Vehicle to Grid Market to Record Growth Worth $ 16.86 Bn | Top Vendors Including Daimler AG and DENSO Corp. Will Contribute to Growth in Communications Equipment Industry | Technavio

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver

Market Challenges

The improvements in EV battery technology and evolution of grid structure allowing decentralized power generation are some of the key market drivers notably influencing the market positively. However, interoperability issues might cause a hindrance to the market growth.

To learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges available with Technavio. Take a look at our FREE Sample Report right now!

The vehicle to grid market report is segmented by technology (power electronics and software) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America). Moreover, North America will be the leading region with 33% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The US is one of the key economies contributing to the vehicle to grid market growth in North America due to rapid investments in the deployment of vehicle to grid infrastructure

View our sample report for accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments, and regional opportunities in store.

Companies Mentioned with their Offerings

AC Propulsion Inc.

Coritech Services

Daimler AG

DENSO Corp.

Hitachi Ltd.

To Gain Access to more Vendor Profiles with their Key Offerings available with Technavio, Click Here

Related Reports on Information Technology Industry Include:

Smart Grid Sensors Market by Technology and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024

Smart Grid Communications Market by Solution and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Technology

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Vendor Landscape

Vendor Analysis

Appendix

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email:[email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

Report: https://www.technavio.com/report/vehicle-to-grid-market-industry-analysis

SOURCE Technavio