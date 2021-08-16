Vejii Launches Same-Day Delivery Throughout the Lower Mainland in BC

Lower Mainland residents in BC can now enjoy same-day delivery of Ethical, Plant-Based Products from Vejii Express

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Vejii Holdings Ltd. ("the Company or "Vejii"), which owns and operates the plant-based marketplace ShopVejii.com , is pleased to announce that as of August 16th it has launched same-day delivery across the Lower Mainland in British Columbia.

BC residents throughout the Lower Mainland can now order all Vejii Express items, with same-day, right to their door. All orders placed by 10am, will be delivered by 8pm. The service area currently includes Coquitlam, Langley, Maple Ridge, New Westminster, Surrey, Abbotsford, Burnaby, Chilliwack, Delta, North Vancouver, Richmond Vancouver, and West Vancouver. There are an estimated 2.3 million vegetarians and 850,000 vegans in Canada, with the majority located in British Columbia. It is estimated that 36.53% of Canadians are willing to reduce their meat consumption, and Vejii's product offering and same-day service is targeted at these consumers1

"The customer shopping experience remains our number one priority. Same-day delivery is a critical part of our path forward and of our mission as a company", said Kory Zelickson, CEO of Vejii. "Our commitment has always been to make plant-based products more accessible by providing a platform that offers direct access to sustainable, ethical, great-tasting products that the consumer can trust - all in one place. A key part of making this a reality is to ensure that we can get these products to the consumer, quickly and seamlessly."

Vejii operates a multi-vendor platform that offers a wide range of brands from across the globe. Vejii's product categories include grocery, supplements, household supplies, wines, and much more. The company plans to expand into new categories such as clothing, furniture, and other sustainable products which align with the shopping habits and lifestyle trends of its customers. Vejii's unique and growing selection of food features a unique mixture of emerging and local brands and gives smaller businesses the opportunity to plug into the Company's marketing and distribution infrastructure. Outside of its product offering on Vejii express in Canada and the US , Vejii currently has over 70 independent vendors listed on its platform in Canada and the US, that are leveraging Vejii's active consumer base to sell their products directly, with new vendors being onboard weekly.

"Same-day delivery has the added benefit of requiring less packaging than goods shipped by mail, particularly those that must be kept cold or frozen. By making it easy for consumers to shop for high-quality, plant-based alternatives, we hope to inspire those who may be interested in incorporating just a little more sustainability into their lifestyles, in an easy way," added Zelickson. "As our company scales across North America, we hope to incorporate more localized distribution centers in key areas to expand the Vejii express offering and onboard new vendors in areas of interest to our consumers. Having access to data and insights from our marketplace allows us to quickly identify hot spots and areas that benefit the most from a service like same-day delivery, along with the products that our consumers are really looking for."

Headquartered in Kelowna B.C., Vejii Holdings Intc. owns and operates a digital marketplace for plant-based and sustainable-living products at ShopVejii.com . The Company is focused on providing its customers with easy access to thousands of vegan and plant-based products in one place. Vejii leverages technology integrations like smart lists, reorders features, subscription programs, AI, and is always looking for new and innovative ways to enhance the customer experience.

Information on the Company and its many products can be accessed through the links below. VejiiHoldings.com

