used to migrate more than 55 million data points and five million forms safely and efficiently.

"Locked down legacy systems and perceived risks have made the topic of migrating studies a non-starter," said Drew Garty, chief technology officer, Veeva Vault CDMS. "Biopharma companies can now reliably migrate ongoing studies from their legacy applications to Veeva Vault EDC with a repeatable approach that can reduce fees, drive standardization, and provide a better site experience."

Vault EDC's migration capability enables customers to decommission legacy EDC systems while advancing clinical data management. To learn more about Vault EDC, visit veeva.com/VaultEDC.

About Veeva Systems
Veeva is the global leader in cloud software for the life sciences industry. Committed to innovation, product excellence, and customer success, Veeva serves more than 1,000 customers, ranging from the world's largest biopharmaceutical companies to emerging biotechs. As a Public Benefit Corporation, Veeva is committed to balancing the interests of all stakeholders, including customers, employees, shareholders, and the industries it serves. For more information, visit veeva.com.

Veeva Forward-looking Statements
This release contains forward-looking statements regarding Veeva's products and services and the expected results or benefits from use of our products and services. These statements are based on our current expectations. Actual results could differ materially from those provided in this release and we have no obligation to update such statements. There are numerous risks that have the potential to negatively impact our results, including the risks and uncertainties disclosed in our filing on Form 10-Q for the period ended October 31, 2023, which you can find here (a summary of risks which may impact our business can be found on pages 38 and 39), and in our subsequent SEC filings, which you can access at sec.gov.

Contact:

Deivis Mercado
Veeva Systems
925-226-8821
[email protected]

SOURCE Veeva Systems

Also from this source

Veeva to Present at Upcoming Investor Conference

Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) today announced participation in the following virtual investor conference: 26th Annual Needham Growth Conference. Brent...
Führende Pharmaunternehmen nutzen Veeva Vault Validation Management für digitale Validierungsdurchführung und mehr Effizienz

Führende Pharmaunternehmen nutzen Veeva Vault Validation Management für digitale Validierungsdurchführung und mehr Effizienz

Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) gab heute bekannt, dass SK Life Science, Inc., eine Tochtergesellschaft des weltweit tätigen Biotech-Unternehmens SK...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Cloud Computing/Internet of Things

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.