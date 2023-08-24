Vehicle Leasing Market in Europe to grow by USD 90.87 bilion from 2022 to 2027 | The cost-effectiveness of leasing as a way of obtaining a vehicle will drive growth -Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The vehicle leasing market in Europe is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.51% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 90.87 billion, according to Technavio - Request a sample report

Vehicle Leasing Market in Europe Insights -

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Vehicle Leasing Market in Europe

Companies : 15+, Including ALD SA, Allane SE, Arval Service Lease, Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, Central Contract S.O.T Ltd., Central UK Vehicle Leasing Ltd., Citroen Leasing of LMC, Deutsche Leasing AG, Europcar Mobility Group SA, ExpatRide International Inc., Groupe BPCE, King and Mayr GmbH and Co. KG, LeasePlan Corp. NV, Mercedes Benz Group AG, Millennium Leasing sp zoo, Peugeot Motor Co. Plc, PKO Bank Polski, Stellantis NV, and Volkswagen AG, among others

: 15+, Including ALD SA, Allane SE, Arval Service Lease, Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, Central Contract S.O.T Ltd., Central UK Vehicle Leasing Ltd., Citroen Leasing of LMC, Deutsche Leasing AG, Europcar Mobility Group SA, ExpatRide International Inc., Groupe BPCE, King and and Co. KG, LeasePlan Corp. NV, Mercedes Benz Group AG, Millennium Leasing sp zoo, Peugeot Motor Co. Plc, PKO Bank Polski, Stellantis NV, and Volkswagen AG, among others Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and company landscape; company product insights and recent developments; key companies; and market positioning of companies

Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and company landscape; company product insights and recent developments; key companies; and market positioning of companies Segments: Mode of booking (online and offline), Type (passenger cars and commercial vehicles)

To understand more about the vehicle leasing market in Europe, request a sample report

Vehicle Leasing Market in Europe - Company Insights

The growing competition in the market is compelling companies to adopt various growth strategies, such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market companies, including - ALD SA, Allane SE, Arval Service Lease, Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, Central Contract S.O.T Ltd., Central UK Vehicle Leasing Ltd., Citroen Leasing of LMC, Deutsche Leasing AG, Europcar Mobility Group SA, ExpatRide International Inc., Groupe BPCE, King and Mayr GmbH and Co. KG, LeasePlan Corp. NV, Mercedes Benz Group AG, Millennium Leasing sp zoo, Peugeot Motor Co. Plc, PKO Bank Polski, Stellantis NV, and Volkswagen AG.

Vehicle Leasing Market in Europe – Market Dynamics

Key Driver

The cost-effectiveness of leasing as a way of obtaining a vehicle is a key factor driving market growth. Many vehicle dealers offer specialized staff to help customers buy vehicles through loans. Outright acquisition of vehicles may not be financially safe for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), as it can increase fixed costs. In addition, the vehicle rental option is more feasible. Leasing involves the lessee making monthly payments, plus additional fees and taxes, just for the duration of use, making it a convenient alternative. Hence, such factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Trends

The rise in demand for leasing EVs to optimize vehicle performance and reduce emissions is a major trend in the market.

Significant Challenge

The challenge posed by on-demand taxi operators is a significant challenge restricting market growth.

Drivers, Trends & Challenges have an impact on market dynamics and can impact businesses. Find some insights from a sample report!

The vehicle leasing market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as prospects.

Why Buy?

Add credibility to the strategy

Analyzes competitor's offerings

Get a holistic view of the market

Grow your profit margin with Technavio- Buy the Report

What are the key data covered in this Vehicle Leasing Market in Europe report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the vehicle leasing market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the vehicle leasing market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the vehicle leasing market across Europe

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about companies

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of vehicle leasing market companies

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.



Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports

The MUV rental market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 17.6% between 2022 and 2027 and the size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 8,070 million. The MUV Rental Market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 17.6% between 2022 and 2027 and the size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 8,070 million. The growth of the travel and tourism industry is driving growth in MUV rental market companies.

The car rental (Self Drive) market is estimated to grow by USD 1,702.15 million between 2022 and 2027 accelerating at a CAGR of 35.8%. This car rental (self-drive) market research report extensively covers market segmentation by vehicle type (economy cars and luxury cars), mode of booking (offline and online), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The growing interest in self-driving vehicles is the key factor driving the global car rental (self-drive) market growth.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation by Mode of Booking

7 Market Segmentation by Type

8 Customer Landscape

9 Geographic Landscape

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

11 Company Landscape

12 Company Analysis

13 Appendix

About US

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio