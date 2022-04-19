Vegan Champions Retail/FMCG Market Research Report 2022: Plant-Based Foods Poised for Explosive Growth?

DUBLIN, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Vegan Champions Retail/FMCG 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



During the Coronavius lockdowns a novel thesis emerged about the consumer societies of the West moving towards "peak meat". This argument rested on a number of assumptions, of concerns about climate change coming together with technical innovations in the plant based food sector creating a new dynamic vegan food sector. The idea was that consumers cut back on meat and become flexitarians or become fully fledged vegetarians and vegans for health reasons (with Covid as a diffuse driver of all kinds of fitness and health trends) and to protect the environment (by reducing emissions from the meat industry).



The poster boy of this development were Beyond Meat and Impossible as well as Oatly in the plant based milk sector. Oatly and Beyond Meat launched multi billion IPOs, but at the same time as lockdowns have eased valuations have crashed back down to earth.



From Boom to Bust



A combination of too high price points and also of the product not satisfying consumer demands and needs quite yet has led to this "bust". Much of the ebbing of the sales surge was down to products failing to meet taste expectations. Buying in large quantities during the lockdowns highlighted the shortcomings of next-generation plant-based meats.



Price, alongside taste and health credentials, is now the key factor in the companies' efforts to widen the consumer base. Only when these companies hit a certain price threshold, all kinds of retail channels will be available to them. A lower price will enable them to be compared and to get in front of consumers.



Another related issue concerns the actual health benefits of these products. Especially in the case of plant based meat, current product offerings are highly processed foods with a number of additives often with high salt levels. This makes the product look like highly processed food and acts as another barrier to repeat purchases.



So was the plant based craze all hype? We do not think so, we believe that froth has come out of the market and a more realistic view has set in among the investor community about where the vegan or new food sector is headed (and with it its champion companies). We do not think this development is just a fad, but rather a long term trend. As of 2022 plant-based meat substitute sales accounted for about 1% of the total meat market. So there is all to play for still. This view and analysis of the sector is backed up by the big multi nationals muscling in aggressively into the space.



Vegan or new food represents big chance to conquer the "centre of the plate" which had previously always been off limits for the likes of Unilever and Nestle. Plant-based protein appeals because it is branded, not commodified, enabling the FMCGs to tap into their marketing strengths and create price differentiation between premium and everyday versions of the product. In many markets meat is almost all private label, and has for decades been dominated by meat processors and farmers.



Now, multinationals are racing to build a business in plant-based protein alternatives, as well as investing for the future in labgrown meat. According to their view, every animal protein will over time have a plant-based alternative. Meat cultivated in bioreactors avoids the issues of bacterial contamination from animal waste and the overuse of antibiotics and hormones in animals. Challenges include getting regulatory approval and increasing production.

Key Topics Covered:



Market Sizes

Plant-Based Foods Poised for Explosive Growth?

New Food to Reach Parity in Taste, Price Over Next Decade

Consumption of Alternative Proteins by Protein Source 2020-2035

Global Consumption of Protein Products 2020-35

Meat Giants Moving In

Us Market Size, Growth

Us Market Snapshot

The FMCG Giants

Targeting the Centre of the Plate

Unilever to Make €1.0Bn Out of Alternative Meat and Dairy

Nestle: Vegan/Vegetarian Foods Revenues Reach Sfr1Bn

Danone Acquires Plant-Based Brand Follow Your Heart

Danone: Alpro Adds Production Capacity in the Alsace

Plant Based Meat

Meat Causing Twice the Pollution of Plant-Based Foods

The Case for Plant Based Meats

Alternative Protein Market - the State of Play

Price Cuts and Efficiencies to Come - a Bright Future?

Us Plant-Based Meat Sales Hitting the Buffers. Temporarily?

As Innovators Launch 3D Printed Cuts

Gentle UK Slow Down - Concerns About Ingredients and Clean Labels

So Where Are We Then? Going Through the Hype Cycle

Big Brands to Displace Unbranded and Private Label Meat

Green Storytelling and Supply Chain Security

Venture Funding, Angels and Big Food Investment in 2021

Plant Based Investment Outperforms Cultivate - for Now

Impossible

Impossible Foods - Going for Foodservice First

Impossible Foods, Spac or Ipo?

Impossible Foods - Eyes $7Bn Valuation in Fundraising

Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat Being Heavily Shorted

Beyond Meat'S Profit Warning

Beyond Meat - 2021 An Aberration?

Beyond Meat, Bad News from Maple Leaf

Meatless Farm, Launching into Germany

Lab Grown Meat

Curated Meat - the Next Big Thing

Singapore First to Approve Cultured Meat for Sale

Upside Foods - Lab Grown Meat

Redefine Meat: 3D Printed Vegan Cuts to Restaurants

Redefine Meat, Novameat, Aleph Farms

Aleph Farms Develops Steak in a Laboratory

Eat Just

Eat Just Raises Us$100M

Eat Just Leading a Global Push Toward Lab-Grown Meat

Eat Just, from Hampton Creek to Eat Just Via Just Egg

Eat Just - Prices Are Coming Down, But Fast Enough?

The Problems Inherent in Scaling Up Lab Grown Production

Next Gen Foods Raises Us$100M , Chicken Alternative

Plant Based Dairy

The Battle for the Future of Milk

The Decline of Soy and Rise of Oats and Almond

Venture Capital Investment in Plant-Based Dairy Soared to $1.6Bn

Targeting High-End Coffee Shops

Dairy Companies Introducing Their Own Alternatives

90% Who Drink Milk Alternatives, Also Consume Cow's Milk

Oatly

Oatly - $10Bn Valuation. Far Too High and Not Sustainable

Valuation. Far Too High and Not Sustainable Despite Rapid Growth, Health Trends, Being a Pioneer Still Loss Making

Oatly - Shares Crash as Supply Chain Challenges Lead to Revenue Warning

Dug Drinks - Potato Milk at Waitrose

Dug Drinks - Super Sustainable, But Pricey

Retailers

UK Veganuary

Tesco'S Range Optimisation Work

Tesco and Beyond Meat Launch Ready Meal Range

Tesco's Plant-Based Food Journey to Date

Asda - a Fully Vegan Butchers Counter

Sainsbury's, Rudy'S Vegan Butcher

Aldi - Plant Menu Range

Lidl, Edeka - New Vegan Umbrella Brands

Migros Introduces Vegan Eggs

Veganz - a Weak Start to Trading as a Public Company

Veganz - Getting into Football Stadiums

