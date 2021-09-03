Vehicle to Grid Market to Record Growth Worth $ 16.86 Bn | Top Vendors Including Daimler AG and DENSO Corp. Will Contribute to Growth in Communications Equipment Industry | Technavio
Sep 03, 2021, 07:00 ET
NEW YORK, Sept. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Vehicle to Grid Market by End-user, Product, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.
The potential growth difference for the vehicle to grids market between 2021 and 2025 is USD 16.86 billion. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Talk to our analyst.
Key Market Dynamics:
- Market Driver
- Market Challenges
The improvements in EV battery technology and evolution of grid structure allowing decentralized power generation are some of the key market drivers notably influencing the market positively. However, interoperability issues might cause a hindrance to the market growth.
The vehicle to grid market report is segmented by technology (power electronics and software) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America). Moreover, North America will be the leading region with 33% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The US is one of the key economies contributing to the vehicle to grid market growth in North America due to rapid investments in the deployment of vehicle to grid infrastructure
Companies Mentioned with their Offerings
- AC Propulsion Inc.
- Coritech Services
- Daimler AG
- DENSO Corp.
- Hitachi Ltd.
Smart Grid Sensors Market by Technology and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024
Smart Grid Communications Market by Solution and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024
Key Topics Covered:
- Executive Summary
- Market Landscape
- Market Sizing
- Five Forces Analysis
- Market Segmentation by Technology
- Customer landscape
- Geographic Landscape
- Vendor Landscape
- Vendor Analysis
- Appendix
