Vehicle License Plate Market - 42% of Growth to Originate from APAC, Technavio

NEW YORK, March 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global vehicle license plate market size is estimated to grow by USD 261.02 mn from 2024 to 2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.33% during the forecast period. APAC held the largest share of the global market in 2023, and the market in the region is estimated to witness an incremental growth of 42%.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Vehicle License Plate Market 2024-2028

APAC is expected to play a pivotal role in propelling the global vehicle license plate market

Geographic Landscape:

The Automotive industry in the Asia Pacific (APAC) region is experiencing significant growth, driven by increased per-capita income and economic development. This economic vibrancy has led to a surge in automobile sales, resulting in a corresponding increase in demand for vehicle license plates. With countries such as China, India, Thailand, Indonesia, and South Korea investing heavily in infrastructure and industrial development, the demand for commercial vehicles is also on the rise. As a result, the APAC region has become a major player in the global vehicle license plate market, with its size and growth rate continuing to expand.

Research Analysis

The Vehicle License Plate Market encompasses the production and sale of various types of license plates for Passenger Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, and Motor Cycles. These license plates come in different materials such as Aluminum and Plastic. Registration information is essential for vehicle sales and registration, making license plates a crucial component of transportation systems. Traditional license plates are being replaced by Digital license plates, offering enhanced features like real-time vehicle information and customizable designs. The market also caters to the needs of Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) in producing license plates for Level 4 autonomous vehicles. Moreover, the Vehicle License Plate Market plays a significant role in traffic management by providing essential data for AI and machine learning systems. Raw materials used in vehicle production, such as metals and plastics, are key inputs in the production of license plates. The market's growth is driven by increasing vehicle sales and the ongoing shift towards digitalization in transportation systems.

Market Drivers

The Vehicle License Plate Market underwent significant transformation in the early 20th century, with jurisdictions implementing varying plate sizes. This necessitated customized manufacturing for each location, leading to inefficiencies and increased costs. However, in the 1950s, the global automotive industry and governments collaborated with international standard organizations to establish uniform license plate sizes. This standardization streamlined production processes, resulting in economies of scale and cost savings through efficient mass manufacturing. Today, the Vehicle License Plate Market benefits from this historical agreement, ensuring consistent, standardized plates for vehicles worldwide.

Vehicle License Plate Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.33% Market growth 2024-2028 $ 261.02 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 6.91 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 42% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled 3M Co., Asahi Kasei Corp., EHA Hoffmann International GmBH, Erich Utsch AG, Fuwong License Plate, GibPlates, Godawari Techno Solution Pvt. Ltd., Hills Numberplates Ltd., Jepson and Co. Ltd., LC Security Equipment Co. Ltd., Muschard Schildertechnik, ORBIZ, ReviverMx Inc., Rosmerta Technologies Ltd, SPM Systems Sp. zo.o. Sp. k., The Waldale Irwin Hodson Group, TONNJES E.A.S.T. INFRASTRUKTUR INVEST GmbH, UTAL Sp. z o.o, Yarya Sekur, and Bestplate Ltd

Market Overview

The Vehicle License Plate Market is a significant sector that caters to the production and distribution of license plates for various vehicles. These plates are essential for identifying and tracking vehicles on roads, ensuring compliance with traffic laws and regulations. The production process involves materials like aluminum, vecule, and holograms, which add security features and durability. The market is driven by factors such as increasing vehicle ownership, stringent regulations, and technological advancements. Companies in this sector offer customizable designs and personalization options, making license plates a unique expression of individuality. The market is expected to grow steadily due to the rising demand for security and convenience in vehicle identification.

