Vegan Chocolate Confectionery Market Report 2022-2027: Growth in Online and Offline Distribution Channels & Rapid Increase in Startups and Small Businesses Present Opportunities

DUBLIN, July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Vegan Chocolate Confectionery Market Research Report by Type (Dark Chocolate, Milk Chocolate, and White Chocolate), Product, Distribution Channel, State - United States Forecast to 2027 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The United States Vegan Chocolate Confectionery Market size was estimated at USD 110.00 million in 2021, USD 133.78 million in 2022, and is projected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 17.80% to reach USD 294.08 million by 2027.

Competitive Strategic Window:

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.

FPNV Positioning Matrix:

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Vegan Chocolate Confectionery Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.

Market Share Analysis:

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.

Competitive Scenario:

The Competitive Scenario provides an outlook analysis of the various business growth strategies adopted by the vendors. The news covered in this section deliver valuable thoughts at the different stage while keeping up-to-date with the business and engage stakeholders in the economic debate. The competitive scenario represents press releases or news of the companies categorized into Merger & Acquisition, Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership, New Product Launch & Enhancement, Investment & Funding, and Award, Recognition, & Expansion. All the news collected help vendor to understand the gaps in the marketplace and competitor's strength and weakness thereby, providing insights to enhance product and service.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Shifting focus of U.S. population towards vegan diet

Growing awareness regarding animal cruelty and the rise in environmental protection campaigns

Restraints

High price in comparison to the traditional chocolates

Opportunities

Growth in the online and offline distribution channels

Rapid increase in the startups and small businesses for vegan chocolates

Challenges

Concerns regarding the quality and government regulations

Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Overview



5. Market Insights



6. Vegan Chocolate Confectionery Market, by Type



7. Vegan Chocolate Confectionery Market, by Product



8. Vegan Chocolate Confectionery Market, by Distribution Channel



9. California Vegan Chocolate Confectionery Market



10. Florida Vegan Chocolate Confectionery Market



11. Illinois Vegan Chocolate Confectionery Market



12. New York Vegan Chocolate Confectionery Market



13. Ohio Vegan Chocolate Confectionery Market



14. Pennsylvania Vegan Chocolate Confectionery Market



15. Texas Vegan Chocolate Confectionery Market



16. Competitive Landscape



17. Company Usability Profiles

Companies Mentioned

Alter Eco

Davis Chocolate.

Endangered Species Chocolate, LLC

Equal Exchange Coop

Mondelez International

Natural Candy Store .

. No Whey Chocolate

Raaka Chocolate Ltd.

Taza Chocolate

Theo Chocolate, Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/636p6n

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets